Fan of Indian crime thrillers? Add these movies to your list for some action-packed drama

In the last couple of years, Indian crime thrillers have gained immense popularity both in India and across the world. Thanks to OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and more, people from all around the globe have access to watch these action-packed movies. And there are several reasons why these movies resonate so well with the audience and achieve high levels of success. The very gripping and realistic storylines that effortlessly explore complex social issues such as corruption, inequality, and political intrigue make this genre popular and fascinating.
Indian crime thrillers delve into the psyche of criminals and law enforcement officials, giving audiences a deeper understanding of the motivations behind their actions. Cherry on the top is that these movies feature strong performances from skilful actors, who can bring depth and nuance to their characters. Fans get to see a new version of their favourite stars as well.
Indian crime-thrillers are also able to tap into the zeitgeist of modern India. Many of these movies are set in prominent Indian cities, and they explore the tensions and contradictions of contemporary Indian society. They often also touch on issues that are relevant to young people in India such as social media, globalisation, and changing gender roles, making it a cool topic of discussion for the younger lot as well.
And also with the rise of OTT platforms, viewers have more choices than ever before when it comes to entertainment. Indian crime thrillers stand out in this crowded marketplace because they offer compelling storylines, strong performances, and a unique perspective on Indian society. Let’s check out some of the best Indian crime thrillers available on streaming platforms.
Indian crime thrillers you need to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar
These movies offer a unique perspective on modern India, and they can explore complex social issues in a way that is both entertaining and thought-provoking. With their gripping storylines, Indian crime thrillers are likely to remain a staple of OTT platforms for years to come. Here are 12 movies that you should definitely watch in this genre.
Directed by: Sriram Raghavan
Cast: Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan
Release date: 5 October 2018
Streaming on: Netflix
Synopsis: This movie is a dark comedy-thriller about a blind pianist who becomes embroiled in the murder of a retired actor. Things get complicated when the dead actor’s wife, who is also the murderer, realises that the pianist is not blind and has witnessed the murder.
More about the film: The film was remade in Telugu as Maestro (2021) and in Malayalam as Bhramam (2021) while the Tamil remake Andhagan is under production.
Directed by: Nishikant Kamat
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Rishab Chadha
Release date: 31 July 2015
Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video
Synopsis: This movie is a gripping thriller about a man who goes to great lengths to protect his family after they become involved in the murder of a young man.
More about the film: It is a remake of the 2013 Malayalam film Drishyam. A sequel titled Drishyam 2 was released in 2022.
Directed by: Sujoy Ghosh
Cast: Vidya Balan, Parambrata Chatterjee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Release date: 9 March 2012
Streaming on: Netflix
Synopsis: This movie follows a pregnant woman’s search for her missing husband in Kolkata during the festival of Durga Puja. She is helped by Assistant Sub-Inspector Satyoki “Rana” Sinha and Inspector General A. Khan on this case. However, things take a wild turn in the end and let me assure you that the climax is too good to be missed.
More about the film: The crew often employed guerrilla-filmmaking techniques on Kolkata’s city streets to avoid attracting attention. The film also makes several allusions to Satyajit Ray’s films.
Directed by: Reema Kagti
Cast: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajkummar Rao, Shernaz Patel
Release date: 30 November 2012
Streaming on: Netflix
Synopsis: This movie follows a police officer’s investigation into the death of a famous actor. The plot gets complicated when a pimp gets involved in the case and becomes the inside informer of the police officer.
More about the film: The film grossed over INR 174.21 crores (US $22 million) worldwide, becoming one of the highest-grossing Indian films in 2012.
Directed by: Neeraj Pandey
Cast: Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher, Jimmy Sheirgill, Deepal Shaw, Aamir Bashir
Release date: 5 September 2008
Streaming on: Netflix
Synopsis: This thriller movie is about a police commissioner who is soon going to retire. But before he says goodbye to his responsibilities, he receives a call from a man threatening to blow up Mumbai, compelling the commissioner to catch the man before everything ends for everyone.
