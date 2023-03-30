Twitterati calls Nani and Keerthy Suresh’s ‘Dasara’ a blockbuster

Telugu star Nani’s Dasara has finally released in theatres and the excitement is palpable. Helmed by Srikanth Odela, Dasara is set against the backdrop of Singareni coal mines in Telangana. The heart of the film, however, rests on the socio-economic conditions, political ambitions and the power struggle that comes with labour at the coal mines.

Dasara’s early reviews on Twitter are testament to the fact that Nani and Keerthy Suresh’s film have hit the bull’s eye. While Twitterati is blown away with Nani and Keerthy Suresh’s flawless performance, they are equally raving about Srikanth Odela’s directorial debut. Odela has previously assisted on films like To Father With Love starring Jr. NTR and Rangasthalam starring Ram Charan.

Dasara Review: What is Twitterati saying?

Raw, rustic, and bold – this is what Twitterati is saying about Dasara. Positive reviews for Dasara and its cast is pouring in on social media. With such adulation from all corners, it is safe to conclude that Nani’s film is going to be a smashing hit. Let’s see what the audience is saying.

#Dasara A raw and rustic movie with beautifully narrated and picturized emotions. Career best performance by @NameisNani . First half is bonkers with flawless telangana slang 🤙🏼but second half is slow and stretched. CLIMAX is 🔥🔥 finally its 3/5 . Bancheth pic.twitter.com/TDuq56xqbx — Maddy_Review (@PradeepBunty20) March 30, 2023

#Dasara is a raw rustic movie with great emotion of love and friendship.#Nani 🔥🔥👌❤️🔥👌🔥#KeerthySuresh ❤️@odela_srikanth bro neku🙏🙏🙏❤️🔥❤️.#kantara range climax

BGM🔥 Overall #DasaRAW :3/5 🔥🔥❤️🔥🔥 #DasaraOnMarch30th is BEST LOVE STORY WITH LOT OF WOW FACTORS. pic.twitter.com/gactWMa0KL — praveen Chowdary kasindala (@PKasindala) March 29, 2023

All time best performance from @NameisNani

Great work from a debut director#SrikanthOdela

🔥🔥 ah shot making entra …

benched

Blockbuster 💕

Congratulations to the whole team #Dasara pic.twitter.com/2zGHWyDPzR — Naveen Nani (@naninaveen007) March 30, 2023

The pre interval scene of #Dasara will be marked as one of the most well conceived scenes of telugu cinema ever. Excluding a few things, the whole movie is a-class too. — Sripal Sama (@sripalsama) March 30, 2023

@KeerthyOfficial has done complete justice to her role as Vennela. Deekshith shetty, Tom chacko Also too good #Dasara — Movies🎦Love💔 (@MovieLove999) March 30, 2023

Dasara has not only managed to captivate the domestic audience but also the international viewers. As per reports, the film which has also premiered in the U.S., has garnered over USD 5,50,000 already.

Apart from Nani and Keerthy Suresh, Dasara stars Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani and Sai Kumar among several others in supporting roles. The film’s music has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan and cinematography has been undertaken by Sathyan Sooryan.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy IMDb