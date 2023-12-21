Dunki movie review: Shah Rukh Khan is all set for a blockbuster hattrick

After a five-year hiatus, Shah Rukh Khan finally returned to the big screen in 2023 with a bang. It started with Pathaan’s success in January, followed by Jawan in September and it is now time for Dunki. I was quite excited to watch Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen for the third time this year and review Dunki as a movie.

Not only does this film mark Shah Rukh Khan’s first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani, but it also boasts a stellar cast, including Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal (in a special appearance), Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover and Boman Irani. Pritam has worked on the composition while Arijit Singh, Sonu Nigam and Diljit Dosanjh have lent their voices to the soulful and peppy numbers. These elements packed in a movie with a great story meant that the reviews for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki had to be good. But is the film worth the hype? Here’s what I think worked for me.

Dunki movie review: 10 things that make this Shah Rukh Khan movie a winner

The film revolves around a group of five friends who dream of settling overseas. With no visa, education or money, their only option is to opt for a donkey flight. The journey they set on is an emotional ride that you are not ready for. Here are the things that work for SRK’s film.

Shah Rukh Khan’s lover boy charm is back

I would be stating the obvious but SRK will charm his way to your heart (again!) with his character Hardayal “Hardy” Singh Dhillon. While Pathaan and Jawan were great films, many of his fans missed the mushy SRK they have always loved. In Dunki, you will finally get to see that romantic version of the megastar in a few scenes.

The perfect cast

Taapsee Pannu (Manu), Vikram Kochhar (Buggu Lakhanpal) and Anil Grover (Balli) are part of the lead cast in the film and play quite interesting characters. Their effortless acting and the ease with which they portrayed each emotional and comic scene talk highly about how good these actors are. Rajkumar Hirani managed to get the best out of them in the story which has worked for the best for Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki movie. The supporting cast too has made an impression, something which we have observed in Hirani’s previous films as well.

Taapsee Pannu and Shah Rukh Khan’s chemistry

Taapsee Pannu and SRK have previously worked in a producer-actor capacity with Badla (2019). However, this was the first time that the two came onscreen together. The fresh pairing was something the audience didn’t expect and it was refreshing to witness the same.

Vicky Kaushal’s special appearance

By now, everyone is aware that whenever Vicky Kaushal appears on the screen, he creates magic. Kaushal essays a cameo role of sorts in Dunki movie which is garnering positive reviews. His character, Sukhi, is the most adorable man in the story. *Spoiler alert* Keep your tissues handy.

The magnetism of Boman Irani

Boman Irani and Raj Kumar Hirani have worked in four films together. Be it his role as Dr. Jagdish Chandra “JC” Asthana in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003) or Lakhbir “Lucky” Singh in Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006) or Dr. Viru “Virus” Sahastrabuddhe in 3 Idiots (2009) — Irani has portrayed some memorable characters. In Dunki, Irani adds to the comic element. He is immaculate as ever and manages to bring a smile to the face with his effortless acting.

Subtle comedy

Hirani’s films have always worked because they have the right amount of humour mixed with heavy emotions. There are several scenes in the film where you would find the entire theatre laughing in unison. The jokes are so subtle yet on point that you are compelled to join the crowd in appreciating the writing of the film.

The film is an emotional roller coaster

While the movie has many comic scenes, you might find yourself a little overwhelmed too often. The film talks about donkey flights, a journey many migrants embark upon, to reach a foreign destination. The trip is harrowing and the filmmaker has managed to showcase the adversities in a refined manner that makes you sentimental.

The patriotic theme

Hirani has always found a way to incorporate patriotism in his films and Dunki too is an addition to this list. SRK’s character is seen talking about India in many scenes that will make you feel proud of your country. The film has a strong take on people who leave the country meandering for a better future.

The wizardry of music

Pritam has done wonders with the compositions for the film. There are many instances in films where songs feel forced, but with Dunki, each song fits perfectly. Talented singers like Arijit Singh, Sonu Nigam, Javed Ali, Diljit Dosanjh, Vishal Mishra, Shreya Ghoshal, Shadaab Faridi, Altamash Faridi and Shadaab Faridi have crooned songs for the film that adds to the storyline. The background music also works superbly well.

Rajkumar Hirani does it again

It’s quite amazing to follow Hirani’s trajectory of films. He is one of the very few filmmakers who has only given multiple hits. Dunki will be no exception. The film is packed with emotions, is shot so well and narrates a story that is so common yet not known to many. The magic of this film is that you can watch it alone, with friends or with your family, and you will enjoy it thoroughly no matter what.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Is Dunki a pan-India movie?

No, Dunki has been released only in the Hindi language.

– What is the subject of Dunki?

The film talks about donkey flights used by migrants to travel illegally across countries.

– When will Dunki booking start in India?

The film is running in theatres with multiple shows across India.

– Is Dunki a real story?

No, it is based on the concept of donkey flight, a practice many migrants undertake to move to a foreign country.