More about the film: The film went on to be remade in Tamil and Telugu simultaneously as Unnaipol Oruvan and Eenadu (both 2009), and as an English-language Sri Lankan film titled A Common Man (2013).
Directed by: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra
Cast: Aamir Khan, Siddharth Narayan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Atul Kulkarni, Alice Patten
Release date: 26 January 2006
Streaming on: Netflix
Synopsis: This political thriller is about a British documentary maker who comes to India to make a film on Indian freedom fighters based on his grandfather’s diary entries. She meets a group of young friends on her trip who become involved in a conspiracy, very similar to the freedom fight in the pre-independence era.
More about the film: The film was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the 2006 BAFTA Awards. Rang De Basanti was selected as India’s official entry for the Golden Globe Award and Academy Award in the Best Foreign Language Film category.
Directed by: Neeraj Pandey
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Manoj Bajpayee, Jimmy Sheirgill, Kajal Aggarwal, Rajesh Sharma, Divya Dutta, Kishor Kadam
Release date: 8 February 2013
Streaming on: Netflix
Synopsis: This movie is based on a real-life heist that took place in 1987. The movie follows a group of con artists who pose as CBI officers and conduct raids to rob politicians and businessmen for their black money. With the real CBI trying to catch the con artists, they decide to pull off their biggest heist yet and rob a jewellery store.
More about the film: In 2018, it was partially remade in Tamil as Thaanaa Serndha Koottam starring Suriya in Kumar’s role.
Directed by: Sanjay Gupta
Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy, Rohit Roy
Release date: 25 January 2017
Streaming on: Netflix
More about the film: The film released on 25 January 2017 worldwide along with Rahul Dholakia’s Raees starring Shah Rukh Khan. Kaabil opened in 2700 screens whereas Raees opened in 3500 screens.
Directed by: Sriram Raghavan
Cast: Varun Dhawan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Huma Qureshi, Yami Gautam, Vinay Pathak, Kumud Mishra, Divya Dutta, Radhika Apte
Release date: 20 February 2015
Streaming on: Netflix
Synopsis: This revenge thriller revolves around a man seeking revenge for the death of his wife and son. It all starts when two friends, Liaq and Harman, rob a bank and steal a car belonging to Misha and her son Robin, causing the mother and her kid to lose their lives.
More about the film: The film is based on the novel Death’s Dark Abyss by Italian writer Massimo Carlotto.
Directed by: Anubhav Sinha
Cast: Ayushmann, Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Sushil Pandey, Veen Harsh, Sumbul Touqeer.
Release date: 28 June 2019
Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video
Synopsis: This movie is a social thriller that tackles the issue of caste discrimination in India. The movie follows a police officer’s investigation into the disappearance of three young women in a rural village, exposing a record of caste-based oppression along the way.
More about the film: Article 15 was the opening film for the 10th edition of the London Indian Film Festival, premiering on 20 June 2019.
Directed by: Rajesh Krishnan
Cast: Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Raaz, Ranvir Shorey, Gajraj Rao
Release date: 31 July 2020
Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar
Synopsis: This movie is a comedy-crime thriller about a middle-class man who finds a suitcase full of cash and tries to keep it a secret from his family while avoiding the attention of the criminals who want the money back.
More about the film: The film was scheduled for a theatrical release on 10 April 2020, but the release was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was then directly released on OTT.
Directed by: Sanjay Gadhvi
Cast: Amit Sadh, Rahul Dev, Aakash Dahiya, Amit Gaur, Rucha Inamdar, Kunal Kumar
Release date: 28 February 2020
Streaming on: Zee 5
Synopsis: The movie follows the story of six prisoners who escape from a high-security prison and the special task force that is assigned to track them down.
More about the film: This movie is a crime thriller based on a real-life jailbreak that took place in Punjab.
