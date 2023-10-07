Celebrate valour and courage by watching these movies on Indian Air Force

Indian Air Force Day is celebrated annually on 8 October and it holds immense significance for the citizens. It commemorates the establishment of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 1932 and it also serves as a tribute to the brave men and women who serve in the Air Force. Indian Cinema, too, has never missed a chance to honour the indomitable spirit and dedication of the flying force by making movies based on the Indian Air Force that are not only engaging but are also an emotional roller-coaster ride.
Movies based on the IAF have talked about how they protect the nation’s airspace and ensure its security, bringing pride to all the citizens. Many Indian Air Force movies also showcase the prowess and professionalism of the IAF and chronicle the brave and demanding this field is in particular. Several Bollywood movies based on the Indian Air Force also have a touch of romance, which makes for a heart-warming experience.
The annual Air Force Day celebration typically begins with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Amar Jawan Jyoti, India’s war memorial in New Delhi, where Air Force officers pay homage to the martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation. The celebrations further include impressive aerial displays and acrobatics by fighter jets, transport aircraft, and helicopters, demonstrating the Indian Air Force’s capabilities and technological advancements. These breathtaking performances not only captivate the audience but also instil a sense of pride and patriotism among the spectators.
Additionally, Air Force Day serves as an opportunity for the nation to express gratitude to the Air Force for its role in safeguarding the country’s sovereignty. It is a day when citizens, young and old, come together to acknowledge the Air Force’s contributions and sacrifices, reinforcing the bond between the armed forces and the people they protect.
The day is a testament to the bravery, valour, and professionalism of the flying corps, serving as a reminder of the sacrifices made by its personnel and their unwavering commitment to the nation’s security and prosperity. And since being a part of these physical celebrations cannot be possible for everyone, we have curated a list of the best Indian Air Force movies to commemorate this day.
9 Best Bollywood movies based on Indian Air Force to stream today
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /9
Directed by: Ramanand Sagar
Cast: Dharmendra, Rajendra Kumar, Mala Sinha, Kumkum, Nazir Hussain, Sujit Kumar, Ramesh Deo, Dara Singh, Agha
Release date: 2 June 1972
Synopsis: The story revolves around the two sons of Colonel Kapoor. While one is an Army officer, the other son serves in the Indian Air Force. The two fall in love with the same girl, but before anything gets finalised, both are sent on a mission against the Japanese to destroy their secret airport.
More about the film: Dharmendra’s movie was adapted from a Hindi novel written by Sagar. It is considered to be the costliest war film produced at the time.
2 /9
Directed by: Yash Chopra
Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Divya Dutta, Manoj Bajpayee, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Kirron Kher
Release date: 12 November 2004
Synopsis: This romantic drama film revolves around the character of Squadron Leader Veer Pratap Singh, a pilot in the Indian Air Force, who falls in love with a Pakistani woman, Zaara Haayat Khan. The film explores their cross-border love story and the challenges they face due to political and social boundaries. The Indian Air Force plays a significant role in Veer’s life and the obstacles he encounters in his pursuit of love.
More about the film: Veer Zaara became the highest-grossing Indian film of the year in both Indian and International territories.
3 /9
Directed by: Mani Shankar
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Bobby Deol, Sanjay Dutt. Suniel Shetty, Tanisha, Nandana Sen, Kelly Dorji
Release date: 25 March 2005
Synopsis: The film narrates the story of an Indian Air Force helicopter pilot and an Indian Border Security Force trooper named Tarun Chauhan. The movie chronicles the many battles they fight together and how Tarun takes revenge for his partner’s death by killing everyone responsible for his demise.
More about the film: Tango Charlie was banned for release in Assam for allegedly defaming the Bodo community of Northeast India.
4 /9
Directed by: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra
Cast: Aamir Khan, Siddharth Narayan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Atul Kulkarni, Alice Patton
Release date: 26 January 2006
Synopsis: While not entirely focused on the Indian Air Force, this movie includes a subplot involving the Air Force. The film tells the story of a group of university students who are inspired by freedom fighters and decide to make a documentary about them. The film takes a dramatic turn when the group realises the relevance of their subjects in contemporary India after they lose their friend who was an Air Force pilot, leading to a series of moments of rebellion.
