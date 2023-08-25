Dream Girl 2 review: Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer gets love from netizens

facebook
Entertainment
25 Aug 2023 01:00 PM

Romaa Daas

Cast: Ayushmann Khurana, Ananya Pandey, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz
Director: Raaj Shaandilyaa
Producers: Ektaa Kapoor and Sobha Kapoor

The X (formerly Twitter) reviews for Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Dream Girl 2 are in and from the early reviews, it looks like Pooja has charmed the audience. An indirect sequel to the 2019 movie, Dream Girl 2 is a complete family entertainer, according to the tweets so far.

Produced by TV queen Ektaa Kapoor and mother Sobha Kapoor, this Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial is a comedy of errors which will tickle your funny bone real hard. Ayushmann Khurrana’s (Karamveer/Pooja) dalliance is almost perfect as several men fall in love with his character – the vivacious Pooja. Ananya Panday (Pari) is equally a treat to watch. Both Ayushmann and Ananya make for a refreshing pair.

Annu Kapoor and Ayushmann’s camaraderie as the erratic father and son will leave you in splits. The rest of the ensemble cast boasts talented actors like Vijay Raaz as the salacious night club owner, Abhishek Banerjee as Shahrukh, the one who introduces Pooja to another pivotal character, and Manjot Singh as Ayushmann’s best friend. And then there is Paresh Rawal. The actor adds a certain charm in his own quintessential way as Abu Saleem, Shahrukh’s father. Does the audience share similar views about Pooja aka the Dream Girl? Well, let us check out the reviews on X (Twitter) shared by the netizens.

Dream Girl 2 review on X (Twitter)

It would not be an exaggeration to say that Dream Girl 2 would have its dream run at the box office. Going by the advance bookings, and viewers’ reaction, it’s safe to say that Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2 has resonated with the masses who would love to spend their Friday enjoying good humour.


Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy IMDb

Romaa Daas

