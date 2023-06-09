facebook
Home > Entertainment > Movies > ‘Bloody Daddy’ Twitter review: Netizens laud Shahid Kapoor’s gripping action-thriller
‘Bloody Daddy’ Twitter review: Netizens laud Shahid Kapoor’s gripping action-thriller
Entertainment
09 Jun 2023 10:45 AM

‘Bloody Daddy’ Twitter review: Netizens laud Shahid Kapoor’s gripping action-thriller

Romaa Daas

Trust Shahid Kapoor to do justice to a crime-thriller and you won’t be disappointed. From Ishq Vishq to Jersey, Shahid Kapoor’s filmography has been one of a kind. However, it is his choice of neo-noir films that seems to have entertained the audience more. Be it Kaminey or Haidar or the recently released Farzi, Shahid Kapoor seems to rule the roost when it comes to playing an alpha male outlandish character. And with Bloody Daddy, he’s only cementing this further. While there are mixed reviews on Twitter for Bloody Daddy, most of them are positive.

Some have called it a smashing entertainer, and some have hailed Shahid Kapoor as the king of this film genre. Some have even called for a theatrical release of the movie. All said and done, Shahid Kapoor simply owns the character he’s playing. And while Bloody Daddy belongs to Kapoor, it is interesting to see how the supporting cast plays a nuanced role. Ronit Roy as the drug lord and Rajiv Khandelwal and Diana Penty as cops are flawless. In fact, they add to the film in a not-so-archetypical way. Let us check what the reviews say on Twitter.

Bloody Daddy: Twitter reviews Shahid’s performance

While the majority enjoyed Shahid Kapoor’s action avatar and even drew parallels with Keanu Reeves’ John Wick, several others had a different opinion.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and written by Anurag Basu and Siddharth-Garima, the film has been produced by Jio Studios. Catch the film here.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy IMDb

diana penty Jio Ronit Roy Shahid Kapoor action films Crime thrillers
‘Bloody Daddy’ Twitter review: Netizens laud Shahid Kapoor’s gripping action-thriller

Romaa Daas

Romaa Daas is a birdie whose eyes glistens when she hears about art, architecture, and décor. She’s passionate about reading novels especially one that is hardbound. When not working, she’s busy binge-watching K-dramas, and other movies and planning her next itinerary. Her latest fascination is trekking. Romaa is a journalism postgraduate. She has worked with several media organisations in the past including Thomson Reuters and India Today.

   
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.