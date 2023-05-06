‘Love Again’ review: Netizens call Priyanka and Sam’s film ‘the best rom-com ever’

From stunning red carpet appearances to hit releases, 2023 so far has been Priyanka Chopra’s year. While Citadel is still making all the right noises globally, PeeCee is ready for another 2023 release with Love Again. The trailer of the movie was shared back in February and fans were eagerly waiting for Love Again’s release date. Looking at the early reviews of the movie Love Again, we can say that the film was worth the wait.

Helmed by James C. Strouse, Priyanka Chopra’s Love Again movie is an English-language remake of the 2016 German film SMS für Dich, which itself is based on a novel by Sofie Cramer. The film released on 5 May and since then has been received well by fans and critics alike. Let’s see what the audience has to say about Priyanka and Sam’s latest release.

Love Again movie: Cast, plot, review & more

The film stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan, and Celine Dion in key roles. The renowned singer is portraying a fictionalised version of herself in her debut film role. Also, don’t miss Nick Jonas’ adorable cameo in the film.

The story revolves around Mira Ray (Priyanka Chopra), who is struggling to cope with the death of her fiancé. She decides to start dropping romantic messages to his old phone number to keep his memories alive. Little does she realise that she unintentionally is messaging a man named Rob Burn (Sam Heughan), who has been reassigned Ray’s fiancé’s number. As a journalist, Rob is drawn towards the stranger who sends beautifully written texts. So, when he meets famous singer Celine Dion for a feature report, he seeks her assistance in finding a way to meet Mira in real life and ultimately win her heart.

The audience is totally blown away with this old-school romance and that’s translated into positive reviews as well. Here’s what Twitter is saying.

My special dates seeing @SamHeughan @priyankachopra @celinedion in #LoveAgainMovie were my parents who’ve been married for 60 years. We really enjoyed watching it while crying & laughing throughout the film. Definitely a throwback to the wonderful rom-coms of the past.#LoveAgain pic.twitter.com/BtFeWS9Qki — Elizabeth Smith (@Dumspirospero67) May 6, 2023

Just came back from watching #LoveAgainMovie & can totally relate in many ways. I lost someone, almost 2 years ago & still find myself grieving & not completely being able to move on. Maybe this was Chris’s way of letting me know ‘it’s OK and time’.

I miss him.@celinedion pic.twitter.com/ZweZSm9NHD — MyWiseEyes (@MyWiseEyes1) May 6, 2023

My friends & I just saw a little film #LoveAgainMovie with @SamHeughan @priyankachopra and @celinedion whose new music is fabulous…. a sweet movie for a fun evening with friends & I recommend it… I think @SamHeughan found his niche.. who knew your comic timing was so on point‍♀️ — Linda C ⛰ (@chippie83) May 6, 2023

Girls’ movie night with my daughters seeing #LoveAgainMovie and we all loved it! A sweet, fun rom-com like this is something that is badly needed right now. Such a positive, feel-good movie!❤️ @loveagainmovie @SamHeughan @priyankachopra @celinedion pic.twitter.com/PAJl1cv2NH — Amy B (@amybud) May 6, 2023

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao reviews PeeCee’s latest release

Ahead of the release of the movie, Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra met at a special screening of the film. PeeCee’s The White Tiger co-star loved the movie and dropped a quick review of Love Again on his Instagram story. He wrote, “Congratulations Priyanka Chopra on Love Again. Really enjoyed this sweet, fun and romantic comedy with some fine performances and you were fab as always my friend. Thank you for having me for your New York screening of Love Again.”

Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy IMDb