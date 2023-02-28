6 crime thriller movies and series to watch if you liked ‘The Night Manager’

For fans of crime thriller series, the Indian adaptation of the British series The Night Manager just dropped on Disney+ Hotstar and it has already been a hit. With an interesting premise, and cast, the show has cracked the formula. But if you liked The Night Manager, here are some other crime dramas that you might want to watch.
Spy thrillers or espionage dramas are a unique category. Watching spies solve crimes and bust rackets, paired with an interesting background story will always be fascinating. Also set in a high-end hotel, The Night Manager successfully carried the legacy of its British successor. Here’s compiling a list of the best crime thriller movies and series from around the world.
Crime thriller movies and series to watch out for
Directed by: Mike White
Cast: Aubrey Plaza, Jennifer Coolidge, Theo James, Sydney Sweeney, Will Sharpe, Alexandra Daddario and more
Synopsis: Not a spy thriller, but if you want to witness the highs of a crime drama set in a five-star hotel, this crime thriller series is the perfect watch. Two seasons with two different storylines, this one will have you hooked right from the beginning.
About the series: With two different storylines in both seasons, there’s a connect that you can’t miss.
Directed by: Gideon Raff
Cast: Sacha Baron Cohen, Hadar Ratzon, Noah Emmerich, Waleed Zuaiter and more
Synopsis: The gripping story of Israel’s most famous spy, Eli Cohen, who infiltrated the Syrian government in the 1960s as a spy, amidst tensions between the two nations. He goes on to become a top-ranking official in the Syrian government, before he was exposed.
About the series: This is a story based on true events.
Directed by: Lisa Bruhlmann
Cast: Jodie Comer, Sandra Oh, Fiona Shaw, Kim Bodnia, Camille Cottin and more
Synopsis: This crime thriller series deals with Eve, who is recruited by an intelligence agency that puts her on the chase for Villanelle, an assassin. Even though she is supposed to kill her, they find themselves strangely attracted to each other.
About the show: The series has four seasons till now, and has been a consistent big hit.
Directed by: Raj and DK
Cast: Ashlesha Thakur, Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi and more.
Synopsis: This is the story of Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man who also serves as a world-class spy. He tries to balance his family life and that as a spy for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a branch of the National Investigation AgencyNational Intelligence Agency.
About the show: Samantha Ruth Prabhu was roped in for the second season, and it was also her OTT debut.
Directed by: Meghna Gulzar
Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Soni Razdan, Jaideep Ahlawat and others
Synopsis: This is the story of Sehmat Khan, an undercover RAW agent, who gets married into a Pakistani family by her father so that she can get some valuable piece of information about what their plans are against India.
About the film: This is a true story based on a spy who first reported India about the 1971 war way before intel had any information.
Directed by: Kamal Haasan
Cast: Kamal Haasan, Andrea Jeremiah, Pooja Kumar, Rahul Bose, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shekhar Kapur, Zarina Wahab and more
Synopsis: Nirupama is an ambitious woman studying in the USA, who marries a dance master, Viswanathan. But she starts getting suspicious of his behaviour, so she hires a detective, who then reveals his true identity and his past.
About the film: This was one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of all time.
