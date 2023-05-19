‘Prisoner Of Azkaban’ to ‘Deathly Hallows’: All ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Fantastic Beasts’ movies ranked

The Wizarding World of J.K. Rowling has enchanted audiences for decades with its captivating stories, iconic characters and spellbinding magic. From the beloved Harry Potter movies to the recent Fantastic Beasts films, the wizarding universe has continued to grow and evolve, captivating both new and longtime fans alike. In fact, the franchise continues to be popular, with Warner Bros. recently announcing a TV series reboot. The popularity of the series is also evident with all of the popular video games that have recently been released or announced, including Hogwarts Legacy and Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions.

They grow up so fast 😭 pic.twitter.com/2V3efP8ZQe — Harry Potter (@harrypotter) April 18, 2023

However, it’s the Harry Potter movies that have truly captivated the world and caused a massive uptick in the number of fans of J. K. Rowling’s universe. So one might possibly wonder, what is the best Harry Potter movie? Especially since each instalment in the franchise has cast its own ‘magic’ on audiences. Well, we’ve got the answer!

We will be ranking all of the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films, exploring their incredible stories, unforgettable moments, and magical worlds that have captured our hearts and imagination over the years. So, get ready to dive into the world of wizards, witches and fantastic beasts, and relive some of the most iconic moments in cinematic history.

All Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts movies ranked