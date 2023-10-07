Celebrate valour and courage by watching these movies on Indian Air Force

Indian Air Force Day is celebrated annually on 8 October and it holds immense significance for the citizens. It commemorates the establishment of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 1932 and it also serves as a tribute to the brave men and women who serve in the Air Force. Indian Cinema, too, has never missed a chance to honour the indomitable spirit and dedication of the flying force by making movies based on the Indian Air Force that are not only engaging but are also an emotional roller-coaster ride.

Movies based on the IAF have talked about how they protect the nation’s airspace and ensure its security, bringing pride to all the citizens. Many Indian Air Force movies also showcase the prowess and professionalism of the IAF and chronicle the brave and demanding this field is in particular. Several Bollywood movies based on the Indian Air Force also have a touch of romance, which makes for a heart-warming experience.

The annual Air Force Day celebration typically begins with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Amar Jawan Jyoti, India’s war memorial in New Delhi, where Air Force officers pay homage to the martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation. The celebrations further include impressive aerial displays and acrobatics by fighter jets, transport aircraft, and helicopters, demonstrating the Indian Air Force’s capabilities and technological advancements. These breathtaking performances not only captivate the audience but also instil a sense of pride and patriotism among the spectators.

Additionally, Air Force Day serves as an opportunity for the nation to express gratitude to the Air Force for its role in safeguarding the country’s sovereignty. It is a day when citizens, young and old, come together to acknowledge the Air Force’s contributions and sacrifices, reinforcing the bond between the armed forces and the people they protect.

The day is a testament to the bravery, valour, and professionalism of the flying corps, serving as a reminder of the sacrifices made by its personnel and their unwavering commitment to the nation’s security and prosperity. And since being a part of these physical celebrations cannot be possible for everyone, we have curated a list of the best Indian Air Force movies to commemorate this day.

9 Best Bollywood movies based on Indian Air Force to stream today