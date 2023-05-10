facebook
Two BTS solo documentaries to hit global cinemas this June
Entertainment
10 May 2023 01:00 PM

Two BTS solo documentaries to hit global cinemas this June

Sushmita Mahanta

Exciting news for the BTS Army! In celebration of the South Korean band’s 10th anniversary, two BTS solo documentaries will hit cinemas worldwide this June.

As per the band’s label Big Hit Entertainment, both j-hope IN THE BOX and SUGA: Road to D-DAY will be shown in theatres worldwide, from 17 June, for a limited period of time. The two BTS documentaries originally premiered on Disney+.

BTS documentaries in theatres: Dates and tickets

Global tickets will go on sale on 17 May at 8 am KST (4:30 am IST). More details are yet to be announced. you can sign up to get further updates here.

About SUGA: Road To D-DAY

Image credit: agustd/Instagram

According to a statement shared by Big Hit, Suga’s documentary “captures Suga on a musical journey following his road trip around the world” and “takes the viewers through the ins and outs of his creative process.”

SUGA: Road to D-DAY is currently available on both Disney+ and Weverse.

About j-hope IN THE BOX

BTS Documentary
Image credit: uarmyhope/Instagram

BTS rapper J-Hope’s solo documentary will capture 200 days of the artist’s daily life starting from the production of his debut studio album Jack In The Box (2022). The movie will also include the listening party held for his album along with his preparation and appearance on the stage of Lollapalooza 2022.

j-hope IN THE BOX is currently available to watch on Disney+ and Weverse.

Hero and featured image: Courtesy bts_bighit/Twitter

bts Disney Plus J-hope Suga
