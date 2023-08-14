facebook
14 Aug 2023 12:45 PM

Gadar 2 review: Fans call Sunny Deol’s film ‘a celebration of cinema’

Ananya Swaroop

When Gadar was released in 2001, the film became a cult classic instantly. Sunny Deol is still often recognised by his character from the film (Tara Singh), and generation after generation continues to watch this movie. Little did anyone know that the actor will return with a stunning sequel 22 years later. Gadar 2 released in theatres this Friday and the reviews have proven that the film is a hit.

The sequel to the legendary period action drama film, Gadar 2 has been helmed by Anil Sharma. The film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, reprising their roles from the first film. Sunny Deol’s film is currently the seventh-grossing Hindi film of 2023. And looking at the audience reviews, it can be safe to say that Gadar 2 will make a lot more money at the box office in the coming weeks.

Gadar 2 X (Twitter) review: What is the audience saying about the film?

The audience believes that Gadar 2 is a celebration of cinema. Many X (Twitter) users took to the social media platform to express their happiness after watching the film. Check out a few tweets below.

What is Gadar 2 about?

The film revolves around Tara Singh, who goes missing during a fight on the border. The film is set against the backdrop of the “Crush India” campaign in 1971, so it is assumed that Tara has been imprisoned in Pakistan. Now, his son, Charanjeet Jeete Singh, sets out on a mission to save him. However, Jeete himself gets imprisoned and tortured by the Pakistani soldiers. Major General Hamid Iqbal makes sure to exact revenge on Tara for killing his 40 men in 1954 by tormenting his son. It is upon Tara to save his son from all this torture.

Is the film worth a watch?

Gadar 2

Looking at the several positive reviews for Gadar 2, and the massive box office collections so far, we can establish that the film is not worth missing. So, go book your tickets right away.

All Images: Courtesy IMDb

Cinema has always fascinated Ananya, so much that she got a degree in media to know more about it. She has worked for magazines like Man's World India and CineBlitz as an entertainment writer. When not writing about films and celebrities, she likes to travel to new places or try new cuisines. Travel and Food are her latest interests and she is looking forward to explore these further.

   
