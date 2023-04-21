‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ review: Twitter is loving Salman Khan’s family action drama

Admit it or not, but Eid has always been a Salman Khan day for movie lovers. Fans have always lined up outside theatres on this joyous occasion to witness the magic of Salman Khan on the big screen for ages. During the pandemic, Khan had gone missing on this day in theatres but this time, he did not disappoint. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is finally in theatres and from the reviews that have been pouring in, it is safe to say that it is a ‘Salman Khan wali Eid’ indeed.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has gone through several changes and delays, but the wait has been worth it for fans. The film revolves around a character named Bhaijaan, a self-defence trainer who sorts out issues by indulging in violence. Things change when a girl enters his life. He embraces a change and let goes of his violent behaviour for his girlfriend until he learns that her family is in danger. Our Bhaijaan sets out to avenge the family without letting them know about his ruthless side. Let’s see what do the reviews on Twitter are.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan cast and other details

The action film has been directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal and Jagapathi Babu with an ensemble supporting cast. The film is a remake of the Tamil film Veeram (2014). Shehnaaz Gill, Malvika Sharma, Palak Tiwari and boxer-politician Vijender Singh also have marked their Hindi film debut with this film.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan review: Here’s what Twitter is saying

BGM in fight scene is a Blockbuster in itself #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan A strong villain with killer eyes gives a strong feeling! Loving it so far. #SalmanKhan #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanReview pic.twitter.com/M7uEcSfwwb — Shweta SK (@Shweta7770) April 21, 2023

#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanReview The action, the swag of #Salmankhan the romance the comedy and the brotherhood is literally amazing amazing!#KKBKKJ full on Mass entertaining and so messege in this movie ❤️ Till intervel 4/5⭐ pic.twitter.com/yRaFngwhFH — ♛ (@ISalman_Rules) April 21, 2023

#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanReview

Excellent Movie Rating: ⭐️⭐⭐⭐

At least three time watchable movie #SalmanKhan is back with his mass Avatar. Emotions, Action, Comedy masala everything this movie has. MUST WATCH.#KBKJ #ShehnaazGiII #PoojaHegde pic.twitter.com/Gv2frcuIlf — taran adarsh (@ronit_Ts) April 21, 2023

#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanReview: Disappointed Rating: ⭐️

One time watchable movie #SalmanKhan is back with his cringe Avatar. Emotions scene looks like comedy scene.#ShehnaazGiII and other cast has done good job.#KBKJ Better than #Radhe.. pic.twitter.com/AqHzJmYmbc — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI58) April 21, 2023

Be ready with your whistles #Salmankhan Fans, This movie is pure Action Packed Family Drama and d Definitely you guys gonna enjoy this one big screen!! #KKBKKJ #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanReview ⭐⭐⭐⭐pic.twitter.com/FrTpjfrLIq — Being_Aarohi™ (@Beingaarohi8) April 21, 2023

#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanReview One Word Review: Mazedaaaarrrr

Full Masala Movie

Rating: ⭐️⭐⭐⭐ Emotions, Action, Comedy and Masala!After cameo in #Pathaan, #SalmanKhan is back with his entertaining style. Must Watch. #Eid2023 Mubarak pic.twitter.com/pNDuHKF6gv — Aakash Shukla (@JournoAakash) April 21, 2023

#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanReview Honestly #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan is way better than #Pathaan in terms of content & entertainment. Has it’s fair share of cringe & negatives too but overall it’s a watchable massy affair. A total fun ride for #SalmanKhan fans. Fantastic BGM & songs. — Review Junkie (@jagatjoon12) April 21, 2023

The positive reviews indicate that the film is a blockbuster and you should be booking your tickets for the film right away.

