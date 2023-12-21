Donkey Flight: Know all about the tactic shown in Shah Rukh Khan’s movie Dunki

The audience has been waiting with bated breath ever since the announcement of the release date of Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki movie. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the movie revolves around the concept of donkey flight (colloquially known as ‘Dunki’ in Punjabi).

Dunki marks the first-ever collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Hirani, making the movie extra special for the audience. The buzz around the movie started with the release date announcement followed by six special ‘drops’ curated by the team of Dunki. The trailer of Dunki introduced the cast of the movie that opts for a donkey flight to reach England. If you are unaware of what this practice actually is, read on to understand more about donkey flight aka Dunki.

The concept of donkey flights as shown in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki

The plot of the film revolves around a group of friends hailing from a village in Punjab. They share a common dream to move to England. However, the problem is that neither of them have a visa nor a ticket to fly to the country. The film narrates the story of how the group of friends reach England illegally and thereafter their battle to return home.

What is a donkey flight?

Donkey flight aka dunki is an illegal immigration technique that people opt for to get unauthorised entry into countries like the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Migrants from Indian states such as Punjab, Haryana and Gujarat often use this method of illegal immigration to reach foreign locations.

Where did this term originate from?

The illegal immigration business is quite popular in Punjab, which also gave birth to the term ‘dunki’. The idiom translates ‘to hop from place to place.’ Corrupt travel agencies manipulate people who aspire to visit a foreign land, and take hefty payments from them with a promise of guaranteed visas. Desperate to go abroad with the aim of being able to send remittances back home, many young people invest considerable funds to acquire a visa. These people often even sell off their assets to finance the trip. However, these families unfortunately become prey to deception. The whole concept of donkey flight aka dunki will possibly be shown in the movie with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

Tactics used for donkey flights aka dunki

Conmen use containers and ships to facilitate illegal border crossings. It is interesting to note that migrants, predominantly unskilled labourers, use donkey flights to enter the United Kingdom through other European Union countries. They pay travel agents for visas to Schengen zone countries, permitting unrestrained travel among most European Union member states. Consultants help migrants to reach the United Kingdom by forging documents including residency permits and driving licenses for a certain sum of money. For those who cannot pay, they are often smuggled into the USA through various means including donkey flights. The group of friends in Dunki will be shown moving to England through the same donkey flight process where Shah Rukh Khan is shown helping them during this mission.

Cast of Dunki movie

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen as Hardayal ‘Hardy’ Singh Dhillon in Dunki. Taapsee Pannu was the second star to be cast in the film. She will essay the role of Manu, Hardy’s crush and friend. Vicky Kaushal is also a part of the film. His character is called Sukhi, who is a part of Hardy’s friend circle. Boman Irani will be seen as Gulati, an English teacher and Vikram Kochhar will essay the role of Hardy’s friend, Buggu Lakhanpal. Anil Grover will be seen as Balli, another good friend of Hardy. The film also stars Satish Shah, Parikshit Sahni and Jyoti Subhash in key roles. Rumours suggest that Dia Mirza is also a part of the film.

Dunki movie release date

The film is slated to release on 21 December in theatres. The SRK starrer will clash at the box office with Prabhas starrer Salaar.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– When did booking for Dunki start in India?

The booking started on 19 December, two days before the release.

– Who is the actress in Dunki?

Taapsee Pannu is the lead actress in the movie.

– What is the subject of Dunki?

The film revolves around a group of friends who wish to move abroad.

– What is Dunki based on?

Dunki is based on the concept of donkey flight.

Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy IMDb