Twitterati calls Nani and Keerthy Suresh’s ‘Dasara’ a blockbuster
30 Mar 2023 10:40 AM

Romaa Daas

Telugu star Nani’s Dasara has finally released in theatres and the excitement is palpable. Helmed by Srikanth Odela, Dasara is set against the backdrop of Singareni coal mines in Telangana. The heart of the film, however, rests on the socio-economic conditions, political ambitions and the power struggle that comes with labour at the coal mines.

Dasara’s early reviews on Twitter are testament to the fact that Nani and Keerthy Suresh’s film have hit the bull’s eye. While Twitterati is blown away with Nani and Keerthy Suresh’s flawless performance, they are equally raving about Srikanth Odela’s directorial debut. Odela has previously assisted on films like To Father With Love starring Jr. NTR and Rangasthalam starring Ram Charan.

Dasara Review: What is Twitterati saying?

Raw, rustic, and bold – this is what Twitterati is saying about Dasara. Positive reviews for Dasara and its cast is pouring in on social media. With such adulation from all corners, it is safe to conclude that Nani’s film is going to be a smashing hit. Let’s see what the audience is saying.

Dasara has not only managed to captivate the domestic audience but also the international viewers. As per reports, the film which has also premiered in the U.S., has garnered over USD 5,50,000 already.

Apart from Nani and Keerthy Suresh, Dasara stars Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani and Sai Kumar among several others in supporting roles. The film’s music has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan and cinematography has been undertaken by Sathyan Sooryan.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy IMDb

