'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Twitter review: Fans call it the best MCU film
05 May 2023

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Twitter review: Fans call it the best MCU film

Manas Sen Gupta

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which was released worldwide on 5 May 2023, is being showered with laudatory reviews on Twitter by both audiences and critics.

Many are calling it the best film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) franchise. All agree that the film makes viewers emotional, despite its stupendous action elements one expects to witness.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the 32nd MCU film and the third instalment headlined by the titular Guardians — Peter Quill, Gamora, Drax, Rocket and Groot in particular.

Anticipation for the movie has been very high, especially because it comes six years after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and nine years after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1.

On the day of its release, the third instalment hit 80 per cent on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer based on 225 reviews. The critics’ score is the lowest among the three Guardians of the Galaxy movies.

But the audience score was way higher at 96 per cent, making it one of the best openings for any MCU movie. In fact, the verified audience ratings for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 are higher than Vol. 1 and Vol. 2.

As such, hopes are high for a strong box office opening weekend performance for the movie.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Everything to know about the movie

The plot

Rocket Guardians
Image: Courtesy of Marvel Studios/Courtesy of Marvel Studios – © 2023 MARVEL./IMDb

The film follows the Guardians as they go about their lives and adventures under their leader Peter Quill, who is in a state of depression, following the loss of his beloved Gamora during the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019). Even though Gamora from an alternate timeline has been part of the gang since Endgame, she remains distant from Quill.

When an extremely cruel intergalactic entity threatens one of their own, all the Guardians band together to take on their enemy. The mission is so dangerous that failure would mean the end of the Guardians.

The cast and the crew

Guardians of the Galaxy
Image: Courtesy of Jessica Miglio/Jessica Miglio – © MARVEL 2023./IMDb

All the prominent faces from the previous Guardians of the Galaxy movies appear in the third instalment.

These include Chris Pratt as Peter aka Star-Lord, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Vin Diesel as Groot, Sean Gunn as Kraglin Obfonteri, and Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha.

Among the new faces are Chukwudi Iwuji as The High Evolutionary, Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, and Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog.

James Gunn, who wrote and directed the previous two instalments, took on the same roles for the third.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the last MCU film helmed by Gunn, as he would now be completely concentrating on building a new DC universe as co-head of the DC Studios.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 critics reviews on Twitter

Twitter reviews by audiences

 

(Hero image: Marvel Studios/Courtesy of Marvel Studios – © Disney/IMDb; Featured image: Jessica Miglio/Jessica Miglio – © MARVEL 2023./IMDb)

marvel cinematic universe Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Twitter review: Fans call it the best MCU film

Manas Sen Gupta

Manas Sen Gupta writes at the intersection of tech, entertainment and history. His works have appeared in publications such as The Statesman, Myanmar Matters, Hindustan Times and News18/ETV. In his spare time, Manas loves studying interactive charts and topographic maps. When not doing either, he prefers reading detective fiction. Spring is his favourite season and he can happily eat a bowl of noodles any time of the day.

   
