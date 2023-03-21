facebook
10 Bollywood romantic comedy movies to watch if you liked ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’
21 Mar 2023 12:00 PM

10 Bollywood romantic comedy movies to watch if you liked ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’

Sreetama Basu
If there’s one thing Hindi movies do best, it’s the genre of Bollywood romantic comedy movies. Yes, we liked My Best Friend’s Wedding and Notting Hill while growing up, but nothing could cheer us up like a good ol’ desi romantic comedy back home.

However, in recent times, with the opulence of larger-than-life films from down South, small indie movies and big-budget action movies taking precedence, the romcom genre had taken a backseat. That was until the recent release of Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. With this much-needed release, this romantic comedy arrived at the box-office like a breath of fresh air. As the movie crossed the 100-crore mark, it is proof that we still love our romcoms the most. As the fever of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar still keeps the ticket counters busy, here are Bollywood romantic comedy movies you can watch to fall back in love with the genre all over again.

Bollywood romantic comedy movies to watch

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /10

Meri Pyaari Bindu
Meri Pyaari Bindu

Directed by: Akshay Roy

Cast: Parineeti Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparajita Auddy, Prakash Belawadi, Rajatava Dutta

Synopsis: Childhood friends Abhimanyu and Bindu go through years of friendship, before falling in love and starting a relationship. Things get confusing when she realises that she doesn’t love him after their brief relationship. After becoming a famous author, Abhimanyu decides to pen a story based on his life.

About the movie: Ayushmann plays a Bengali boy in a love story based in Kolkata.

Watch Meri Pyaari Bindu on Amazon Prime Video

2 /10

Jab Harry Met Sejal
Jab Harry Met Sejal

Directed by: Imtiaz Ali

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma

Synopsis: Sejal loses her engagement ring on her Europe trip with her family. She stays back to look for it with the help of Harry, a flirtatious tour guide. But as fate would have it, they eventually fall in love with each other.

About the movie: This was SRK’s first movie with the storyteller genius, Imtiaz Ali.

Watch Jab Harry Met Sejal on Netflix

3 /10

Bareilly Ki Barfi
Bareilly Ki Barfi

Directed by: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Pankaj Tripathi, Seema Pahwa

Synopsis: After reading a book that she thinks is about her, Bitti is intent on meeting the author. Her quest takes her to the publisher, Chirag, who is also the author. But he makes her believe that it is someone else who has written it.

About the film: It is based on Nicolas Barreau’s novel, The Ingredients of Love.

Watch Bareilly Ki Barfi on Netflix

4 /10

Khoobsurat
Khoobsurat

Directed by: Shashanka Ghosh

Cast: Sonam Kapoor, Fawad Khan, Kirron Kher, Ratna Pathak

Synopsis: This is a quirky, modern romantic comedy about Milli, a whimsical physiotherapist, who has been appointed to work for a royal family. But their cold and formal demeanour troubles her. Soon, she discovers more about them and falls for the young prince who is engaged to someone else.

About the movie: This was Fawad Khan’s Bollywood debut.

Watch Khoobsurat on Netflix

5 /10

Ki & Ka
Ki & Ka

Directed by: R Balki

Cast: Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Swaroop Sampat

Synopsis: Kia, an ambitious career-driven woman meets and falls in love with Kabir, a man who prefers the role of a house husband. They get married and enjoy their unconventional relationship, setting new examples and breaking stereotypes. This is until challenges like ego clashes and jealousy set in.

About the movie: The movie set new couple goals for the couples of today.

Watch Ki & Ka on Amazon Prime Video

6 /10

Hasee Toh Phasee
Hasee Toh Phasee

Directed by: Vinil Mathew

Cast: Parineeti Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra, Adah Sharma

Synopsis: Nikhil is a struggling businessman who wants to marry his girlfriend, but only after he proves himself to be worthy of her. But he ends up falling in love with her genius, geeky and quirky sister, Meeta.

About the movie: This became one of the biggest hits of 2014, commercially and musically.

Watch Hasee Toh Phasee on Amazon Prime Video

7 /10

Mere Brother Ki Dulhan
Mere Brother Ki Dulhan

Directed by: Ali Abbas Zafar

Cast: Imran Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ali Zafar

Synopsis: When Luv asks his brother, Kush, to find him a bride, he finds the perfect bride for him, Dimple. However, Kush and Dimple bond a lot and develop feelings for each other days before the wedding.

About the movie: This was Pakistani actor singer Ali Zafar’s foray into Bollywood.

Watch Mere Brother Ki Dulhan on Amazon Prime Video

8 /10

Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu
Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu

Directed by: Shakun Batra

Cast: Kareena Kapoor, Imran Khan, Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, Ram Kapoor

Synopsis: After a drunken night in Las Vegas, Rahul, a young architect, realises that he is now married to Riana, a quirky hairdresser. Both mutually decide to annul the marriage, but the following few days bring many surprises for them, including a trip back home.

About the movie: This movie was not received well at the box-office at the time of its releases, but slowly became an audience favourite.

Watch Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu on Netflix

9 /10

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na
Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

Directed by: Abbas Tyrewala

Cast: Imran Khan, Genelia D’Souza, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Prateik Babbar, Ratna Pathak Shah, Naseeruddin Shah

Synopsis: Jai and Aditi are best friends who make a perfect couple, but they are too good friends to consider a romantic relationship. However, when they start dating other people, they realise their love for each other.

About the movie: This movie marked Imran Khan’s Bollywood debut.

Watch Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na on Netflix

10 /10

Wake Up Sid
Wake Up Sid

Directed by: Ayan Mukerji

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Supriya Pathak, Anupam Kher, Rahul Khanna

Synopsis: This is the story of Siddharth Mehra, a spoilt and selfish college brat. However, he learns the meaning of life and the importance of responsibility when he starts living with and gets schooled by Aisha, an aspiring writer from Kolkata.

About the movie: This marked director Ayan Mukherji’s debut movie.

Watch Wake Up Sid on Netflix

All Images: Courtesy IMDb

A journalism student who studied the subject only to meet SRK in person, she settled for the best way to meet him. Covering Entertainment throughout her career, and now Food, Health and Lifestyle as well, Sreetama is also a self-proclaimed plant mom. In love with all things slow and quiet, she can often be found hunting for quiet corners with a glass of wine in hand. Other loves include little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.

   

