Update your binge list with these new OTT and movie releases this week

After a long hectic day at work, the best way to unwind is by grabbing a plate of your favourite meal and watching some good content. Thanks to new releases every week, one can always update their binge list with good shows and films. This week’s new OTT and movie releases look quite interesting so you might as well gear up for a fun week ahead.

One of the most anticipated Friday movie release this week is Fast X. The 10th installment from the Fast & Furious franchise starring Vin Diesel has everyone waiting with bated breath. Other new releases this week include films from different genres and languages as well.

Several anticipated OTT releases are also lined up for this week. Sanya Malhotra’s comedy drama, Kathal, being one of them. Be ready to be entertained by the humorous tale involving jackfruits. Several much-awaited shows across streaming platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video will also arrive this week. Let’s see the dose of entertainment that’s in store for us.

The much-anticipated OTT and movie releases this week that you cannot miss

Fasten your seat belts, as this week is going to be massive in terms of new releases on OTT and in movie theatres.

McGregor Forever

Director: Gotham Chopra

Releasing on: 17 May 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The docuseries revolves around former Ultimate Fighting Championship Featherweight and Lightweight Champion, Conor McGregor. The series will talk about his return to the ring after suffering a broken leg injury in the UFC 264 loss against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. The series will feature four, one-hour long episodes.

Working: What We Do All Day



Director: Caroline Suh

Special appearance: Barack Obama

Releasing on: 17 May 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: This docuseries explores the significance of work for modern Americans in a time of instantaneous change. It follows the lives of several American residents working in different fields and what work means to them. Be ready to spot former US president Barack Obama in the series.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Director: Peyton Reed

Cast: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors, Kathryn Newtow, Katy O’Brian, Bill Murray

Releasing on: 17 May 2023

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: An OTT movie release this week that all Marvel fans were waiting for is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The third film in the Ant-Man series is finally arriving online. It follows the story of Lang and Van Dyne and their family being transported to the Quantum Realm. The task at hand for them now is to face Kang the Conqueror, a new villain entry in the Marvel universe.

Modern Love Chennai

Director: Bharathiraja, Balaji Sakthivel, Rajumurugan, Krishnakumar Ramakumar, Akshay Sundher, Thiagarajan Kumararaja

Cast: Sanjula Sarathi, Chu Khoy Sheng, Srikrishna Dayal, Ashok Selvan, T J Bhanu, Sri Gouri Priya, Vasudevan Murali, Vasundhara, Ritu Varma, Samyuktha Vishwanathan, Pawan Alex, Aniiruth Kanakarajan, Kishor Kumar, Ramya Nambessan, Vijayalakshmi

Releasing on: 18 May 2023

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: Modern Love Chennai is a six-episode anthology adapted from the popular Modern Love franchise. The show will revolve around love stories of people of various age groups and different stratas of society.

XO, Kitty

Created by: Jenny Han

Cast: Anna Cathcart, Choi Min-yeong, Anthony Keyvan, Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Peter Thurnwald, Regan Aliya

Releasing on: 18 May 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: A spin-off of the To All the Boys film series, XO, Kitty is one of the most exciting new releases this weekend. The story revolves around Kitty Covey, the younger sister of Lara Jean. She considers herself extremely knowledgeable about the subject of love, and decides to move halfway across the world to Korea to reconnect with her long-distance boyfriend. However, once there, she understands that a relationship is much more complex when it comes to solving one’s own problems.

Fast X

Director: Louis Leterrier

Cast: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jason Momoa, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Jason Statham, Sung Kang, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, Scott Eastwood, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, Rita Moren

Releasing on: 19 May 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: Fast X is the tenth and penultimate main instalment of the Fast and the Furious franchise. Packed with adrenaline and action, this time around Dominic Toretto (Diesel) has to protect his crew and family from Dante Reyes, the son of drug lord Hernan Reyes. Reyes is seeking revenge for the loss of his family’s fortune from the heist in Rio de Janeiro and will do anything to see Dominic and his crew suffer.

Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery

Director: Yashowardhan Mishra

Cast: Sanya Malhotra, Anant V Joshi, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Neha Saraf

Releasing on: 19 May 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story revolves around an almost true incident where a local politician files a complaint about his missing prized jackfruits. A young police officer is assigned to solve this bizarre case, who becomes adamant to catch the culprit in order to prove her worth. This Bollywood movie is going to be one of the most entertaining releases this week.

Aazam

Directed by: Shravan Tiwari

Cast: Jimmy Shergill, Abhimanyu Singh, Indraneil Sengupta

Release date: May 19 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: This crime thriller movie chronicles the tales of an underworld gang that controls the cartel in the city. The film is about mafia don Nawab Khan and a succession battle that involves conspiracy, betrayal and deceit. This weekend release has fans excited to see Jimmy Shergil on the big screen once again.

Bichagadu 2

Director: Vijay Antony

Cast: Vijay Antony, Kavya Thapar, Hareesh Peradi, John Vijay

Releasing on: 19 May 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The story revolves around a fictional character named, Vijay Gurumoorthy, who is India’s 7th richest man and how everyone plans to bring him down. The film explores the themes of rivalry, poverty and also a successful brain transplant.

8 A.M. Metro

Director: Raj Rachakonda

Cast: Gulshan Devaiah, Saiyami Kher, Rajiv Kumar Aneja

Releasing on: 19 May 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The story of this much anticipated weekend release revolves around two strangers who inadvertently bump into each other in the metro. They eventually strike up an unlikely friendship, and in the process find themselves and each other.

