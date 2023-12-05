Dunki movie: A look at the plot, cast and release date of SRK’s film

King Khan has had a great year of releases so far. It all started with a box office riot in January when Pathaan made it to the theatres. Then came Jawan, which also was a blockbuster hit. And now, Shah Rukh Khan is prepping for another 2023 release titled Dunki, which is anticipated to be another hit film in his kitty. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki movie boasts a stellar cast and plot which hints that SRK might be looking at a hattrick this year.

The announcement of Dunki movie came in 2022, after which the fans had to wait for a long time to get more details about the release date, plot and cast of the film. It was in November 2023 when the cast including Shah Rukh Khan started sharing more deets about Dunki. First came the teaser, then came two songs and the trailer of the film was finally released today.

The trailer of Dunki introduces the characters of the movie and what the story is all about. A charismatic SRK steals the show as he narrates the tale of four friends who dream of going abroad. The three-minute-long trailer gives a glimpse of the romance, drama and action-packed narration that surely will make you more excited for the film. Let’s see what this SRK starrer is all about.

All the details about the plot, cast and release date of Dunki

The 2023 movie Dunki marks the first collaboration between Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan. Previously, SRK had rejected roles in Hirani’s films like Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003) and 3 Idiots (2009). The SRK starrer is helmed under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment and Jio Studios and has reportedly been shot under a budget of INR 85 crore.

Who is a part of the cast of the Dunki movie?

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen as Hardayal “Hardy” Singh Dhillon in Dunki. Taapsee Pannu was the second star to be cast in the film. She will essay the role of Manu, Hardy’s crush and friend. Vicky Kaushal is also a part of the film. His character is called Sukhi, who is a part of Hardy’s friend circle. Boman Irani will be seen as Gulati, an English teacher and Vikram Kochhar will essay the role of Hardy’s friend, Buggu Lakhanpal. Anil Grover will be seen as Balli, another good friend of Hardy. The film also stars Satish Shah, Parikshit Sahni and Jyoti Subhash in key roles. Rumours suggest that Dia Mirza is also a part of the film.

Why is the plot of Dunki interesting?

The film revolves around a group of friends hailing from a village in Punjab. They share a common dream to move to England. However, the problem is that neither of them has a visa nor a ticket to fly to the country. Hardy promises to take them to the land of their dreams through “Donkey Flight”, an illegal backdoor entrance strategy used to enter nations like the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States of America. The film narrates the story of how the group of friends reach England illegally and their battle to return home.

What is the release date of the film?

The film was rumoured to be releasing in 2024. However, Shah Rukh Khan quashed the rumours during a press release conference for Jawan. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial is set to hit the theatres on 21 December. There will be 6 “Drops” as a part of the film promotion. The teaser, followed by two songs and then the trailer were tagged a Drops. Two more promotional videos are yet to be released.

Where did the team shoot the film?

Principal photography of the film took place in Mumbai. The second schedule of the film took place in Budapest and London. A 12-day scheduled shoot took place in Saudi Arabia including locations like Jeddah and Neom. The team then shot for three days in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. The film wrapped up in Kashmir with a four-day schedule that took place in Srinagar, Pampore, and Sonamarg including Thajwas Glacier and Pulwama. A song sequence has been shot in Kashmir as well.

Songs of Dunki



The soundtrack of the film has been composed by Pritam. The first single titled Lutt Putt Gaya was released on 22 November. The second song titled Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se was released on 1 December.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is the Dunki movie based on?

The movie is based on the concept of “Donkey Flight”, an unlawful technique to enter a country without any visa or ticket.

– Is the 2023 movie Dunki a remake?

No, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial is not a remake.

– Who is the heroine of Dunki?

Taapsee Pannu is the heroine in Dunki, who will essay the role of the love interest of Shah Rukh Khan.

