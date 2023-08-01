The super-colossal salary of the cast of Atlee’s movie Jawan

The success of films like Baahubali, K.G.F. and more has helped bridge the gap between South cinema and the Hindi film industry. Several crossovers across the two industries have taken place earlier as well. One such movie that everyone is waiting for is Jawan, thanks to its stellar cast.

The movie, directed by Atlee, stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. Starring alongside the superstar are actresses including Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra. Vijay Sethupathi is also a part of Jawan’s stellar cast. The movie is one of the biggest releases of 2023, and seeing the cast of Jawan, one can truly understand that the budget of the film must also be humongous. The cast has been paid a heavy pay cheque for their roles which makes Atlee’s movie, Jawan one of the costliest films this year.

Check out the salary of the star cast of Jawan

Apart from SRK and his leading ladies, the film also stars Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, Riddhi Dogra, Vijay and Sanjay Dutt. Deepika will be seen in a special appearance while Vijay and Sanjay Dutt too have cameo appearances in the film. The film will release on 7 September 2023 in theatres. Here’s a breakup of the salaries of the cast.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan will essay a dual role in the movie. One of his characters is called Vikram. The legendary actor has reportedly charged USD 12 million approx. (INR 100 crore) as his remuneration for Atlee’s film. Apart from this, he will also get a whopping 60 per cent cut from the profits.

Nayanthara

Jawan will mark Nayanthara’s debut in Hindi movies. She will be seen helping Vikram on his mission to rectify the wrongdoings in society. The South actress has charged USD 1.2 million approx. (INR 10 crore) for her role in the film.

Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi has come a long way in his career, and has been a part of many blockbuster films. For this film, the actor has taken a sum of USD 2.5 million approx. (INR 21 crore) for his role.

Deepika Padukone

The first glimpse of the movie revealed that Deepika Padukone will have a special role in the film. Since she is one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood, her remuneration for the Jawan movie is also quite high. However, the numbers have not yet been disclosed.

Priyamani

Priyamani will mark her second collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan with this film. The actress has reportedly charged USD 243,143 (INR 2 crore) for the film. She will be a part of the girl gang that will work under SRK’s character Vikram.

Sanya Malhotra

Also a part of Vikram’s girl gang, Sanya Malhotra is working with SRK for the first time as well. She has demanded a sum of USD 364,752 (INR 3 crore) for her role in the film.

Sunil Grover

From the time Sunil Grover worked with Kapil Sharma to now, the actor has come a long way. For Jawan, this cast member has reportedly charged USD 91,188 (INR 75 lakh).

Yogi Babu

A popular name in the South industry, Yogi Babu will essay a key role in the film. He has taken USD 42,554 (INR 35 lakh) as his remuneration for the movie.

All Images: Courtesy IMDb