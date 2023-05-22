New OTT and movie releases this week that are going to keep you busy

Nothing beats the nostalgic memory of hogging on delicious mangoes as we enjoyed random movie screenings on TV during the summer breaks. While we may not be able to go back in time, we always will have enough content to sift through. The second last week of May is going to be an exciting one as we have several amazing OTT and movie releases this week. You may want to cancel your weekend plans too, as there are several Friday releases and shows that you can watch.

You can kickstart the week by watching the marvellous Manoj Bajpayee in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, followed by many other intriguing OTT releases this week. Theatres are also going to be packed as several much-awaited new film releases are releasing this week as well. We’d suggest that you may book your tickets for your favourite Friday movie releases right away. On that note, let’s find out what this week in OTT and movie releases will look like.

From Platonic to Beau Is Afraid: The much-awaited OTT and movie releases this week

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

Directed by: Apoorv Singh Karki

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Surya Mohan Kulshreshtha, Jai Hind Kumar

Releasing on: 23 May 2023

Streaming on: ZEE5

Synopsis: Inspired by true events, the film revolves around a sessions court lawyer’s long-drawn legal battle that he carries out against a godman accused of assaulting a minor girl.

Victim/Suspect

Directed by: Nancy Schwartzman

Cast: Rachel de Leon, Amanda Pike

Releasing on: 23 May 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: This investigative documentary discusses in depth the culture that prevents victims of sexual assault from receiving justice in a corrupt system. The documentary focuses on several women victims and how they eventually end up withdrawing their cases because of how they are handled. It also discusses how sometimes these victims even get convicted for making false allegations and mudslinging.

American Born Chinese



Directed by: Lucy Liu and Destin Daniel Cretton

Cast: Michelle Yeoh, Ben Wang, Yeo Yann Yann, Chin Han, Daniel Wu, Ke Huy Quan, Jim Liu, Sydney Taylor, Stephanie Hsu, Hong Huifang, Poppy Liu, Ronny Chieng, Rosalie Chiang, James Hong, Lisa Lu, Jimmy O. Yang, Leonard Wu

Releasing on: 24 May 2023

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: American Born Chinese is the story of a young teenager named Jin Wang. He leads a simple life and is excited to begin a new school year. He becomes friends with a foreign exchange student who gets him tangled in a messy situation where he finds himself in a war between the Chinese mythical gods.

Platonic

Directed by: Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco

Cast: Rose Byrne, Seth Rogen, Tre Hale, Luke Macfarlane, Andrew Lopez and Carla Gallo

Releasing on: 24 May 2023

Streaming on: Apple TV+

Synopsis: One of the most exciting OTT movie releases this week is Platonic. The story revolves around two best friends who reconcile after years after they stopped talking to each other. The platonic relationship becomes the most important thing in their lives, but their reunion comes at a price.

FUBAR

Created by: Nick Santora

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Monica Barbaro, Jay Baruchel, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley, Milan Carter, Fortune Feimster, Barbara Eve Harris, Gabriel Luna, Fabiana Udenio, Travis Van Winkle

Releasing on: 25 May 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: FUBAR marks Arnold Schwarzenegger’s OTT debut. The American spy-adventure series revolves around Luke and his daughter Emma. They both are CIA agents but have lied to each other about it for years. Soon, they learn the truth about each other, only to realise that they don’t know each other at all.

Beau Is Afraid

Directed by: Ari Aster

Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Nathan Lane, Patti LuPone, Amy Ryan, Parker Posey, Kylie Rogers, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Hayley Squires, Michael Gandolfini, Zoe Lister-Jones, Richard Kind

Releasing on: 26 May 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: Another upcoming Friday release, Beau is Afraid, is a dark-comedic horror film that is set in an alternate present. The story narrates the tale of a man named Beau (Joaquin Phoenix), who is an extremely anxious person. The film explores his relationship with his domineering mother and how it has affected him as a person. The film tells the story of when Beau returns home after his mother’s death and faces a series of supernatural menaces that are both horrifying and bizarre.

Jogira Sara Ra Ra

Directed by: Kushan Nandy

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, Mahaakshay Chakraborty

Releasing on: 26 May 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: Everybody has been eagerly waiting for the release of this Bollywood movie this Friday. Jogira Sara Ra Ra is a family comedy film about Jogi and Dimple. Jogi is an event manager who is famous for his ‘jugaadu’ tactics. He helps Dimple in getting rid of his to-be fiancé using his tricks. Things turn funny when Dimple and his family force Jogi to finally marry Dimple after all the drama.

Coat

Directed by: Akshay Ditti, Kumar Abhishek

Cast: Sanjay Mishra, Vivaan Shah, Sonal Jha

Release date: 26 May 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The film revolves around Madho and his father who are pig farmers. They belong to a low caste and are not respected by other villagers. However, one day Madho comes across a foreigner who gets respect from everyone because of his expensive coat. Madho then decides to acquire a coat that he cannot afford to change things for himself and his family.

Rudrangi

Directed by: Ajay Samrat

Cast: Mamta Mohandas, Jagapathi Babu, Vimala Raman

Release date: 26 May 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The movie revolves around post-colonial powers in India that decide to take advantage of the situation and continue to torment the oppressed.

The Little Mermaid

Directed by: Rob Marshall

Cast: Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, Noma Dumezweni, Javier Bardem, Melissa McCarthy.

Release date: 26 May 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: If you are looking for a fun theatre outing then you should definitely check out the new movie releases this week including The Little Mermaid. The movie follows the story of a mermaid princess named Ariel. She saves Prince Eric from a shipwreck and falls in love with him. To be with him in the world above water, she makes a deal with a treacherous sea witch named Ursula to trade her beautiful voice for human legs.

City of Dreams Season 3

Directed by: Nagesh Kukunoor

Cast: Atul Kulkarni, Priya Bapat, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Sushant Singh, Eijaz Khan, Rannvijay Singha

Releasing on: 26 May 2023

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: The third season of the show will chronicle the story of the feud within the Gaikwad family, which explodes after an assassination attempt on a polarising political figure.

Hero & Featured Images: Courtesy IMDb