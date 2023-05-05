‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Twitter review: Fans call it the best MCU film

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which was released worldwide on 5 May 2023, is being showered with laudatory reviews on Twitter by both audiences and critics.

Many are calling it the best film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) franchise. All agree that the film makes viewers emotional, despite its stupendous action elements one expects to witness.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the 32nd MCU film and the third instalment headlined by the titular Guardians — Peter Quill, Gamora, Drax, Rocket and Groot in particular.

Anticipation for the movie has been very high, especially because it comes six years after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and nine years after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1.

On the day of its release, the third instalment hit 80 per cent on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer based on 225 reviews. The critics’ score is the lowest among the three Guardians of the Galaxy movies.

But the audience score was way higher at 96 per cent, making it one of the best openings for any MCU movie. In fact, the verified audience ratings for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 are higher than Vol. 1 and Vol. 2.

As such, hopes are high for a strong box office opening weekend performance for the movie.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Everything to know about the movie

The plot

The film follows the Guardians as they go about their lives and adventures under their leader Peter Quill, who is in a state of depression, following the loss of his beloved Gamora during the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019). Even though Gamora from an alternate timeline has been part of the gang since Endgame, she remains distant from Quill.

When an extremely cruel intergalactic entity threatens one of their own, all the Guardians band together to take on their enemy. The mission is so dangerous that failure would mean the end of the Guardians.

The cast and the crew

All the prominent faces from the previous Guardians of the Galaxy movies appear in the third instalment.

These include Chris Pratt as Peter aka Star-Lord, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Vin Diesel as Groot, Sean Gunn as Kraglin Obfonteri, and Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha.

Among the new faces are Chukwudi Iwuji as The High Evolutionary, Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, and Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog.

James Gunn, who wrote and directed the previous two instalments, took on the same roles for the third.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the last MCU film helmed by Gunn, as he would now be completely concentrating on building a new DC universe as co-head of the DC Studios.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 critics reviews on Twitter

#GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3/#GotGVol3 swings for huge emotional payoffs, monumental action spectacle, and various character shifts. It doesn’t all work, but the group’s core chemistry remains strong and Rocket’s origin story hits hard. Overall, a satisfying end to the trilogy. pic.twitter.com/B4tEn1sKU7 — Jeff Nelson (@SirJeffNelson) April 28, 2023

I took a lot away from #GotGVol3 // #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 than I have its other chapters. It offers enlightening, heartrending sentiments on finding strength in the darkest places & leading with compassion & empathy. This world could use art that subtly traffics in that. — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) April 28, 2023

#GuardiansOfTheGalaxy Vol. 3 is very touching, and for me, solidifies the trilogy as the most consistent of any of the MCU three-peats. Over the top villain for sure, and defies laws of physics, but totally worth the ride. Bradley Cooper is the MVP. #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy3 pic.twitter.com/IcpsePeTu4 — Clayton Davis (@ByClaytonDavis) April 28, 2023

Marvel cracked open the good stuff for this one, folks. I’d say it’s Top 5 for Marvel Studios – a great example of expert storytelling matched w/ excellent pacing. This thing moves – every scene means something & pushes us forward. #GotGVol3 pic.twitter.com/3U5Ob3dins — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 28, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 could quite possibly be my new favorite Marvel movie. This movie worked for me on every single level. It’s emotional, funny, and action packed. It reminds you of why we all fell in love with these characters. James Gunn is leaving Marvel on a high… pic.twitter.com/itrS5b672A — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) April 28, 2023

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3 is full of stakes, emotion & feels like a solid ending (good thing!). The production design & set pieces are some of Marvel’s strongest. It’s long, but the theme of found family is & will always be it’s strength. I’ll miss these misfits ��� #GotGVol3 pic.twitter.com/inK2g6rfAi — Lauren LaMagna (@laurenlamango) April 28, 2023

Twitter reviews by audiences

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is a top 5 MCU Movie” pic.twitter.com/aE6kjSALsN — Alex Coleman (@DarkOfTheMovie) May 4, 2023

I absolutely LOVED Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 I laughed, I cried, and more importantly I really enjoyed. This is the movie that should have released after Endgame as the perfect epilogue — Not Sujay (@awfullyfamished) May 5, 2023

I just saw Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. This was a beautiful send off for our Guardians. I feel like this was a smaller story than previous outings. Still full of big action set pieces, but much more of a character focused story than before. If you’re a crier, bring tissues. — Greg Spenser (@pixelatedsoul) May 5, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is a top 2 Marvel movie — Rohan (@RohanBawa4) May 5, 2023

Bro I just finished watching Guardians of the Galaxy vol 3 and It is SOOOO good. Absolutely worth if your debating whether to see it or not. — AstridBladeSSBU (@IsaacCa07122716) May 5, 2023

guardians of the galaxy vol 3 gonna be the last time the mcu will ever be good — jt ��� (@meddlinggays) May 5, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is so much better than I could’ve anticipated – 10/10. ��� #GotGVol3 — Felipe Perez (@feliperfection) May 5, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 I loved this, a perfect send of for the team. Rocket is my favourite character in the team, so I loved seeing more of his story. The comedy was also really good in this one. Really really enjoyed this one. pic.twitter.com/28z9R5ZbbN — Adam_p3rry (@AdamP3rry) May 5, 2023

“Someday I’m going to make great machines that fly and me and my friends are going to go flying together into the forever and beautiful sky. Lylla and Teefs and Floor and me, Rocket,” #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 pic.twitter.com/QNVMPUDVlv — Brandon (@FabBrandon14) May 5, 2023

#GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 was such a pleasure. Makes you laugh, makes you mad, makes you cry. I need a rewatch but it just might just be my favorite Guardians story. pic.twitter.com/cx3NGpLBF6 — Ruben Ripalda (@itsRipalda) May 4, 2023

