Kushi review: Vijay Deverakonda & Samantha Prabhu’s film declared a blockbuster

01 Sep 2023 10:10 AM

Ananya Swaroop

Reuniting for the second time after Mahanati, fans of both Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were excited to watch the actors on the big screen. The announcement of Kushi came as happy news for the audience and they waited for the film’s release with bated breath. Much to their anticipation, the early reviews of Kushi are suggesting that the film was worth their wait.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi is a Telugu film that stars Vijay and Samantha as a couple. Apart from this regional language, the film is also available in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi in cinemas. Let’s see what the audience has to say about Kushi.

Kushi review: How fans reacted on X

Fans of Samantha and Vijay rushed to gush about their amazing chemistry in the film. Many also talked about the entertaining plot and gave the movie a big thumbs up. Check out a few tweets below:

What is the film about?

The story of the film revolves around Viplav, an employee of the state-run telecom company BSNL and Aradhya, a corporate professional working in iLabs Centre. The two meet each other accidentally and fall in love with each other. The two decide to finally make their families meet and talk about marriage. But things go haywire when the families decide that the duo is not suitable for each other. Viplav and Aradhya decide to get married to prove that their love could triumph all challenges. However, marital problems soon trigger to test their bond.

Is the Vijay & Samantha starrer worth the watch?

According to the above tweets, it is safe to say that booking a ticket for Vijay and Samantha starrer Kushi sounds like a fun weekend idea. Take your loved ones to watch this entertaining film.

Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy IMDb

vijay deverakonda Romantic Movie Samantha Prabhu Telugu movies South Indian movies
Cinema has always fascinated Ananya, so much that she got a degree in media to know more about it. She has worked for magazines like Man's World India and CineBlitz as an entertainment writer. When not writing about films and celebrities, she likes to travel to new places or try new cuisines. Travel and Food are her latest interests and she is looking forward to explore these further.

   
