The true gentlemen of cinema that we need in real life

A father, a son, a lover, a husband and a friend — there are so many roles that men portray in their lives. Thanks to International Men’s Day that is celebrated annually on 19 November, the world gets to honour and appreciate men for everything they do for us. The day is also marked to raise awareness about men’s issues and to promote positive masculinity, with an aim to highlight the positive contributions men make to society. World Men’s Day is also observed to celebrate their achievements and milestones and promote gender equality. It also provides an opportunity to focus on men’s health, mental health, and well-being, and to promote positive role models for them.

Talking about positive role models, movies have often acted as a mirror of the society. There are several movies made on men that showcase true gentleman in the narrative, and each of these characters has something to teach. Many of these movies that are a perfect watch for International Men’s Day, have even gained cult classic status because of the beautiful stories narrated by the amazing male characters in these films.

From chivalry to empathy, from self-improvement to mental health — many movies have managed to capture the true essence of what makes a person a gentleman. As the world is all slated to celebrate International Men’s Day this 19 November, here are 10 movies that showcase what it means to be a true gentleman.

Watch these heart-warming movies to celebrate 19 November, International Men’s Day