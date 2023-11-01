Highest-grossing movies featuring King Khan that you should watch if you haven’t already

Making a list of all the highest-grossing Bollywood movies starring Shah Rukh Khan seems like a very mainstream thing to do, but we stans will never miss a chance to talk about the megastar. Touted as the King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan has been a part of more than 90 movies and it doesn’t come as a surprise that almost all of his movies have been box office hits. The recently released Jawan, which marked SRK’s first collaboration with Atlee, also surpassed all the records to become the highest-grossing film of all time.

However, despite all the blockbuster box office hits and movies that have made a special place in the audience’s hearts, Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most humble actors in Bollywood. Since the beginning of his career, Shah Rukh Khan has managed to work in films that have become the highest-grossing movies at the time of its release. But it does not take away from him the kindness that he always projects.

The gratitude for coming this far comes from the struggles that the actor has seen. He kickstarted his career with small roles in several television series in the late 1980s, and eventually entered the movie business in 1992 with Deewana. Films like Baazigar (1993) and Darr (1993) brought him recognition for playing villainous roles. And then came the era of Shah Rukh Khan working on romantic films that were the highest-grossing movies of the time. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Dil To Pagal Hai (1997), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Mohabbatein (2000), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… (2001), Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), Veer-Zaara (2004), Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006) — these films landed him with all the love and recognition.

SRK continued to give box office hits until Zero (2018) happened. The Anand L Rai directorial was a project very close to his heart, and when the film did not do so well, SRK was heartbroken. He decided to take a sabbatical and did not work on any films for five years. However, the King returned like never before. He has worked on two action films in 2023 so far — Pathaan and Jawan, and both the films were superhits.

Talking about the supremacy of Shah Rukh Khan is not an easy job, but we can only try to honour him on his 58th birthday with a celebration of the highest-grossing films of his career. Check out the list below:

10 of the highest-grossing Bollywood movies starring Shah Rukh Khan