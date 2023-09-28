Fukrey 3 review: Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma & gang bring you a comedy caper

It is often a risky business to make sequels, and history has been proof that these films, time and again, fail massively, both at the box office and in impressing the audience. So, when Excel Entertainment announced Fukrey 3 a few months back, I was pretty excited to see what the film was going to look like and how the audience review will be.

Given that Fukrey (2013) and Fukrey Returns (2017) amassed positive reviews and were a hit amongst the audience, the third film, that too after a six-year hiatus, had to be equally entertaining. The return of the fabled gang was highly anticipated, and thankfully the film offered an equal amount of chaotic fun just like its predecessors. The film is now in theatres, but is it worth the watch? Read our review of Fukrey 3 to find out!

Fukrey 3 review: Quirky jokes, Choocha’s innocence & an insane plot make the film oddly perfect

Director: Mrighdeep Singh Lamba

Cast: Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi

Story by: Vipul Vig

Music by: Tanishk Bagchi, Sumeet Bellary, Abhishek Nailwal

Cinematography: Amalendu Chaudhary

Plot of the film

Hunny (Pulkit Samrat), Choochaa (Varun Sharma), Lali (Manjot Singh) and Panditji (Pankaj Tripathi) reunite to contest against Bholi Punjaban (Richa Chaddha), who is now aiming to become a minister in Delhi. The gang decides to make Choochaa their leader and fight against Bholi. The local gangster gets irked by their attempt as she has ulterior motives behind winning the elections, and creates roadblocks for the gang. During this circus of elections, the gang discovers that Choochaa has a new gift — his pee can be used as petrol. You’d think that the gang would finally make it big this time by using Choochaa’s gift, but as usual, things begin to go downhill. What ensues is a series of bad decisions, an engaging climax and a perfect end to this comedy film.

What works for the film?

When it comes to a comedy film, the most important element for a good review is to have enough scenes in the film that crack you up, and Fukrey 3 has that in abundance. Although nonsensical, the film has its moments where you will find the whole theatre laughing uncontrollably. From subtle punchlines to outlandishly hilarious scenes, the gang manages to deliver a story that is equally roaring and engaging. Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, who has directed the other parts of the franchise, manages to keep consistency. What’s impressive is that even after a good break of six years, he has managed to keep the humorous element intact, and that too very effortlessly.

What doesn’t work for the film?

Choochaa is the character that carries the film, but you might often find yourself wondering why his character has been written in such a dumbed-down manner. The previous two films had established that he is not the smartest person in the room, but in this film, they have taken the bar to another level. Besides that, certain scenes in the film do not make sense at all. Understandably, these might have been added to augment the humourous quotient, but honestly, it did not quite fit the bill.

The cast of Fukrey 3

Varun Sharma is such a natural in this film that his character is simply the highlight of the story. It is not the first time that we have seen the actor in a comic role, but it will be safe to say that none of them can beat Choochaa. The actor has portrayed the iconic character so well that you are surely convinced that no one could have done it better by the end of the film. The divine addition of Pankaj Tripathi to any cast is always a good idea. The actor has such a range that you are astounded to see his magic every time you see him on screen. He is gracefully hilarious and you cannot get enough of him on the big screen.

Pulkit Samrat exudes charm. The mastermind of the gang, his role as Hunny will definitely add more admirers to his already long list. Manjot will also manage to make a special place in your heart as no one is better than him at playing the sarcastic friend in this group of misfits. Lastly, it is refreshing to see Richa Chaddha on screen after a fairly long break. Her role as Bholi Punjaban will forever remain legendary. However, you will miss the old, brashy Bholi a little.

The music and background score

The music and background score does very little for the film. However, it is quite nostalgic to hear some of the old tracks from the film playing in the background. There are a few scenes where Ambarsariya plays and Sona Mohapatra’s magical voice fills the theatre, making you hum the song along while watching the film.

Final verdict!

To conclude the review, Fukrey 3 is a film that should not be missed. While the film has certain baffling scenes, it was quite invigorating to see the whole theatre guffawing in unison. It is a film that will entertain you till the end with an exorbitant drama unfolding, and sometimes it is all that you need.

Hero and Feature Image: Courtesy Excel Entertainment/Instagram