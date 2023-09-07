Jawan review: Shah Rukh Khan is FINALLY back!

This might be an unpopular opinion but when people went to catch Pathaan earlier in January, they were gravely disappointed by how weak SRK’s performance was in the film. Touted to be his comeback movie, the film failed on many levels. So, when SRK announced that Jawan would also be a 2023 release, everyone was anxious to know how the Atlee-SRK collaboration would work on the big screen. Much to their surprise, Jawan is unmissable as this duo has created a mass film that is only going to garner positive reviews from fans.

Atlee, who is just four films old, has already created quite a stir with his work. His older films including Bigil, Mersal and Theri — have been blockbusters at the box-office. Jawan too seems to be a hearty mix of his past work, presented in a manner that keeps you hooked till the end. With special appearances, surprise cameos, high-octane action and the SRK that everybody loves — Atlee has successfully given the audience one of the best action films of 2023.

Jawan review: SRK & Atlee’s action-packed film is a mass entertainer

Director: Atlee

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Riddhi Dogra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, Aaliyah Qureishi, Lehar Khan, Eijaz Khan, Astha Agarwal, Ashlesha Thakur, Sanjay Dutt

Story by: Atlee

Music by: Anirudh Ravichander

Cinematography: G.K. Vishnu

Plot of Jawan

The story revolves around a vigilante who assembles a team of six skilled women — Lakshmi, Eeram, Ishkra, Kalki, Helena and Janhvi — to tackle some pressing issues that corrupt our country. Claiming to be Vikram Rathode aka Azad (Shah Rukh Khan), the man has some very odd ways to make the government work on his demands. Tasked to nab him, Narmada Rai (Nayanthara) grabs every opportunity to catch hold of Vikram at the crime scenes. However, she fails to do so. The story progresses with several backstories of the women who are a part of Vikram’s team, and we are told why they are a part of his mission. With a perfect balance of action, drama, comedy and emotional scenes, the first half of Atlee’s film leaves you satisfied yet wanting for more.

Things get intense during the second half. Vikram aka Azad’s secret is out and Narmada, who is now married to him, feels cheated. In order to teach him a lesson, she devises a plan to get him to surrender. However, she has a change of heart when the girl gang narrates the true story of Azad, who was once the jailer of a women-only prison. Things get intense from here as the antagonist, whom Azad had been chasing unknowingly, takes the front seat. The corrupt arms dealer is set to make a deal that would harm the public at large, and it is now upon Azad and his team to stop him. What follows next is the foundation of the climax of this perfectly-executed film.

What works for the film?

The key to a good review is having a story that is gripping, and Jawan has it all. The film works because of Atlee’s stoic direction. His sense of binding a story and executing it flawlessly has once again worked wonders. Several fractions of the film will scream of classic Atlee characteristics, but that’s what gives the film that extra punch. The film has been shot and edited so well, that even though SRK has a dual role, it seems both the characters have been played by different actors. It is often very hard for a filmmaker to balance the moods in the film, but you will find yourself crying one moment and laughing the other moment — thus indicating that Atlee has the skill to emulate emotions flawlessly.

The cast of Jawan

Safe to say that Shah Rukh Khan is not only the ‘King of Romance’, but can also nail action roles equally well. SRK settled the score with his role as Vikram Rathode and Azad — something that fans of the superstar were missing . Nayanthara is elementarily charming. Deepika Padukone, who has a special appearance role, steals the show in the few scenes that we see her in. Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani have always been a pleasure to watch on screen, and this movie is no exception.

Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak and Aaliyah Qureishi are a delight to watch too. Lehar Khan, who is also a part of the girl gang, emotes a scene so well that you’d need tissues to hold back your tears. Other supporting cast including Sunil Grover, Riddhi Dogra, Eijaz Khan and the young girl who plays Nayanthara’s daughter. They all are amazing additions to the cast and add more elements to their respective scenes. Sanjay Dutt’s cameo is a treat to watch as well.

Last, but not the least, Vijay Sethupathi as a baddie is always a great idea. While the audience has seen him play a villain so many times on the screen, Sethupathi makes sure that he delivers something fresh every time he is seen in a new film. His character easily becomes someone who you hate, and that talks about how great an actor he is.

The music and background score of Jawan

Another key element to getting a good review is good music, and when a skillful artiste like Anirudh Ravichander works on a film like Jawan, magic is bound to happen. The songs of the film were already a hit, but wait until you see how Atlee has blended Anirudh’s craft into the story. There’s an unreleased song in the film which would be a treat for all SRK-Deepika fans.

Final verdict!

In the past few months, with the film releases that the audience has seen, it has been proven that cinema is reviving. Jawan is a great addition to this list. The film is a mass entertainer and a fresh way to witness Shah Rukh Khan’s magic. Atlee has proved that the megastar just needed the right script to make a powerful comeback. The South magic tossed with the Bollywood charm makes Jawan one of the best action films of the year so far. Concluding the review, there is only one thing left to say — do not miss Jawan in theatres. It’s an experience that will leave you happy towards the end.

