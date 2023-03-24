‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ review: Twitter calls Yami Gautam’s movie enthralling

Ever since Netflix announced the release date of Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, fans were waiting with bated breath to see if this Hindi heist movie was as good as it looked in the trailer. The movie stars Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal in lead roles, and the Twitter review of Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga so far suggests that the film is worth a watch.

Skipping a theatrical release, the film is now streaming on Netflix. The film also stars Sharad Kelkar and Indraneil Sengupta in key roles, adding to the reason why one should watch this film. Helmed by Ajay Singh, the Netflix movie is backed by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik. Everyone has been raving about Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga on Twitter with positive reviews so far.

What is the film about?

The movie revolves around a flight attendant (Gautam) and her boyfriend (Kaushal) who chalk out a plan to steal a stash of diamonds to pay off an outstanding debt. However, things take a drastic turn when they realise that the plane they are on is hijacked.

Talking about the film, Ajay Singh expressed that working on it was a “thrilling, roller-coaster ride”. The director added, “Directing Yami and Sunny and watching this film unfold through their performances and the plot was exciting and I cannot wait for audiences across the globe to experience our labour of love through Netflix.” He further talked about his experience of working on the film and said, “Maddock has always been pushing the envelope on the stories they tell and to have Netflix give a platform to these stories makes this even more special.”

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga review: What Twitter has to say

#ChorNikalKeBhaga

Rating – ⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟 ( 3.5) ENTHRALLING & UNPREDICTABLE HEIST THRILLER !! Director Ajay Singh demonstrates an intriguing story which has two different aspects -Plane Highjack & diamond robbery. The screenplay flows with many twists & turns that keep you on… pic.twitter.com/sOlJuwfC71 — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) March 24, 2023

#ChorNikalKeBhagaReview

Rating – 3.5*/5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ½

Streaming – @NetflixIndia Fascinating… Interesting…

& Well Made film. #SunnyKaushal & #YamiGautam chemistry is worth watching…

Story, screenplay & execution takes this film to another level…

Sure shot OTT Success. pic.twitter.com/xHNlX0jFYr — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) March 24, 2023

Just watched #ChorNikalKeBhaga What a film 👏👏👏 what a performance @yamigautam you just KILLED IT 🔥🔥 MIND-BLOWING 👍👍 — Deepak Singh Kushwah (@its_dsk) March 24, 2023

@yamigautam just watching #ChorNikalKeBhaga Amazing display of talent and what a story.. Loads of love @yamigautam pic.twitter.com/X7JXvCGxLN — Ashwani Mulsoo (@ashwanimulsoo) March 24, 2023

@yamigautam ma’am I’m watching your #ChorNikalKeBhaga .It’s very wonderful movie. Songs dialogues and filmography are very fantastic. Aap kon si film ka shooting karne wali hai?🙏 Plz reply @yamigautam pic.twitter.com/QV1Nv4ypuE — Dinesh Kumar (@Dineshk2312) March 24, 2023

@yamigautam Behen ji, Thursday dekha toh aapka fan ho gaya tha aur ab #ChorNikalKeBhaga dekhne ke baad aapka bhakt ho gaya hun… keep rocking always … love the choices u r making 🤙🤙🤙🙌🙌🙌 — Rajesh Shrivastava (@Srivastavaraj) March 24, 2023

@yamigautam is the best actor. What a terrific performance in all these movies. Every character portrayed has its own aura. All her movies should be released in theatres. She’s in her own league. Her craft is second to none. #ChorNikalKeBhaga #Lost#AThursday#Dasvi pic.twitter.com/Ta5C7MLPxn — Vijay (@vijaymaverick88) March 24, 2023

Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy IMDb