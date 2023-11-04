How to watch After movies in chronological order

Based on Anna Todd’s books of the same name, After explores the ups and downs of the relationship between Tessa Young (Josephine Langford) and Hardin Scott (Hero Fiennes Tiffin). But with so many entries in the series, we’re here to guide you on how to watch After movies in order.

Initially created as a set of stories on fan-fic sight Wattpad, written and uploaded by Todd from her phone, the series has gone on to become a highly successful franchise.

Originally, the series was inspired by the band One Direction, with Harry Styles being the original love interest of Tessa Young.

After garnering 544 million reads, publisher Simon & Schuster approached Todd to novelise the series – but required name changes to take place, hence Hardin Scott (same initials as Harry Styles) coming to be.

There have been five films in total in the series, with the first being After in 2019 and the latest After Everything in 2023.

There are plenty of trials and tribulations on the rocky road ahead for the troubled young couple, so read on for how to watch the After films in order – everything you need can be found after this.

How to watch After movies in order

So far, the After movie series hasn’t gotten up to any timeline-jumping shenanigans yet, so watching them in order is as simple as watching them in order of release.

There is a prequel in the book series titled Before, but it’s still early days, as reported by Cosmopolitan.

After (2019)

(2019) After We Collided (2020)

(2020) After We Fell ( 2021)

2021) After Ever Happy (2022)

(2022) After Everything (2023)

Below, we have a more detailed entry for each, giving a brief summary of the plot and featuring their respective trailers.

After (2019)

The first in the series, After sets the stage with Tessa Young moving into her dormitory on the first day of college, with the help of her mother and current boyfriend, Noah.

Tessa is introduced to Hardin Scott, who immediately takes notice of her and stops at nothing to be with her.

After initially turning him down, Tessa can’t help but fall for Hardin’s charms, and they share a kiss while swimming at a lake.

But after this romantic start, Hardin’s troubled past catches up with him and causes a rift between them.

With so many secrets and her new life upended, Tessa seeks to make amends and get her life back on track.

After We Collided

After the tumultuous events of the first film, both Hardin and Tessa are trying to move on with their lives – but can’t let go of what they had.

Tessa has landed an internship at Vance Publishing, where she meets co-worker Trevor Matthews (Dylan Sprouse), and they share a moment.

On a work night out, Tessa calls Hardin while drunk, and he has to see her – bringing them both together once more.

With Hardin having hurt Tessa before, she doesn’t know if she can ever trust him again, but Hardin is desperate to try and prove he can be what she needs him to be.

Yet Hardin proves himself to be his own worst enemy…

After We Fell

With Tessa and Hardin now living together, things seem to be moving in the right direction – but Tessa’s father, Richard, is kicked out of his home and seeks to make amends with her.

With Tessa wanting to move to Seattle for her job and Hardin wanting to take her back to London, conflict is never far away.

Hardin has his own family issues, too. His dad wants to be closer to him and his mother is getting married back in London, reopening old wounds.

With so much at stake, being pulled in so many different directions and a bombshell revelation, the jury is out on whether Tessa and Hardin can make it through and out the other side.

After Ever Happy

After discovering the true identity of his father, Hardin goes on the rampage – and this time, his temper and anger issues have gone too far, and Tessa doesn’t know how to deal with them anymore.

Upon returning home, Tessa’s world is turned upside down by a family tragedy of her own.

With so much turmoil in their own lives, Tessa says they both need space and time to process it all, but it’s not long before they’re in each other’s arms again.

However, a revelation about Hardin journaling their relationship brings them to the brink – will it prove to be past the point of no return?

After Everything

After the agony of After Every Happy, Tessa is never far from Hardin’s thoughts or heart.

With his career being a runaway success, he seems to have everything – except for what he desires most, Tessa.

After not seeing each other for two years, both Hardin and Tessa seem to be on a collision course with one another, with Hardin’s step-brother’s wedding acting as a catalyst for them to meet.

But with so much pain, history and ghosts from Hardin’s past coming to haunt him, the final film in the series has a lot of loose ends to tie up, and the future of the disastrous couple is far from certain.

Where to watch After movies

The After movie series is split up between a couple of different streaming services, but we have them all listed so you can quickly find them for your Tessa and Hardin marathon.

After (2019) – Not available in India

(2019) – Not available in India After We Collided (2020) – Not available in India

(2020) – Not available in India After We Fell (2021) – Watch on Netflix

(2021) – Watch on Netflix After Ever Happy (2022) – Watch on Netflix

(2022) – Watch on Netflix After Everything (2023) – Not available in India

After Everything released on Amazon Prime on 3rd October.

Where to buy the After books

All the books are available on Amazon India:

This story first appeared on www.radiotimes.com

