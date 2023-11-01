Highest-grossing movies featuring King Khan that you should watch if you haven’t already

Making a list of all the highest-grossing Bollywood movies starring Shah Rukh Khan seems like a very mainstream thing to do, but we stans will never miss a chance to talk about the megastar. Touted as the King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan has been a part of more than 90 movies and it doesn’t come as a surprise that almost all of his movies have been box office hits. The recently released Jawan, which marked SRK’s first collaboration with Atlee, also surpassed all the records to become the highest-grossing film of all time.
However, despite all the blockbuster box office hits and movies that have made a special place in the audience’s hearts, Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most humble actors in Bollywood. Since the beginning of his career, Shah Rukh Khan has managed to work in films that have become the highest-grossing movies at the time of its release. But it does not take away from him the kindness that he always projects.
The gratitude for coming this far comes from the struggles that the actor has seen. He kickstarted his career with small roles in several television series in the late 1980s, and eventually entered the movie business in 1992 with Deewana. Films like Baazigar (1993) and Darr (1993) brought him recognition for playing villainous roles. And then came the era of Shah Rukh Khan working on romantic films that were the highest-grossing movies of the time. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Dil To Pagal Hai (1997), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Mohabbatein (2000), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… (2001), Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), Veer-Zaara (2004), Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006) — these films landed him with all the love and recognition.
SRK continued to give box office hits until Zero (2018) happened. The Anand L Rai directorial was a project very close to his heart, and when the film did not do so well, SRK was heartbroken. He decided to take a sabbatical and did not work on any films for five years. However, the King returned like never before. He has worked on two action films in 2023 so far — Pathaan and Jawan, and both the films were superhits.
Talking about the supremacy of Shah Rukh Khan is not an easy job, but we can only try to honour him on his 58th birthday with a celebration of the highest-grossing films of his career. Check out the list below:
10 of the highest-grossing Bollywood movies starring Shah Rukh Khan
Directed by: Atlee
Other cast members: Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra
Release date: 7 September 2023
Box office collection: INR 1,146.78 crore (USD 140 million approx) worldwide
Synopsis: Azad (Shah Rukh Khan) is the prison officer of a women’s jail in Mumbai. What no one knows is that he secretly also has assembled a girl gang to teach the government a lesson. The team plans out many heists in order to expose corrupt members of the society with an aim to bring out some change in the system. He is later joined by his father, Captain Vikram Rathore (also Shah Rukh Khan) on this mission, who Azad thought was dead after an incident revolving around a don.
More about the film: A few scenes from Jawan were simultaneously re-shot for the Tamil version of the film.
Directed by: Siddharth Anand
Other cast members: Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana
Release date: 25 January 2023
Box office collection: INR 1,050.30 crore (USD 130 million approx.) worldwide
Synopsis: This high-octane action thriller follows Pathaan (Shah Rukh Khan), an expelled RAW agent, who works with ISI agent Rubina Mohsin (Deepika Padukone) to take down Jim (John Abraham), an ex-RAW agent, who intends to assail India with a deadly virus.
More about the film: Pathaan is the fourth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe.
Directed by: Rohit Shetty
Other cast members: Deepika Padukone, Nikitin Dheer, Sathyaraj, Kamini Kaushal, Lekh Tandon
Release date: 8 August 2013
Box office collection: INR 422 crore (USD 50 million approx.) worldwide
Synopsis: Chennai Express is a romantic action-comedy film about Rahul Mithaiwala (Shah Rukh Khan) who travels to fulfil his grandfather’s last wish of having his ashes immersed in the holy water of Rameswaram. However, his journey takes an unexpected turn when he meets a feisty woman, Meenalochni “Meenamma” Azhagusundaram (Deepika Padukone), the daughter of an influential don who is fleeing from a forced marriage to a don named Tangaballi (Nikitin Dheer). They find themselves embroiled in a series of misadventures and eventually fall in love with each other.
More about the film: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie was originally titled Ready Steady Po.
Directed by: Farah Khan
Other cast members: Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani, Vivaan Shah, Jackie Shroff
Release date: 24 October 2014
Box office collection: INR 397 crore (USD 47.65 million approx.) worldwide
Synopsis: Happy New Year is a heist comedy-drama film that follows a group of six individuals, each with a unique skill set, who come together to pull off a major diamond heist during a high-profile dance competition in Dubai. The film combines elements of comedy, action, and drama as the team plans and executes their daring heist.
More about the film: Happy New Year marked the third collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and Farah Khan after Main Hoon Na (2004) and Om Shanti Om (2007).
Directed by: Rahul Dholakia
Other cast members: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mahira Khan, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Sheeba Chaddha, Atul Kulkarni, Narendra Jha, Jaideep Ahlawat
Release date: 25 January 2017
Box office collection: INR 285 crore (USD 34.20 million approx.) worldwide
Synopsis: Raees is a crime drama film set in the 1980s in Gujarat, India. It tells the story of Raees Alam (Shah Rukh Khan), a bootlegger who rises to power and becomes a powerful underworld figure. The film explores his journey, his conflicts with the law, and his complex relationships while showcasing the challenges and choices he faces in his criminal empire.
