12 stunning international destinations where Shah Rukh Khan’s movies have been filmed

We believe that films often set aspirational goals for travellers. Be it niche corners of India or luxurious destinations abroad, many of us turn to stunning locations in movies while planning our next trip. And Shah Rukh Khan’s movies are no different when it comes to setting travel trends.

The eternal heartthrob, Shah Rukh Khan (or SRK, as he is fondly called) graced the big screen after almost five years with his recent release, Pathaan. Apart from his magnanimous presence and affable personality, the movie also served us with some scenic destinations, which made for picturesque backdrops as King Khan went about romancing Rubai (Deepika Padukone) and fighting Jim (John Abraham).

In case you are an ardent fan who has turned to SRK’s movies time and again for romance and travel inspiration, we are sure you have already been motivated by Pathaan. However, if you need some more options to zero in on before you book your tickets, check out these international locations that have been featured in Shah Rukh Khan’s movies.

International locations where Shah Rukh Khan’s movies have been shot

Dubai — Pathaan, Happy New Year

Shah Rukh Khan is the ambassador of Dubai Tourism, so it is no surprise to catch glimpses of this city in his movies. From Atlantis, The Palm in Happy New Year to the Burj Khalifa Boulevard in Pathaan, Dubai has been featured gloriously in many scenes. What’s more, the actor also owns a holiday home in the city!

Other major attractions: Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, Museum of Future, The Frame, Dubai Beach, Souks

Spain — Pathaan

There’s a high chance you’ve watched Pathaan in theatres already. The song, Besharam Rang, was shot in Mallorca, an island in Spain. This destination is marked by clear blue seas, lavish hotels and lush tropical greenery, and is perfect for a luxe, laid-back getaway. Fun fact, Mallorca (or Majorca, as it is also spelt) was among the most expensive shooting locations for the movie!

Other major attractions: Ogle the Palma de Mallorca cathedral, Royal Palace of La Almudaina, Jardines de S’Hort del Rei

Iceland — Dilwale

The gorgeous backdrops featured in the song Gerua caught many travellers’ eyes. Visuals in the track include views of the Vestrahorn Mountain in Iceland, as well as the Jokulsarlon Glacial Lagoon. However, what stood out most was the DC-3 Airplane Wreck — an actual location which many believed was a prop!

Other major attractions: Blue Lagoon, Þingvellir National Park, Hallgrímskirkja, Gullfoss Falls Skógafoss

Scotland — Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

While a major portion of the film was shot in Mauritius (one of the other international filming destinations featured in Shah Rukh Khan movies), the title track was shot across various locations in Scotland. These include Blackrock Cottage, Tantallon Castle, Eilean Donan Castle and Lake Menteith.

Many popular Scottish landmarks have also been featured in the Harry Potter movies.

Other major attractions: Edinburgh, Glasgow, Isle of Skye, Loch Lomond, Loch Ness, Inverness

Switzerland — Darr, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Yash Chopra’s movies can be credited for Switzerland’s popularity in India. So much so, that a hotel suite, a train and a lake are named after the legendary filmmaker. For many Indians, DDLJ (starring SRK and Kajol) has been the inspiration to plan that one Europe trip and go on the Eurail. If you want to refresh your memories of watching the movie, visit destinations such as Saanen, Zweisimmen, Gstaad, Jungfraujoch and Lake Lungeren, where some of the scenes were shot.

Other major attractions: Swiss Alps, Zurich, Lucerne, Rhine Falls, Interlaken, Chillon Castle

London — Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Fan

Shah Rukh Khan’s movies are always a delight for travel enthusiasts. So, putting London on the map of his shooting locations is only befitting. From singing on the streets with a guitar in his hand in Jab Tak Hai Jaan to playing an obsessive fan at Madame Tussaud’s Museum for the movie Fan, the city has been showcased in many of the actor’s movies.

Other major attractions: Big Ben, London Bridge, Buckingham Palace, London Eye

Greece — Chalte Chalte

The 2003 romantic movie, Chalte Chalte, was extensively shot in Greece. Among the most memorable parts of the movie is the song, Tauba Tumhare Yeh Ishare, which featured Mykonos as one of the destinations. Another location shown in the movie was Athens, the capital of Greece.

Other major attractions: Kato Milli, Elia Beach, Rarity Gallery, Oia

Malaysia — Don

If you’ve been wanting to visit Malaysia, here’s your cue. SRK-starrer Don‘s climax was shot at locations such as Langkawi Sky Bridge, Langkawi Cable Car, Petronas Twin Towers, The Datai Estate Villa and Selangor Turf Club. Don 2, on the other hand, featured the Malacca Prison.

Other major attractions: Penang, Batu Caves, Melaka, Taiping

Giza Pyramids — Kabhi Kushi Kabhie Gham

Who can forget the soulful song, Suraj Hua Maddham, from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham? The iconic track, starring Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan, was shot at the pyramids in Giza. Other locations in the movie include Bahariya Oasis, Hurghada and Farafra in Egypt, and Kent, London and Wales in the UK. To date, visuals from the song are the benchmark of romance, and the song itself is used by many lovers to serenade their partners.

Other major attractions: Cairo, Luxor’s Temples & Tombs, Abu Simbel, Nile river

The USA — Pardes, Kal Ho Naa Ho

Remember the lovable Aman, who brought Naina and Rohit together in Kal Ho Naa Ho? The character was played by Shah Rukh Khan, and the movie was filmed across New York City. It used locations such as Five Boroughs, Long Island and Brooklyn. The Big Apple, as NYC is called, is adorned with cafes, and theatres and is famous for its fast-paced life, most of which the film was able to translate beautifully on-screen. Apart from this movie, several scenes in the 1997 movie Pardes were shot in Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

Other major attractions: Empire State Building, Central Park, The Grand Canyon, Disneyland, Hollywood

Siberia — Pathaan

Pathaan‘s climax scene was shot at the mesmerising Lake Baikal in Siberia. The first Bollywood movie to have been shot at this UNESCO World Heritage Site, it featured a bike chase between Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, while Deepika followed suit on ice skates. The lake is believed to be the world’s oldest and deepest, and made for a stunning backdrop for the high-energy scene. Parts of Russia, Turkey, Dubai and Spain have also been featured in the film.

Other major attractions: Altai Mountains, Trans-Siberian Railway, Stolby National Park, Enisey River

India — Multiple movies including Veer Zaara, Chak De! India, Raees, Dil To Pagal Hai

Yes, India, as a location, doesn’t seem to fit in a story on international destinations where Shah Rukh Khan’s movies are shot. However, it would only be fair to include the actor’s home country, as this is where he has worked on most of his projects. Raees, which starred him opposite Mahira Khan, was shot in Gujarat, while scenes from Om Shanti Om were extensively shot across Mumbai. Wagah Border was shown in the movie Veer Zaara, while Delhi was used as one of the filming locations in Chak De! India and Fan.

Other major attractions: Rajasthan (Udaipur, Jodhpur, Jaipur), Lonavala, Hyderabad, Meghalaya, Chandigarh, Amritsar

