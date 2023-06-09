‘Bloody Daddy’ Twitter review: Netizens laud Shahid Kapoor’s gripping action-thriller

Trust Shahid Kapoor to do justice to a crime-thriller and you won’t be disappointed. From Ishq Vishq to Jersey, Shahid Kapoor’s filmography has been one of a kind. However, it is his choice of neo-noir films that seems to have entertained the audience more. Be it Kaminey or Haidar or the recently released Farzi, Shahid Kapoor seems to rule the roost when it comes to playing an alpha male outlandish character. And with Bloody Daddy, he’s only cementing this further. While there are mixed reviews on Twitter for Bloody Daddy, most of them are positive.

Some have called it a smashing entertainer, and some have hailed Shahid Kapoor as the king of this film genre. Some have even called for a theatrical release of the movie. All said and done, Shahid Kapoor simply owns the character he’s playing. And while Bloody Daddy belongs to Kapoor, it is interesting to see how the supporting cast plays a nuanced role. Ronit Roy as the drug lord and Rajiv Khandelwal and Diana Penty as cops are flawless. In fact, they add to the film in a not-so-archetypical way. Let us check what the reviews say on Twitter.

Bloody Daddy: Twitter reviews Shahid’s performance

Just finished watching #BloodyDaddyOnJioCinema#Bloodydaddy

This is call action thriller@shahidkapoor again dilivery Top notch performance and @ronitroy the swag style dailog is brilliant

Fast face action

PERFECT THRILL BGM

4/5 pic.twitter.com/VcANNoe2Y3 — @iamVicky (@iamVick24696860) June 8, 2023

#BloodyDaddy on #JioCinema is a “Bloody Good” Stylishly Choreographed, Fast-paced Action Thriller.#ShahidKapoor gives a powerful performance as the titular character#RonitRoy & #RajeevKhandelwal are such underrated actors, they shine in their respective roles Review: ★★★½ pic.twitter.com/4qvgDPAk9Z — Rajat R Lunkad (@rajatlunkad) June 9, 2023

#BloodyDaddy ending was

So much scope for it to become a franchise and release on the big screen.

Fingers crossed

Shahid Kapoor and Ronit Roy were amazing !!! #ShahidKapoor pic.twitter.com/XEtMMZ1OMZ — Sasha (@Shahidbuckteeth) June 8, 2023

I wish it was more BLOODY than DADDY

But something unique and enjoyable and damn you #Shahidkapoor ❤️‍#BloodyDaddy pic.twitter.com/HfXMkSJxm2 — Marvellous Fandom (@Marvellous_fan7) June 8, 2023

Watched #BloodyDaddy, It’s amazing and the fact that it was shahid’s first out and out action movie,he nailed it as a first timer,Now cast him in big budgeted movie for theatre,Only negative side was that the screenplay could’ve been better,I give⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️.5 star’s #ShahidKapoor pic.twitter.com/G6oFRrVNGj — Prajwal (@ssjprajwal) June 8, 2023

Just finished #BloodyDaddy .

Dear @shahidkapoor looks & Actions ohhhh wow & Please wo 3kg maal jo apke bacha hai usko waste kr dena jala dena.. bed for Health/Health.#zabardast

Rating: 4.5⭐️ pic.twitter.com/8UCui8SpeW — ️NISH ️ZHARI…!! (@BeingAnish1) June 8, 2023

@shahidkapoor Just watched #BloodyDaddy and my mind is blown away! The intensity, the rage, all was visible through your eyes. Your eyes spoke all the emotions. The end was a bit emotional. And looks like part 2 will be coming. We are really proud of you Shahid. Keep it up!❤️❤️ — Chandni Rana (@Chandni_Rana5) June 8, 2023

Just finished watching #BloodyDaddy . @shahidkapoor is the soul of the movie with a mega action power packed unstoppable thrilling act. Father son chemistry makes the magic. Bgm is love.@RonitBoseRoy adds to the magic.

Over all enjoyable night watch !

4 stars easily ! pic.twitter.com/YlOPha0Fdy — Ejaz Waris (@drejazwaris) June 8, 2023

#BloodyDaddy is a SMASH ENTERTAINER. A quick fire 2 hour long movie that moves at a rapid pace with a set piece BIG ACTION SEQUENCE every 10 mins, it’s for the lovers of #JohnWick and #Taken movies.#ShahidKapoor is really convincing as an action hero who indulges in… pic.twitter.com/fvsBVGWObP — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) June 9, 2023

While the majority enjoyed Shahid Kapoor’s action avatar and even drew parallels with Keanu Reeves’ John Wick, several others had a different opinion.

#BloodyDaddyReview

Rating- ⭐️⭐️#BloodyDaddy is #AliAbbasZafar’s weakest Directorial. Film story rides on an outdated plot where a father is trying to rescue his son from drugs lords. Script is predictable that is devoid of substance, thrill & tension which is a necessity in… pic.twitter.com/WCw7avFSuo — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) June 8, 2023

whoever decided to release #bloodydaddy directly to OTT should get a raise cuz agar ye theater mein dekhna padhta toh kuch toh tod deta waha pe. with the exception of ronit roy, everyone associated with this film should seek retirement. what a fucking waste of a movie. pic.twitter.com/9KOXF5R0vs — Pramit (@pramitheus) June 8, 2023

#BloodyDaddyReview A Daunting Shahid couldn’t even salvage this middling and unexciting action drama⁰⁰My Rating : ⭐️⭐️ ½ (55/100)⁰⁰#BloodyDaddy is a lacklustre, indifferent and unremarkable in its execution. Probably #AliAbbasZafar‘s weakest directorial after Bharat, this… pic.twitter.com/APFZXGkdsA — Ritesh Mohapatra (@streamgenx) June 9, 2023

Bloody Daddy – 1.5*/5 ⭐️#BloodyDaddy lacks soul, both in terms of emotions (Father – Son bond) & Action….. Probably #ShahidKapoor weakest film in last 5 years…. Shocked and surprised why Shahid picked up such an bygone era script, little difficult for me to digest the fact… pic.twitter.com/0XlfmB9hNB — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) June 9, 2023

#BloodyDaddy is an average fair at best, it starts on an intriguing note but loses the grip as the story progresses.#ShahidKapoor is absolutely fantastic and holds your attention till the end. The climax has some twists & turns, action sequences are okay. A good one time watch. pic.twitter.com/OezmnHuFUT — Cɪɴᴇ (@ItsCineDash) June 9, 2023

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and written by Anurag Basu and Siddharth-Garima, the film has been produced by Jio Studios. Catch the film here.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy IMDb