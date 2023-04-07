Gumraah Twitter review: Aditya Roy Kapur & Mrunal Thakur’s thriller film is engaging

facebook
Entertainment
07 Apr 2023 01:10 PM

Romaa Daas

Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur’s Gumraah has finally hit the theatres and the audience is stoked with the actors’ flawless performances. Helmed by the makers of Kabir Singh and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Gumraah is a crime thriller like no other. Aditya Roy Kapur who’s already basking in the glory of his last release The Night Manager, plays the perfect antagonist. Mrunal Thakur too shines effortlessly and is in her element as she plays the role of a cop. Ronit Roy also brilliantly portrays the role of police officer in the series of twisted events. Let’s see how Twitterati has reviewed ARK’s Gumraah.

Gumraah: A remake of 2019 Tamil film Thadam

Gumraah is a crime thriller which sees the protagonist play a dual role. Arjun Sehgal and Sooraj Rana aka Ronnie (Aditya Roy Kapur) are both wanted for a murder. The big catch? Arjun and Ronnie are identical and it’s impossible to tell who’s who. It’s an enigma for the police to solve this murder mystery as well. What happens next is predictable of sorts, but it is then that the plot twists and the audience is left surprised with the chaotic turn of events. Watch the trailer here to get a grip on the plot.

Gumraah review: Here’s what Twitter is saying

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy IMDb

Bollywood Films Tamil movies Mrunal Thakur aditya roy kapur Crime thrillers Thrillers
Romaa Daas

Romaa Daas is a birdie whose eyes glistens when she hears about art, architecture, and décor. She’s passionate about reading novels especially one that is hardbound. When not working, she’s busy binge-watching K-dramas, and other movies and planning her next itinerary. Her latest fascination is trekking. Romaa is a journalism postgraduate. She has worked with several media organisations in the past including Thomson Reuters and India Today.

   
