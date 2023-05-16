7 Indian films that either won or were nominated for Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival

The most prestigious Cannes Film Festival, has returned for its 76th edition this year. The invitation-only festival is going to take place between 16 May to 27 May at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès, France. Unlike the previous glorious years, surprisingly no Indian film has made it to the Cannes 2023 nominations list including the prestigious Palme d’Or category this year.

While we might have missed making a mark nomination-wise, many Indian films are going to be screened at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. Anurag Kashyap’s film, Kennedy, will be screened at the film festival under its midnight screening section. Nehemich by FTII student Yudhajit Basu has been selected for a screening under the Cinéfondation section. The 1990 film titled The Chosen One (Ishanou), helmed by Aribam Syam Sharma, will be screened under the Cannes Classics section. Agra by Kanu Behl has been selected to be screened under the Directors’ Fortnight section. Meenakshi Shedde, Indian journalist and festival programmer of Berlinale, is also a part of the International Critics’ Week jury for Cannes 2023.

While it certainly is crushing to know that there will be no Palme d’Or winners from India this year, our rich history suggests that we are very much capable of achieving it in the coming future. The Palme d’Or, introduced in 1955, is the highest prize awarded at the Cannes Film Festival, and Indian movies have often emerged as winners in the past. From Neecha Nagar (1946) to Kharij (1982), many Indian movies have either won or have been nominated for the prestigious Palme d’Or award. Let’s take a look at the films that represented India under this category.

Indian films that won or were nominated for Palme d’Or

Indian cinema has garnered immense recognition at the Cannes Film Festival ever since its inception. The 1946 social-realistic film by Chetan Anand titled Neecha Nagar became the first Indian film to gain recognition at Cannes. It was awarded Palme d’Or at the first Cannes Film Festival. Here are other films that were either nominated or were the winner of the Palme d’Or award.