Kushi review: Vijay Deverakonda & Samantha Prabhu’s film declared a blockbuster

Reuniting for the second time after Mahanati, fans of both Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were excited to watch the actors on the big screen. The announcement of Kushi came as happy news for the audience and they waited for the film’s release with bated breath. Much to their anticipation, the early reviews of Kushi are suggesting that the film was worth their wait.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi is a Telugu film that stars Vijay and Samantha as a couple. Apart from this regional language, the film is also available in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi in cinemas. Let’s see what the audience has to say about Kushi.

Kushi review: How fans reacted on X

Fans of Samantha and Vijay rushed to gush about their amazing chemistry in the film. Many also talked about the entertaining plot and gave the movie a big thumbs up. Check out a few tweets below:

#Kushi Review A well-crafted family entertainer, “KUSHI” stands out as an engaging and refined film. Shiva Nirvana rightly presents a narrative that entertains throughout. A fresh entertainer after months Rating: 3.5/5 #BlockbusterKushi pic.twitter.com/dQx2iJdEpT — D P V E U (@DPVEU_) September 1, 2023

#Kushi Overall A Clean Rom-Com that is simple yet entertaining for the most part! Though the film has a regular story and feels lengthy at times, the entertainment in the film works and the emotional quotient in the last 30 minutes works well. Barring a few hiccups here and… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) August 31, 2023

Just Now Completed My show What A Comeback From Rowdy Boy

First Half Is Good

Second Half Excellent

Sam and Vijay Chemistry

Interval and Pre Climax

Block Buster Confirm

My Rating – 3.5/5 #Kushi #VijayDeverakonda #Samantha #KushiReview pic.twitter.com/4qQm07AyFa — killbill (@Nithin_kumarrr) September 1, 2023

#Kushi (3.25/5) Clean and entertaining first half with seamless comedy, catchy songs, and great BGM. Hesham’s music is a major plus! Vijay and Sam shine despite occasional second half lulls. Sam’s dubbing felt a bit off. A joyful ride with minor bumps. — Censor Reports (@CensorReports) August 31, 2023

Entertaining 1st half, simple love story keeps us engaged throughout. Vijay and Sam looks too good on-screen. Songs #Kushi — Peter (@urstrulyPeter) September 1, 2023

#KUSHI – Fun & emotions in the second half, especially the last 30 mins worked in favour of the film. Family audiences will like the film big time. HIT CINEMA!! Detailed review follows. — Aakashavaani (@TheAakashavaani) September 1, 2023

#Kushi The Movie we needed. A perfect Apptizer to the heavy loaded Entress we will be getting. Bramhi tho ending. Dil Kush. Choodhaleamma anadru. Oka manchi review soon. pic.twitter.com/bBqAHGgtjM — Ram (@RamSaayzz) September 1, 2023

VD shines on the screen and the visuals and songs worked very well . The conversations between vd and sam are so meaningful and good . Happily grab ur popcorn and enjoy ! #kushi pic.twitter.com/R6aP4uAyfW — surya (@suryachowdarys) August 31, 2023

What is the film about?

The story of the film revolves around Viplav, an employee of the state-run telecom company BSNL and Aradhya, a corporate professional working in iLabs Centre. The two meet each other accidentally and fall in love with each other. The two decide to finally make their families meet and talk about marriage. But things go haywire when the families decide that the duo is not suitable for each other. Viplav and Aradhya decide to get married to prove that their love could triumph all challenges. However, marital problems soon trigger to test their bond.

Is the Vijay & Samantha starrer worth the watch?

According to the above tweets, it is safe to say that booking a ticket for Vijay and Samantha starrer Kushi sounds like a fun weekend idea. Take your loved ones to watch this entertaining film.

Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy IMDb