Exciting new movies and series to look out for between April 10 – April 16

The second week of April marks the beginning of the hottest days of summer. The best way to keep oneself away from all the heat is to sit back, relax and watch new movies and series. April started with a series of good films and shows, and the audience got to watch a variety of content. Now, it looks like the streak will continue this week as well.

The second week of this month has a couple of interesting movies and series lined up for release. The much-talked-about Shaakuntalam starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu is finally arriving on April 14 in theatres amongst other exciting projects. Check out the list below:

New movies and series to watch between April 10 – April 16

This week’s list of new movies and series includes projects like The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 5, Mrs Undercover, Rennervations and more.

Shaakuntalam

Director: Gunasekhar

Cast: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dev Mohan

Releasing on: 14 April, 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The film is based on a play by Kalidasa titled Abhijnanasakuntalam. It is considered as one of the great masterpieces of world literature. The story revolves around Shakuntala and the mighty king Dushyanta and their love story.

Mrs Undercover

Director: Anushree Mehta

Cast: Radhika Apte, Roy Angana, Sumeet Vyas

Release date: 14 April, 2023

Streaming on: Zee5

Synopsis: A special undercover agent, who has been living as a simple Indian housewife, is called back on the job after 10 years. Her mission is to take down a threatening, psycho killer while keeping her cover as a housewife intact.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Director: Jason Reitman

Cast: Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Annie Potts, Ernie Hudson, Paul Rudd

Release date: 10 April, 2023

Streaming on: SonyLIV, Google Play

Synopsis: The story revolves around a single mother and her two children and the incidents that take place in the new town that they start living in. The small family discovers that they are connected to the original Ghostbusters and their grandfather’s secret legacy. The movie collected a huge amount at the box office, so the same kind of love is expected from its OTT release as well.

Rennervations

Director: Zach Merck, Rupert Smith

Cast: Skiland Judd, Jeremy Renner

Release date: 12 April, 2023

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: A new series that you need to add to your list is Rennervations. This four-part documentary series showcases Jeremy Renner’s journey of giving back to communities around the world through fascinating innovations. Renner and his skilled team of experts will be seen re-designing outstanding purpose-built vehicles to meet the needs of communities in need. Get to see a new side of the Avengers actor in this series.

Renfield

Director: Chris McKay

Cast: Nicholas HoultNicolas CageAwkwafina

Release date: 14 April, 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: You need to add Renfield to your new movies and series to watch list. This fantasy comedy-horror is set in New Orleans around Renfield, who is Dracula’s apprentice. He does all his work for him until he falls in love with a traffic cop named Rebecca Quincy. He starts looking at life differently and questioning everything around him.

Soppana Sundari

Director: S.G. Charles

Cast: Aishwarya Rajesh, Mime Gopi, Redin Kingsley

Release date: 14 April, 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: A chaotic situation arises when a middle-class girl’s family wins a car in a lucky draw and different parties start claiming ownership of it. This forces the girl to navigate a darkly comedic web of financial crises and unpredictable events.

Sword Art Online The Movie Progressive

Director: Ayako Kōno

Cast: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Haruka Tomatsu, Inori Minase

Release date: 14 April, 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The new movies and series list just got better with this addition. This Japanese animated science fiction film is based on the Sword Art Online: Progressive light novels written by Reki Kawahara. The sequel to the 2021 film Sword Art Online Progressive: Aria of a Starless Night, the story begins two months after the deadly game started. Kirito and Asuna strive to progress in the game but are compelled to face Asuna’s least favourite monster as they stop for treasure to move forward.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 5

Created by: Amy Sherman-Palladino

Cast: Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Kevin Pollak

Release date: 14 April, 2023

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: The fifth season of this popular series is one of the most awaited shows of the month. The official synopsis reads, “In the fifth and final season, Midge finds herself closer than ever to the success she’s dreamed of, only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away.” Fans cannot wait to find out what happens next.

Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy IMDb