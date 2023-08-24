National Film Awards 2023: Rocketry, Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt and all the winners

The 69th National Film Awards were announced on 24 August 2023 by the National Media Center in New Delhi to honour the highest achievements in cinema and entertainment in the country. The annual awards are given across feature and non-feature categories in all languages to films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between 2021 and 2022.
While Allu Arjun won the Best Actor trophy, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon shared the title of Best Actress. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect earned the highest honour with the Best Feature Film award, Sardar Udham bagged Best Hindi Film, Chello Show was named Best Gujarati Film, and RRR won in multiple categories, including Best Film for Wholesome Entertainment, Choreography and Music.
Considered the most prestigious film award in the country, the National Awards will be presented by the President of India at a ceremony at a later date. According to the Directorate of Film Festivals of the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the awards “aim at encouraging the production of films of aesthetic & technical excellence and social relevance.”
They also help uphold various cultures, promote the regional arts from every corner of the subcontinent and pave the way for newer creative endeavours.
Best Feature Film: Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
Best Director: Nikhil Mahajan, Godavari
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: RRR
Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration: The Kashmir Files
Best Actor: Allu Arjun, Pushpa
Best Actress: Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kriti Sanon, Mimi
Best Supporting Actor: Pankaj Tripathi, Mimi
Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi, The Kashmir Files
Best Child Artist: Bhavin Rabari, Chhello Show
Best Screenplay (Original): Shahi Kabir, Nayattu
Best Screenplay (Adapted): Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Utkarshini Vashishtha, Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Dialogue Writer: Utkarshini Vashishtha & Prakash Kapadia, Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Music Director (Songs): Devi Sri Prasad, Pushpa
Best Music Direction (Background Music): MM Keeravaani, RRR
Best Male Playback Singer: Kaala Bhairava, RRR
Best Female Playback Singer: Shreya Ghoshal, Iravin Nizhal
Best Lyrics: Chandrabose, Konda Polam’s “Dham Dham Dham”
Best Hindi Film: Sardar Udham
Best Kannada Film: 777 Charlie
Best Malayalam Film: Home
Best Gujarati Film: Chhello Show
Best Tamil Film: Kadaisi Vivasayi
Best Telugu Film: Uppena
Best Maithili Film: Samanantar
Best Mishing Film: Boomba Ride
Best Marathi Film: Ekda Kaay Zala
Best Bengali Film: Kalkokkho
Best Assamese Film: Anur
Best Meiteilon Film: Eikhoigi Yum
Best Odiya Film: Pratikshya
Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director: Meppadiyan, Vishnu Mohan
Best Film on Social Issues: Anunaad – The Resonance
Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation: Aavasavyuham
Best Children’s Film: Gandhi and Co
Best Audiography (Location Sound Recordist): Arun Asok & Sonu K P, Chavittu
Best Audiography (Sound Designer): Aneesh Basu, Jhilli
Best Audiography (Re-recordist of the final mixed track): Sinoy Joseph, Sardar Udham
Best Choreography: Prem Rakshith, RRR
Best Cinematography: Avik Mukhopadhyay, Sardar Udham
Best Costume Designer: Veera Kapur Ee, Sardar Udham
Best Special Effects: Srinivas Mohan, RRR
Best Production Design: Dmitrii Malich and Mansi Dhruv Mehta, Sardar Udham
Best Editing: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Make-up: Preetisheel Singh, Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Stunt Choreography: King Soloman, RRR
Special Jury Award: Shershaah, Vishnuvardhan
Special Mention: 1. Late Shri Nallandi, Kadaisi Vivasayi 2. Aranya Gupta & Bithan Biswas, Jhilli 3. Indrans, Home 4. Jahanara Begum, Anur
Best Non-feature film: Ek Tha Gaon
Best Direction (Non-feature film): Bakul Matiyani, Smile Please
Best Debut Non-Feature Film of a Director: Paanchika, Ankit Kothari
Best Anthropological Film: Fire on Edge
Best Biographical Film: Rukhu Matir Dukhu Majhi and Beyond Blast
Best Arts Films: T.N. Krishnan Bow Strings to Divine
Best Science & Technology Films: Ethos of Darkness
Best Promotional Film: Endangered Heritage ‘Warli Art’
Best Environment Film (Non-feature film): Munnam Valavu
Best Film on Social Issues (Non-feature film): Mithu Di and Three Two One
Best Investigative Film: Looking For Challan
Best Exploration Film: Ayushman
Best Educational Film: Sirpigalin Sirpangal
Best Short Fiction Film: Dal Bhat
Best Animation Film: Kandittundu
Best Film on Family Values: Chand Saanse
Best Cinematography (Non-feature film): Bittu Rawat, Pataal
Best Audiography (Re-recordist of the final mixed track) (Non-feature film): Unni Krishnan, Ek Tha Gaon
Best Production Sound Recordist (Location/Sync Sound) (Non-feature film): Suruchi Sharma, Meen Raag
Best Editing (Non-feature film): Abhro Banerjee, If Memory Serves Me Right
Best Music Direction (Non-feature film): Ishaan Divecha, Succulent
Best Narration/Voice Over (Non-feature film): Kulada Kumar Bhattacharjee, Hathibondhu
Special Mention (Non-feature film): 1. Aniruddha Jatkar, Baale Bangara, 2. Srikanth Deva, Karuvarai, 3. Sweta Kumar Das, The Healing Touch, 4. Ram Kamal Mukherjee, Ek Duaa
Special Jury Award (Non-feature film): Shekhar Bapu Rankhambe, Rekha
Best Book on Cinema: Music by Laxmikant Pyarelal: The Incredibly Melodious Journey by Rajiv Vijayakar
Best Film Critic: Purushothama Charyulu
Best Film Critic (Special Mention): Subramanya Badoor
