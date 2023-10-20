Ganapath review: Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon deliver a powerful performance

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon marked their Bollywood debut with Heropanti in 2014, and nine years later, the duo has returned with a new action-packed film. Titled Ganapath, the film showcases both the actors in a refreshing avatar. And if we go by the reviews of Ganapath, the audience says that the film is worth a watch.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film has seen many changes since its announcement including a title change and a new release date. However, when the trailer of the action film finally arrived online a few weeks ago, people felt that the long wait was worth it. Positive reviews have been pouring in for Ganapath since its release today. Let’s see what people have to say about the film.

Ganapath Twitter (X) review: What is the audience’s opinion?

The audience seems to have thoroughly enjoyed the film. Many people took to X (Twitter) to talk about what they liked about Ganapath. Tiger’s performance in the film has also impressed fans. Here are a few tweets you should check out.

#Ganapath Ratting ⭐⭐⭐ 3 /5

Ganapath promises a graphics-heavy film with a lot of action sequences and well, several twists and turns.Good things are

Cinematography

Action

Keep mind at home then enjoy the movie.

Basically an action movie. Still tiger is a hero but not an actor pic.twitter.com/f1HKv3sBHD — Arbaz Khan (@ArbazKhan1374) October 20, 2023

#Ganapath – Gigantic Blockbuster 🔥 A Rollercoaster Storyline with amazing Twist & Amazing suspense. The sizzling chemistry between #TigerShroff & #KritiSanon is looking so beautiful and so adorable. Action sequence and thriller scene is too Good. 4/5 ⭐#GanapathReview pic.twitter.com/Ia5SlM3zWD — Tiger 3 (@CircuitBha13864) October 20, 2023

#GanapathReview – Awesome ⭐⭐⭐🌟

Trying To Made Unique Concept And Made Well.#TigerShroff Action Sequence Is Brilliant.#KritiSanon Looks Great In Action AVATAR#AmitabhBachchan As Mentor Doing Great Job #Ganapath #GanapathMovie pic.twitter.com/ifNCuudPid — Taran Adarsh (@Mrjaat0007) October 20, 2023

Just finished watching ganapath

And i can say this movie was great work#ganapath #firstdayfirstshow pic.twitter.com/E9CXgcLQ0I — ᴛɪɢᴇʀɪᴀɴ࿐ʟᴀᴋꜱʜɪᴛ (@lakshit_tiger) October 20, 2023

#GanapathReview ⭐⭐⭐1/2

🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳#ThreeWordReview SUPERHIT Futuristic Drama 💥🔥💥🔥💥🔥💥🔥 ⛳#Ganapath is ambitious and attempts a genre not explored much. 🕺#TigerShroff plays the chosen one and portrays 3 different characters. He look best when in future.✔… pic.twitter.com/97tf8VDE9Z — Nitesh Naveen (@NiteshNaveenAus) October 20, 2023

#Ganapath [3.5/5] : A futuristic action thriller/entertainer.. It is a treat for @iTIGERSHROFF ‘s fans! Most advanced action movie of his career.. Watch it for his style swag and action! pic.twitter.com/m4SRB0e0tx — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 19, 2023

Ganapath: Bollywood action at its best! #TigerShroff and #KritiSanon nail it. First half is good, but the second half is a thrilling rollercoaster with an epic climax. Don’t miss it. I’d give it 4 stars. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ #Ganapath #GanapathReview“@iTIGERSHROFF @kritisanon #RajKundra… pic.twitter.com/TjNBTWECfc — Rajesh Kuri (@RajeshKuri16) October 20, 2023

#Ganapath – Paisa Wasool 💥 The chemistry between #TigerShroff & #KritiSanon is fantastic and fabulous. The cameo of #AmitabhBachchan is a firecracker. Action sequence, specially Ladakh fight scene is blow your Mind 💥 Hats off #VikasBahl Direction❤️ 4/5 ⭐#GanapathReview pic.twitter.com/5kGiJJzbpq — Filmy Duniya (@filmy45539) October 20, 2023

#GanapathReview ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

#Ganapath is a futuristic action drama, story is set in the year 2070. #TigerShroff and #KritiSanon are amazing. Tiger Shroff’s action is excellent, #KritiSanon is impressive.

The presence of #AmitabhBachchan makes this film more special. Detail… pic.twitter.com/3MYVwyk3Ji — Neetu Kumar (@neetukumar02) October 20, 2023

What is the film about?

The film is set in a dystopian land and revolves around the life of Guddu (Tiger Shroff). He is a strong, happy-go-lucky man, who is very good at fighting. An evil man spots Guddu and asks him to fight for him. Guddu becomes Ganapath and starts working for the man, until things go wrong and Guddu’s close ones start getting hurt.

The cast of the film

Apart from Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a key role, and fans have liked his performance in the film as well. Elli AvrRam, Rahman, Jameel Khan, Girish Kulkarni, Shruthy Menon, Ziad Bakri and Rob Horrocks also play pivotal roles in the film.

Is Ganapath worth a watch?

From the many review tweets that we came across, it is safe to say that Ganapath is an action-packed masala film that you can watch this weekend.

Hero and Feature Image: Courtesy IMDb