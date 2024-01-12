Merry Christmas review: Expect the unexpected from Katrina Kaif & Vijay Sethupathi’s film

Although Sriram Raghavan is merely five films old in the industry, almost all of his films have always managed to amuse the audience. So when the release date of his next movie titled Merry Christmas starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi was announced, everyone was keen to watch Raghavan’s magic on the big screen once again. After several delays and promo releases, the thriller film is finally in theatres today. Is it worth a trip to the cinema, though? Let’s find out.

The plot of Merry Christmas revolves around two characters — Maria (Katrina Kaif) and Albert (Vijay Sethupathi), and the movie then takes the audience on a special adventure with them. The two strangers meet on the night of Christmas Eve, with the hope that things will turn magically romantic. However, the thrill begins when secrets are laid out and the duo’s magical night turns into a nightmare.

Apart from Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, Merry Christmas also stars stellar performers including Ashwini Kalsekar, Radhika Apte, Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kazmi and Tinnu Anand in the Hindi version of the movie. The film has also been released in Tamil, marking the Kollywood debut of Raghavan, Kaif and music composer Pritam. The cast has curated a suspenseful journey for the audience with Merry Christmas and here’s what I think works (and also doesn’t work) for the movie.

Merry Christmas movie review: Should you be watching this Katrina Kaif & Vijay Sethupathi starrer?

In the film, Maria’s character is that of a lonesome mother who is accompanied by her mute daughter on a long, lonely night of Christmas Eve. Albert is a loner too, who is trying to enjoy the celebrations and not think about his past. Sanjay Kapoor essays the role of Ronnie, while Vinay Pathak essays the role of the inspector. Radhika Apte appears for a special role in the film.

What works for the film?

The trailer, the songs and the other promotional videos that were shared before the release date of Merry Christmas gave very little hint about what the movie was all about, and that is what works best for this Katrina Kaif & Vijay Sethupathi starrer. You are not ready for what you are about to witness. Sriram Raghavan is known to create suspense with his stories and Merry Christmas is yet another gripping movie that will leave you guessing till the end. Music plays a very important role in Raghavan’s films and Pritam has done absolute justice to the director’s vision. The story picks up the pace gradually, and the second half of the film is worth sitting through.

People who are aware of Vijay Sethupathi’s range will not be surprised when I say that he has delivered a great performance yet again. His character, although very intimidating, has moments where he cracks subtle jokes. You will roll your eyes on the jokes, but would be compelled to laugh anyway. A little credit also goes to the amazing script here. Katrina Kaif is refreshing to see on the screen and it is good to see her performance.

What doesn’t work for the film?

While Merry Christmas is a great watch, it does not have the same charm as the older movies made by Sriram Raghavan. Knowing what the director is capable of, you might enter the cinema hall with some expectations, but the basic plotline of the film may disappoint you a little. The film has its moments where you might think that it gets better from here, but for anyone who loves watching suspense thrillers, Merry Christmas might look like a film with very obvious and predictable twists. It might be my Andhadhun hangover speaking, but I kind of missed the anticipation in this film. There are only a few intriguing scenes that will make you think otherwise.

Is Merry Christmas worth a watch?

Merry Christmas will soon make its debut on Netflix, and I think waiting to watch the movie from the comfort of your home is not that bad an idea. The film is definitely worth a watch. If you are a huge fan of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi and would want to witness their scintillating romance in the movie, then it’s recommended that you watch it on the big screen.

Watch the trailer of the movie here

Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy IMDb