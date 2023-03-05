facebook
6 movies about women that celebrate the tour de force that they are
05 Mar 2023 01:00 PM

Sreetama Basu
Since times immemorial, Bollywood has majorly been a commercial movies-oriented industry. And yes, a ‘hero’-centric movie industry too. But there have been times when filmmakers have ditched the banal success route and taken the plunge to make movies about women, with strong female characters.

From the angry young man beating up goons, to flying cars, to classic rom coms, actresses, or female characters have always played second fiddle to the male leads. This template sort of reinstated the fact that a movie, especially a Bollywood movie, is carried on the shoulders of the male lead. But that cliche has been broken time and again, by female characters in several women-centric films. Today, we are looking at some of these movies about women that have been etched in our memories till eternity.

Movies about women to watch out for

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /5

Kahaani
Kahaani

Directed by: Sujoy Ghosh

Cast: Vidya Balan, Parambrata Chatterjee, Indraneil Sengupta, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saswata Chatterjee

Synopsis: Vidya Bagchi, a pregnant woman, travels to Kolkata from London in search of her missing husband, who was in Kolkata but never went back to London. Every clue she discovers leads to a dead end, but there’s more to it than what meets the eye.

About the film: Vidya Balan won all the awards that year for her portrayal of Vidya Bagchi

Image: Courtesy IMDb

2 /5

NH10
NH10

Directed by: Navdeep Singh

Cast: Anushka Sharma, Neil Bhoopalam, Darshan Kumar, Deepti Naval

Synopsis: While on a road trip, a husband-wife duo Meera and Arjun witness an honour killing in the outskirts of Haryana, committed by a powerful gangster. This does not sit well with the goons and they start pursuing the couple to murder them. How Meera avenges the injustice is what the film is about.

About the film: This was Anushka Sharma’s debut movie as a producer.

Image: Courtesy IMDb

Watch here

3 /5

Dear Zindagi
Dear Zindagi

Directed by: Gauri Shinde

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Ali Zafar, Rohit Saraf, Kunal Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur

Synopsis: After a series of career lows and heartbreaks, Kaira, a twenty-something, begins suffering from insomnia. She contacts Dr Jehangir Khan, a psychologist, who uses unconventional methods to treat her. Thought provoking and yet slice-of-film, this film is relatable to every youngster.

About the film: SRK played a supporting role in the film.

Image: Courtesy IMDb

Watch here

4 /5

English Vinglish
English Vinglish

Directed by: Gauri Shinde

Cast: Sridevi, Adil Hussain, Priya Anand, Sujata Kumar, Mehdi Nebbou

Synopsis: A housewife and a laddoo specialist, Shashi, is usually mocked by her family for not knowing English. Her attempt to learn the language helps her rediscover herself and reassert her value as a mother and a wife in her family.

About the film: This was director Gauri Shinde’s first film.

Image: Courtesy IMDb

Watch here

5 /5

Gangubai Kathiawadi
Gangubai Kathiawadi

Directed by: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Ajay Devgn, Jim Sarbh

Synopsis: After being cheated on and sold to a brothel, a young woman takes control of the world she was once a pawn in, utilising her underworld connections to rule it and give the women in it a fair life.

About the film: This is a true story, based on the life of Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Image: Courtesy IMDb

Watch here

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy IMDb

Movies women centric films
Sreetama Basu

Sreetama Basu

   

