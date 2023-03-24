facebook
Home > Entertainment > Movies > ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ review: Twitter calls Yami Gautam’s movie enthralling
‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ review: Twitter calls Yami Gautam’s movie enthralling
Entertainment
24 Mar 2023 04:21 PM

‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ review: Twitter calls Yami Gautam’s movie enthralling

Ananya Swaroop

Ever since Netflix announced the release date of Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, fans were waiting with bated breath to see if this Hindi heist movie was as good as it looked in the trailer. The movie stars Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal in lead roles, and the Twitter review of Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga so far suggests that the film is worth a watch. 

Skipping a theatrical release, the film is now streaming on Netflix. The film also stars Sharad Kelkar and Indraneil Sengupta in key roles, adding to the reason why one should watch this film. Helmed by Ajay Singh, the Netflix movie is backed by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik. Everyone has been raving about Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga on Twitter with positive reviews so far. 

What is the film about?

The movie revolves around a flight attendant (Gautam) and her boyfriend (Kaushal) who chalk out a plan to steal a stash of diamonds to pay off an outstanding debt. However, things take a drastic turn when they realise that the plane they are on is hijacked.

Talking about the film, Ajay Singh expressed that working on it was a “thrilling, roller-coaster ride”. The director added, “Directing Yami and Sunny and watching this film unfold through their performances and the plot was exciting and I cannot wait for audiences across the globe to experience our labour of love through Netflix.” He further talked about his experience of working on the film and said, “Maddock has always been pushing the envelope on the stories they tell and to have Netflix give a platform to these stories makes this even more special.”

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga review: What Twitter has to say

Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy IMDb

Yami Gautam Sunny Kaushal Twitter review twitter reactions
‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ review: Twitter calls Yami Gautam’s movie enthralling

Ananya Swaroop

Cinema has always fascinated Ananya, so much that she got a degree in media to know more about it. She has worked for magazines like Man's World India and CineBlitz as an entertainment writer. When not writing about films and celebrities, she likes to travel to new places or try new cuisines. Travel and Food are her latest interests and she is looking forward to explore these further.

   
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.