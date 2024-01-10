12th Fail & other highest-rated Indian movies on IMDb that you should watch

In 2023, many Indian movies managed to achieve different milestones. From box office records to worldwide recognition, the audience saw a variety of films that made a mark last year. Out of the many films that released in 2023, Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s directorial titled 12th Fail became the most talked about film amongst cinema lovers. The film has yet again achieved one more feat and has landed itself at the top position on the list of highest-rated Indian movies on IMDb with an impressive rating of 9.2.

The list of highest-rated Indian movies on IMDb includes several other titles across genres including horror, romance, suspense and thriller. Many of these movies were released decades ago but still remain fan favourites. From the animated Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama (1993) to Kamal Haasan‘s Anbe Sivam (2003), these movies have exceptional IMDb ratings, making them worth adding to your binge list.

Many of the highest-rated Indian movies on IMDb including titles like 777 Charlie (2022), R. Madhavan starrer Rocketry: The Nambi Effect (2022) and Nayakan (1987) even won National Awards, which denotes how amazingly well these films were made. If you wish to explore the list of highest-rated Indian movies on IMDb, here’s a list of the top 10 flicks that you can check out.

Top 10 highest-rated IMDb Indian movies to check out