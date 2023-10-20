facebook
<i>Ganapath</i> review: Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon deliver a powerful performance
Entertainment
20 Oct 2023 03:00 PM

Ganapath review: Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon deliver a powerful performance

Ananya Swaroop

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon marked their Bollywood debut with Heropanti in 2014, and nine years later, the duo has returned with a new action-packed film. Titled Ganapath, the film showcases both the actors in a refreshing avatar. And if we go by the reviews of Ganapath, the audience says that the film is worth a watch.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film has seen many changes since its announcement including a title change and a new release date. However, when the trailer of the action film finally arrived online a few weeks ago, people felt that the long wait was worth it. Positive reviews have been pouring in for Ganapath since its release today. Let’s see what people have to say about the film.

Ganapath Twitter (X) review: What is the audience’s opinion?

The audience seems to have thoroughly enjoyed the film. Many people took to X (Twitter) to talk about what they liked about Ganapath. Tiger’s performance in the film has also impressed fans. Here are a few tweets you should check out.

What is the film about?

The film is set in a dystopian land and revolves around the life of Guddu (Tiger Shroff). He is a strong, happy-go-lucky man, who is very good at fighting. An evil man spots Guddu and asks him to fight for him. Guddu becomes Ganapath and starts working for the man, until things go wrong and Guddu’s close ones start getting hurt.

The cast of the film

Apart from Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a key role, and fans have liked his performance in the film as well. Elli AvrRam, Rahman, Jameel Khan, Girish Kulkarni, Shruthy Menon, Ziad Bakri and Rob Horrocks also play pivotal roles in the film.

Is Ganapath worth a watch?

From the many review tweets that we came across, it is safe to say that Ganapath is an action-packed masala film that you can watch this weekend.

Cinema has always fascinated Ananya, so much that she got a degree in media to know more about it. She has worked for magazines like Man's World India and CineBlitz as an entertainment writer. When not writing about films and celebrities, she likes to travel to new places or try new cuisines. Travel and Food are her latest interests and she is looking forward to explore these further.

   