More about the film: Raees was the most pirated Hindi film of 2017.
Directed by: Rohit Shetty
Other cast members: Kajol, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Boman Irani, Vinod Khanna, Kabir Bedi, Johnny Lever
Release date: 18 December 2015
Box office collection: INR 388 crore (USD 46.57 million approx.) worldwide
Synopsis: Dilwale is a romantic action-comedy film that revolves around two siblings, Raj Bakshi (Shah Rukh Khan) and Veer Bakshi (Varun Dhawan). Veer falls in love with Raj’s estranged lover, Meera Malik’s (Kajol) younger sister, Ishita Malik (Kriti Sanon), unaware of the violent past that drove their elder siblings apart.
More about the film: Dilwale marked the seventh time Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol were cast opposite each other.
Directed by: Yash Chopra
Other cast members: Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Anupam Kher, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Sharib Hashmi
Release date: 13 November 2012
Box office collection: INR 235.7 crore (USD 28.29 million approx.) worldwide
Synopsis: Jab Tak Hai Jaan is a romantic drama film that follows the journey of Samar Anand (Shah Rukh Khan), a major in the Indian Army. Intrigued about his past after reading his journal, Akira Rai (Anushka Sharma) decides to make a documentary about a bomb disposal squad with the help of Samar. She later invites him to London to help her publicise the film, where he meets with an accident. Samar is diagnosed with retrograde amnesia, where he remembers only the events involving his lover, Meera Thapar (Katrina Kaif). Akira requests Meera to return to his life just to aid in Samar’s recovery.
More about the film: Yash Chopra returned to the director’s seat after 8 years after helming Veer-Zaara in 2004. The film also became his final film before his death in October 2012.
Directed by: Farhan Akhtar
Other cast members: Priyanka Chopra, Boman Irani, Lara Dutta, Om Puri, Nawab Shah, Alyy Khan, Rajesh Khattar, Sahil Shroff, Kunal Kapoor
Release date: 23 December 2011
Box office collection: INR 210.35 crore (USD 25.25 million approx.) worldwide
Synopsis: Don 2 is a crime thriller film and a sequel to the 2006 film Don. The story revolves around Don (Shah Rukh Khan), an international criminal mastermind, who plans a heist in Berlin. The film follows his elaborate heist plan and the cat-and-mouse game with law enforcement agencies, full of twists and turns.
More about the film: Shah Rukh Khan experimented with different looks and performed his own stunts in the film.
Directed by: Anubhav Sinha
Other cast members: Arjun Rampal, Kareena Kapoor, Armaan Verma, Shahana Goswami, Tom Wu, Dalip Tahil, Satish Shah
Release date: 26 October 2011
Box office collection: INR 206.73 crore (USD 24.82 million approx.) worldwide
Synopsis: Ra.One is a science fiction superhero film that follows the story of a video game designer, Shekhar Subramaniam (Shah Rukh Khan). He creates a motion sensor-based game with an antagonist named Ra.One (Arjun Rampal), who is more powerful than the game’s protagonist, G.One (also Shah Rukh Khan). Ra.One showhow gains consciousness and enters the real world intending to kill Lucifer, the game ID of Shekhar’s son. The family is then forced to bring out G.One from the virtual world to defeat the dangerous villain.
More about the film: Ra.One was the most expensive Indian film at the time of release.
Directed by: Aanand L. Rai
Other cast members: Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Abhay Deol, R. Madhavan, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub
Release date: 21 December 2018
Box office collection: INR 178 crore (USD 21.37 million approx.) worldwide
Synopsis: Zero is a romantic drama film that tells the story of Bauua Singh (Shah Rukh Khan), a vertically challenged man, who dreams of finding love and happiness. His journey intertwines with two women, Babita Kumari (Katrina Kaif), a Bollywood actress and Aafia Yusufzai Bhinder (Anushka Sharma), an NSAR scientist with cerebral palsy, leading to a complex love triangle. The film explores themes of self-discovery, acceptance, and the pursuit of dreams against the backdrop of romance and emotional drama.
More about the film: Zero was one of the biggest box-office failures in Khan’s career which led him to take a hiatus of five years.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
-Which is the highest-grossing movie of SRK?
Jawan (2023) is the highest-grossing movie of SRK.
-What is the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time?
Jawan is the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time.
-Which Indian film has the highest collection in India?
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is the highest-grossing film at the Indian box office with a collection of INR 1,347 crores.
-How many 100 crore movies does Shah Rukh Khan have?
SRK has 11 movies on his list that have entered the 100-crore club
All Images: Courtesy IMDb