‘Love Again’ review: Netizens call Priyanka and Sam’s film ‘the best rom-com ever’
Entertainment
06 May 2023 10:30 AM

'Love Again' review: Netizens call Priyanka and Sam's film 'the best rom-com ever'

Ananya Swaroop

From stunning red carpet appearances to hit releases, 2023 so far has been Priyanka Chopra’s year. While Citadel is still making all the right noises globally, PeeCee is ready for another 2023 release with Love Again. The trailer of the movie was shared back in February and fans were eagerly waiting for Love Again’s release date. Looking at the early  reviews of the movie Love Again, we can say that the film was worth the wait.

Helmed by James C. Strouse, Priyanka Chopra’s Love Again movie is an English-language remake of the 2016 German film SMS für Dich, which itself is based on a novel by Sofie Cramer. The film released on 5 May and since then has been received well by fans and critics alike. Let’s see what the audience has to say about Priyanka and Sam’s latest release.

Love Again movie: Cast, plot, review & more

Love Again movie review
Image Credit: Love Again/Twitter

The film stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan, and Celine Dion in key roles. The renowned singer is portraying a fictionalised version of herself in her debut film role. Also, don’t miss Nick Jonas’ adorable cameo in the film.

The story revolves around Mira Ray (Priyanka Chopra), who is struggling to cope with the death of her fiancé. She decides to start dropping romantic messages to his old phone number to keep his memories alive. Little does she realise that she unintentionally is messaging a man named Rob Burn (Sam Heughan), who has been reassigned Ray’s fiancé’s number. As a journalist, Rob is drawn towards the stranger who sends beautifully written texts. So, when he meets famous singer Celine Dion for a feature report, he seeks her assistance in finding a way to meet Mira in real life and ultimately win her heart.

The audience is totally blown away with this old-school romance and that’s translated into positive reviews as well. Here’s what Twitter is saying.

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao reviews PeeCee’s latest release

Love Again: Rajkummar Rao's review

Ahead of the release of the movie, Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra met at a special screening of the film. PeeCee’s The White Tiger co-star loved the movie and dropped a quick review of Love Again on his Instagram story. He wrote, “Congratulations Priyanka Chopra on Love Again. Really enjoyed this sweet, fun and romantic comedy with some fine performances and you were fab as always my friend. Thank you for having me for your New York screening of Love Again.”

Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy IMDb

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: Is Love Again based on a book?

Answer: 'Love Again' is a remake of the 2016 German film SMS für Dich, which was itself based on a novel by Sofie Cramer.

Question: What is the movie Love Again about?

Answer: The movie revolves around a young woman who is trying to overcome the pain of her fiancé's death by sending romantic texts to his old cell phone number and forming a connection with the man the number has been reassigned to.

Question: Who is the star cast of Love Again?

Answer: The film stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan, and Celine Dion in key roles.

Question: Is Nick Jonas in Love Again?

Answer: Yes, Nick Jonas has a cameo in the film 'Love Again'.

