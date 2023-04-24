Citadel to Ponniyin Selvan Part 2: OTT other releases we are excited for this week

The entire month of April has been full of surprising yet interesting releases. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring Salman Khan, was released last week to the fans’ delight. Sima Taparia’s Indian Matchmaking skills took over the world to become one of the most trending topics over the weekend. And, as we wrap up April, the OTT and movie releases this week also seem to be quite intriguing.

Citadel, starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in lead roles, is finally arriving on Amazon Prime Video on April 28. The much-awaited Part 2 of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan is also releasing in theatres this week along with other new content in different genres of shows and films. All in all, many amazing OTT shows and movies are lined up for a release this week, and we are pretty sure each of them is worth a watch. Check out the list of movies and OTT releases this week that you need to keep an eye on.

New movie and OTT releases to update your watch list this week

Ponniyin Selvan – Part 2

Director: Mani Ratnam

Cast: Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, and Aishwarya Bachchan

Releasing on: 28 April, 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: Ponniyin Selvan – Part 2 is one of the most-anticipated new film releases this week. The story picks from Part I where Arulmozhi Varman is now continuing his journey to becoming Rajaraja I, the greatest ruler of the historic Chola empire of south India.

The Song of Scorpions

Director: Anup Singh

Cast: Golshifteh Farahani, late actor Irrfan Khan, Waheeda Rehman, Shashank Arora

Releasing on: 28 April, 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: Aadam (a camel trader) and Nooran (a tribal woman) fall in love with each other. The two only begin to know each other better when Nooran is poisoned by treachery. She decides to avenge herself and embarks on a precarious journey to find her song.

Love After Music

Directors: Felipe Gómez Aparicio, Gonzalo Tobal

Cast: Ivan Hochman, Micaela Riera, Nahuel Monasterio

Releasing on: 26 April, 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: An exciting addition to the OTT releases this week is Love After Music. This intriguing bio-series outlines the inspirational life and career of iconic Argentinian rock star Fito Paez.

The Good Bad Mother

Director: Shim Na-yeon

Cast: Ra Mi-ran, Lee Do-Hyun, Eun-Jin Ahn, In-soo Yoo, Kim Won-Hae, Cho Jin-woong

Releasing on: 26 April, 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story revolves around a heartless prosecutor named Kang-ho who suffers from memory loss after an accident which relapses his memory back to that of a child. He now gets a chance to mend his dysfunctional relationship with his mother Yeong-soon. And also resolve the love triangle between himself, his childhood friend, Sam-sik, and his ex-girlfriend Mi-joo.

Beau Is Afraid

Director: Ari Aster

Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Nathan Lane, Patti LuPone, Amy Ryan, Parker Posey, Kylie Rogers, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Hayley Squires, Michael Gandolfini, Zoe Lister-Jones, Richard Kind

Releasing on: 28 April, 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: Another upcoming Friday release, Beau is Afraid, is a dark-comedic horror film that is set in an alternate present. The story narrates the tale of a man named Beau (Joaquin Phoenix), who is an extremely anxious person. The film explores his relationship with his domineering mother and how it has affected him as a person. The film tells the story of when Beau returns home after his mother’s death and faces a series of supernatural menaces that are both horrifying and bizarre.

Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum

Director: Akhil Sathyan

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Anjana Jayaprakash, Abhiram Radhakrishnan

Releasing on: 28 April, 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: A must-watch from the list of movie releases this week is Fahad Faasil starrer Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum. The story revolves around a middle-class Malayali man who is settled in Mumbai and all the crazy incidents that take place on his journey to Kerala.

U-Turn

Director: Arif Khan

Cast: Alaya F, Priyanshu Painyuli, Rajesh Sharma, Manu Rishi Chadha, Aashim Gulat

Releasing on: 28 April, 2023

Streaming on: ZEE5

Synopsis: Another binge-worthy movie on the list of OTT releases this week is U-Turn. The plot revolves around a young journalism intern named Radhika. She is working on a story about bike riders violating traffic on a city flyover when things go wrong and she becomes a suspect in the murder of one of the motorists.

Citadel

Created by: David Weil

Cast: Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra

Releasing on: 28 April, 2023

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: Citadel is one of the most-anticipated weekend OTT releases this week. The spy thriller TV series follows an unusual event that wipes out the memories of all the agents of a global spy agency called the Citadel. In its absence, a powerful and secretive conglomerate called the Manticore takes over the missions left undone by the team of Citadel. Two of the Citadel agents, Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra ) try to recall their past as a new danger emerges on the horizon.

