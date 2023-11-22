Who was the inspiration behind Joaquin Phoenix’s upcoming film Napoleon?

When Ridley Scott announced that he would be working on a film with Joaquin Phoenix, fans got excited to see what magic would the duo paint on the big screen. Soon the project started taking form, and the team announced that Napoleon would release in theatres on 22 November in the USA and UK and on 24 November in other countries including India. Based on a true story, Napoleon is an epic historical drama that promises to be a visual treat.

The film stars Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon and Vanessa Kirby as Joséphine. The story of Napoleon is based on the true story of Napoleon Bonaparte, a French emperor and military commander who rose to prominence during the French Revolution. The film will chronicle his rise to power and his relationship with Empress Joséphine. The movie will truly be a cinematic experience and before you get to witness it on the big screen, let’s learn about the true story of Napoleon Bonaparte.

The captivating true story of French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte

Napoleon Bonaparte was a military and political leader who rose to prominence during the French Revolution. He was born in Corsica, an island in the Mediterranean, and received military training in mainland France. His military talents and ambition propelled him to rapidly climb the ranks in the French army.

His early life and rise to prominence

Napoleon Bonaparte was born on 15 August 1769, in Ajaccio, Corsica, which was then a French-controlled territory. He was the second of eight children in the Bonaparte family. His father, Carlo Buonaparte, was a lawyer, and his mother, Letizia Ramolino, came from a prominent Corsican family. In 1779, at the age of nine, Napoleon left Corsica for mainland France to attend school in Autun. He later transferred to the military school at Brienne-le-Château in 1784, where he excelled in his studies, particularly in mathematics and geography. In 1785, Napoleon received a scholarship to the École Militaire in Paris, an elite military academy. His education was cut short, however, by his father’s death in 1785.

After graduating from the École Militaire in 1785, Napoleon joined the French army as a second lieutenant in the artillery. His early military career was marked by his support for the revolutionary cause that emerged in France. In 1793, during the French Revolution, he played a role in suppressing counter-revolutionary uprisings in Paris, earning recognition for his loyalty to the revolutionary government. Napoleon’s military career gained momentum during the Italian campaign of 1796-1797, where he achieved significant victories against Austrian and Italian forces. His success on the battlefield, coupled with political manoeuvring, led to his rise to power. In 1799, he orchestrated a coup d’état that toppled the Directory and established the Consulate, with Napoleon as First Consul, effectively making him the ruler of France. This marked the beginning of his political ascent and his eventual transformation into Emperor of the French. The true story of the French Emperor’s accomplishments will become a part of Joaquin Phoenix’s film Napoleon.

The Battle of Marengo

The Battle of Marengo was a significant engagement fought on June 14, 1800, between the French army, commanded by Napoleon Bonaparte, and the Austrian army, led by General Michael von Melas. The battle took place near the town of Marengo in northern Italy during the War of the Second Coalition, one of the conflicts of the Napoleonic Wars.

At the time of the battle, Napoleon was the First Consul of France, and the French forces in Italy were under the overall command of General Jean-Baptiste Jourdan. However, Napoleon took direct command of the army in Italy and led it against the Austrian forces.

The Battle of Marengo was a hard-fought and closely contested engagement. Initially, the French found themselves in a difficult position, facing strong Austrian resistance. The situation was so critical that Napoleon’s chief of staff, Louis Alexandre Berthier, even issued a preliminary report falsely claiming a French defeat.

However, as the battle unfolded, a series of manoeuvres and a decisive cavalry charge led by General Louis Desaix turned the tide in favour of the French. Desaix’s timely arrival on the battlefield and his charge into the Austrian lines played a crucial role in securing the French victory. The Austrians were forced to retreat, and the French emerged triumphant at Marengo.

The Battle of Marengo is particularly significant because it consolidated Napoleon’s power in France. The victory at Marengo, combined with other successes, solidified Napoleon’s position, and he later used it to strengthen his political standing, eventually leading to his proclamation as First Consul for Life. The battle’s outcome also contributed to the signing of the Treaty of Lunéville in 1801, which ended hostilities on the European continent and further secured Napoleon’s hold on power. Napoleon was shot under the working title Marengo, hence the true story of the Battle of Marengo will also be a part of the film.

The new emperor of the French

In 1804, Napoleon declared himself Emperor of France, marking the establishment of the French Empire. He embarked on a series of military campaigns across Europe, known as the Napoleonic Wars, seeking to expand and consolidate French power. Notable battles include Austerlitz, Jena-Auerstedt, and Wagram. Napoleon implemented significant reforms in the areas he conquered, introducing the Napoleonic Code, a legal system that influenced many modern legal codes.

His downfall

The French Emperor’s expansionist ambitions and military campaigns ultimately led to his downfall. In 1812, he invaded Russia but suffered a devastating defeat during the harsh Russian winter. The other European powers, taking advantage of Napoleon’s weakened state, formed coalitions against him. In 1814, Paris fell, and Napoleon was forced to abdicate, leading to his exile to the island of Elba. He managed to escape Elba in 1815 and returned to France for a brief period known as the Hundred Days. However, his final defeat occurred at the Battle of Waterloo later that year.

The aftermath of the Battle of Waterloo

After the Battle of Waterloo, Napoleon was abdicated again and was exiled to the remote island of Saint Helena in the South Atlantic, where he lived the remainder of his life until he died in 1821. Napoleon Bonaparte’s legacy is complex. He is remembered both as a military genius and a charismatic leader, as well as for the wars and upheavals associated with his rule.

His lovestory with Empress Joséphine

Napoleon Bonaparte’s relationship with Joséphine de Beauharnais is a well-known aspect of his personal life and the true story of their relationship will also be a part of the film. Joséphine, born Marie-Josèphe-Rose Tascher de La Pagerie in Martinique in 1763, was the widow of Alexandre de Beauharnais, a military officer who was executed during the Reign of Terror in the early stages of the French Revolution. Napoleon and Joséphine met in 1795 and were married on 9 March 1796. Their relationship was marked by genuine affection, but it was also complicated by various factors. One significant challenge was Joséphine’s inability to bear children with Napoleon. This lack of an heir became a source of tension between them, as Napoleon was eager to secure the succession of his dynasty. Despite their personal trials, Napoleon’s love for Joséphine remained strong. He famously wrote numerous letters to her, expressing his deep feelings. However, the lack of an heir and political considerations led to the dissolution of their marriage. In 1809, Napoleon and Joséphine divorced.

Napoleon’s decision to divorce Joséphine was not solely based on personal reasons. He sought to secure a political alliance through marriage to produce an heir and strengthen his position. After the divorce, Napoleon married Archduchess Marie Louise of Austria in 1810, and she bore him a son, who became known as Napoleon II.

Despite the divorce, Napoleon and Joséphine remained on amicable terms. He continued to provide for her financially, and they exchanged letters throughout the years. Joséphine lived in relative comfort until she died in 1814.

All Images: Courtesy IMDb