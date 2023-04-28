Fan of Indian crime thrillers? Add these movies to your list for some action-packed drama

In the last couple of years, Indian crime thrillers have gained immense popularity both in India and across the world. Thanks to OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and more, people from all around the globe have access to watch these action-packed movies. And there are several reasons why these movies resonate so well with the audience and achieve high levels of success. The very gripping and realistic storylines that effortlessly explore complex social issues such as corruption, inequality, and political intrigue make this genre popular and fascinating.

Indian crime thrillers delve into the psyche of criminals and law enforcement officials, giving audiences a deeper understanding of the motivations behind their actions. Cherry on the top is that these movies feature strong performances from skilful actors, who can bring depth and nuance to their characters. Fans get to see a new version of their favourite stars as well.

Indian crime-thrillers are also able to tap into the zeitgeist of modern India. Many of these movies are set in prominent Indian cities, and they explore the tensions and contradictions of contemporary Indian society. They often also touch on issues that are relevant to young people in India such as social media, globalisation, and changing gender roles, making it a cool topic of discussion for the younger lot as well.

And also with the rise of OTT platforms, viewers have more choices than ever before when it comes to entertainment. Indian crime thrillers stand out in this crowded marketplace because they offer compelling storylines, strong performances, and a unique perspective on Indian society. Let’s check out some of the best Indian crime thrillers available on streaming platforms.

Indian crime thrillers you need to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar

These movies offer a unique perspective on modern India, and they can explore complex social issues in a way that is both entertaining and thought-provoking. With their gripping storylines, Indian crime thrillers are likely to remain a staple of OTT platforms for years to come. Here are 12 movies that you should definitely watch in this genre.