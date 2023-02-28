facebook
Home > Entertainment > Streaming > 6 crime thriller movies and series to watch if you liked ‘The Night Manager’
6 crime thriller movies and series to watch if you liked ‘The Night Manager’
Entertainment
28 Feb 2023 12:00 PM

6 crime thriller movies and series to watch if you liked ‘The Night Manager’

Sreetama Basu
6 crime thriller movies and series to watch if you liked ‘The Night Manager’
Entertainment
6 crime thriller movies and series to watch if you liked ‘The Night Manager’

For fans of crime thriller series, the Indian adaptation of the British series The Night Manager just dropped on Disney+ Hotstar and it has already been a hit. With an interesting premise, and cast, the show has cracked the formula. But if you liked The Night Manager, here are some other crime dramas that you might want to watch.

Spy thrillers or espionage dramas are a unique category. Watching spies solve crimes and bust rackets, paired with an interesting background story will always be fascinating. Also set in a high-end hotel, The Night Manager successfully carried the legacy of its British successor. Here’s compiling a list of the best crime thriller movies and series from around the world.

Crime thriller movies and series to watch out for

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /6

The White Lotus
The White Lotus

Directed by: Mike White

Cast: Aubrey Plaza, Jennifer Coolidge, Theo James, Sydney Sweeney, Will Sharpe, Alexandra Daddario and more

Synopsis: Not a spy thriller, but if you want to witness the highs of a crime drama set in a five-star hotel, this crime thriller series is the perfect watch. Two seasons with two different storylines, this one will have you hooked right from the beginning.

About the series: With two different storylines in both seasons, there’s a connect that you can’t miss.

Image: Courtesy The White Lotus/Instagram

Watch here

2 /6

The Spy
The Spy

Directed by: Gideon Raff

Cast: Sacha Baron Cohen, Hadar Ratzon, Noah Emmerich, Waleed Zuaiter and more

Synopsis: The gripping story of Israel’s most famous spy, Eli Cohen, who infiltrated the Syrian government in the 1960s as a spy, amidst tensions between the two nations. He goes on to become a top-ranking official in the Syrian government, before he was exposed.

About the series: This is a story based on true events.

Image: Courtesy IMDb

Watch here

3 /6

Killing Eve
Killing Eve

Directed by: Lisa Bruhlmann

Cast: Jodie Comer, Sandra Oh, Fiona Shaw, Kim Bodnia, Camille Cottin and more

Synopsis: This crime thriller series deals with Eve, who is recruited by an intelligence agency that puts her on the chase for Villanelle, an assassin. Even though she is supposed to kill her, they find themselves strangely attracted to each other.

About the show: The series has four seasons till now, and has been a consistent big hit.

Image: Courtesy killingeve/Instagram

Watch here

4 /6

The Family Man
The Family Man

Directed by: Raj and DK

Cast: Ashlesha Thakur, Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi and more.

Synopsis: This is the story of Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man who also serves as a world-class spy. He tries to balance his family life and that as a spy for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a branch of the National Investigation AgencyNational Intelligence Agency.

About the show: Samantha Ruth Prabhu was roped in for the second season, and it was also her OTT debut.

Image: Courtesy familymanamazon/Instagram

Watch it here

5 /6

Raazi
Raazi

Directed by: Meghna Gulzar

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Soni Razdan, Jaideep Ahlawat and others

Synopsis: This is the story of Sehmat Khan, an undercover RAW agent, who gets married into a Pakistani family by her father so that she can get some valuable piece of information about what their plans are against India.

About the film: This is a true story based on a spy who first reported India about the 1971 war way before intel had any information.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Watch here

6 /6

Vishwaroopam
Vishwaroopam

Directed by: Kamal Haasan

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Andrea Jeremiah, Pooja Kumar, Rahul Bose, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shekhar Kapur, Zarina Wahab and more

Synopsis: Nirupama is an ambitious woman studying in the USA, who marries a dance master, Viswanathan. But she starts getting suspicious of his behaviour, so she hires a detective, who then reveals his true identity and his past.

About the film: This was one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of all time.

Image: Courtesy IMDb

Watch here
Disney+ Hotstar series aditya roy kapur Crime thrillers The Night Manager
6 crime thriller movies and series to watch if you liked ‘The Night Manager’

Sreetama Basu

A journalism student who studied the subject only to meet SRK in person, she settled for the best way to meet him. Covering Entertainment throughout her career, and now Food, Health and Lifestyle as well, Sreetama is also a self-proclaimed plant mom. In love with all things slow and quiet, she can often be found hunting for quiet corners with a glass of wine in hand. Other loves include little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.

   

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.