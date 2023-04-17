Movies and series you need to check out this week between April 17 – April 23

There is always so much happening around us and a little break is never a bad idea. Thankfully, many new movies and series are releasing this week in April across genres for us to enjoy. From romantic action dramas to intriguing documentaries, there’s a lot of good content to choose from. Platforms like Netflix, Discovery+, and MX Player have a great lineup of movies and series to explore this April as well.

The most anticipated Eid release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring Salman Khan is also releasing this week. Fans are excited to finally watch Bhaijaan on the big screen. Apart from this, Sima Taparia is also returning with the third season of Indian Matchmaking to make it an entertaining week. Hence, it is safe to say this week is going to be exciting for all of us.

Exciting movies and series releasing this week in April

The third week of April looks quite promising with some very interesting releases. Check out the list and update your watch list accordingly.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Director: Farhad Samji

Cast: Salman Khan, Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde

Releasing on: 21 April, 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: Bhaijaan is an honest but brutal person. His answer to any dispute is fight. However, he decides to give up his violent behaviour for the sake of his girlfriend. But things take a drastic turn when Salman gets to know that his girlfriend’s family is in trouble. He sets out to avenge the family from their previous rival and decides to protect them without anyone knowing his real intentions.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

Director: Johannes Roberts

Cast: Kaya Scodelario, Robbie Amell star

Release date: 21 April, 2023

Streaming on: SonyLIV, Netflix

Synopsis: Another addition to the list of movies and shows you need to watch this week in April includes Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. The film revolves around Claire and her brother Chris. She alerts her brother about a possible disaster that is being kept a secret by the evil Umbrella Corporation. Chris sets on a mission with his fellow police officers to look into the matter and resolve the issue.

Evil Dead Rise

Director: Lee Cronin

Cast: Alyssa Sutherland, Lily Sullivan, Morgan Davies, Nell Fisher, Jayden Daniels, Billy Reynolds-McCarthy, Tai Wano, Gabrielle Echols

Releasing on: 21 April, 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: Evil Dead Rise serves as the fifth instalment of the popular series and should be on your April list of movies and series to watch. The story revolves around two sisters who meet each other after a really long time, but things go bad as they try to survive and save their family from flesh-eating creatures known as Deadites.

Indian Matchmaking Season 3

Created by: Smriti Mundhra

Cast: Sima Taparia with Aparna Shewakramani, Nadia Christina Jagaessar, Pradhyuman Maloo, Akshay Jakhete, Vyasar Ganesan, Ankita Bansal

Release date: 21 April, 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Sima Aunty is back with another season of Indian Matchmaking. In the new season, Sima Taparia will try to look for suitable partners for her clients in the US and UK this time. The show is a fun and relatable watch and is one of the best shows to watch currently.

The Flash

Director: Andy Muschietti

Cast: Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, Michael Shannon, Michael Keaton

Releasing on: 23 April, 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The Flash, in the latest instalment of the DC Extended Universe, accidentally creates a world without superheroes. In the new instalment, he will be seen saving the Universe for perfect balance on Earth.

The TikTok Man: Catching a Predator

Release date: 21 April, 2023

Streaming on: Discovery+

Synopsis: The documentary revolves around victims who share their horrifying stories as a mother investigates an online predator who victimised her daughter amongst several other young girls.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always

Director: Charlie Haskell

Cast: Walter Jones, Steve Cardenas, Catherine Sutherland

Release date: 19 April, 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: An unexpected young hero takes her rightful place among the Power Rangers when tragedy takes over the place. The movie revolves around her fighting the team’s oldest archnemesis.

Longest Third Date

Director: Brent Hodge

Cast: Khani Le, Matt Robertson

Release date: 18 April, 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: One of the most interesting series that you can to your April list is Longest Third Date. The story revolves around Matt and Khani who meet on Hinge and create an instant connection. They decide to spontaneously fly to Costa Rica for their third date. Little do they know that the pandemic will strike and they will be stuck on the island for their longest third date.

Court Lady

Director: Hui Kaidong, Wen Deguang

Cast: Xu Kai, Li Yitong

Release date: 19 April, 2023

Streaming on: MX Player

Synopsis: Cheng Chu falls in love with Fu Rou the moment he sees her. In order to win her heart, Chu Mo decides to study religiously and become something. However, with more knowledge gained, he decides to follow in his father’s footsteps and serve the country. Fu Rou also becomes a weaving female official of the court, making it hard for the two young lovers to meet in private. Now, they must navigate their personal problems in order to end up together.

A Tourist’s Guide to Love

Director: Steven Tsuchida

Cast: Rachael Leigh Cook, Scott Ly, Ben Feldman

Release date: 21 April, 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: An unexpected break-up lands a travel executive in Vietnam on a mission. She has to go undercover and learn about the tourist industry in the country. On her mission, she ends up meeting a Vietnamese ex-pat tour guide who is all about fun and adventure. They decide to hijack a tour bus in order to explore life and love and where it takes them.