More about the film: Rang De Basanti was nominated for the 2006 BAFTA Award for Best Foreign Language Film. It was also selected as India’s official entry for the Golden Globe Awards and the Academy Awards in the Best Foreign Language Film category.
5 /9
Directed by: Pankaj Kapur
Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Shayan Munshi, Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Manoj Pahwa, Vaibhav Talwar
Release date: 23 September 2011
Synopsis: Mausam is a romantic drama that spans several years and portrays the love story between Harry, an Indian Air Force pilot, and Aayat, a Kashmiri refugee. The film showcases the challenges they face due to political unrest and how their love transcends time and borders. The Indian Air Force sequences are intricately woven into the narrative, highlighting the life of an Air Force officer and the sacrifices they make for their country.
More about the film: The release of the movie was delayed due to a delay in obtaining the NOC from the Indian Air Force.
Directed by: Aditya Dhar
Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, Kirti Kulhari, Ankit Chaudhary, Aman Chaudhary, Saurabh Chaudhary, Govind, Mohit Raina
Release date: 11 January 2019
Synopsis: The story revolves around Major Vihaan Shergill of the Para (Special Forces) and how he executes the Surgical Strike in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir with the help of the Indian Air Force, after the brigade headquarters at Uri (Jammu and Kashmir), gets attacked by four heavily armed militants at dawn when the soldiers are sleeping.
More about the film: Uri: The Surgical Strike became the 29th highest-grossing Indian film ever made.
Directed by: Sharan Sharma
Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi
Release date: 12 August 2020
Synopsis: The movie narrates the brave story of Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena, who was one of the first women to fly in a combat zone. The story revolves around the hardships she had to face to achieve her goals.
More about the film: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was unable to get a theatrical release and was picked up for distribution by Netflix.
8 /9
Directed by: Sudha Kongara
Cast: Suriya, Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal, Mohan Babu, Urvashi, Karunas
Release date: 12 November 2020
Synopsis: The film is inspired by events from the life of G. R. Gopinath, founder of the Indian low-cost airline Simplifly Deccan. The film narrates the inspiring story of Nedumaaran Rajangam aka Maara. The story revolves around him achieving his dream of launching a low-cost airline. He aims to transform the aviation industry and make air travel accessible to the common people. Maara succeeded in his mission, while facing numerous challenges and obstacles on his journey.
More about the film: Soorarai Pottru was chosen as one of ten Indian films to be screened at the 78th Golden Globe Awards in the Best Foreign Film category. The film was also selected for the Panorama Section of the Shanghai International Film Festival. It also won five awards at the 68th National Film Awards.
Directed by: Abhishek Dudhaiya
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Ihana Dhillon
Release date: 13 August 2021
Synopsis: Set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, the story revolves around Indian Air Force Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik. He was in charge of the Bhuj Air Force Base and the movie chronicles the incident where he, with the help of 300 local women of Madhapar Village, reconstructed the damaged landing strip of the air base in 72 hours before a crucial landing.
More about the film: Bhuj: The Pride of India had a direct OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar as its theatre release kept delaying because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– Which Indian movie is based on the Air Force?
Movies like Mausam (2011), Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020), and Bhuj: The Pride of India (2021), are based on the Indian Air Force.
– Which is the old Indian Air Force movie?
Vijeta (1982) helmed by Govind Nihalani is one of the oldest Indian Air Force movies.
– Which movie is about the Indian Navy force?
A lot of movies have been made on Indian Navy Force including Border (1997) Ghazi (2017), Raazi (2018), Shershaah (2021) and more.
– Which Indian TV show is based on the Army?
Fauji (1989), P.O.W. – Bandi Yuddh Ke (2016), Avrodh: The Siege Within (2020), and State of Siege: 26/11 (2020) are some of the Indian TV shows based on the Army.
All Images: Courtesy IMDb