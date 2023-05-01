8 engrossing OTT and theatrical releases to check out this week

April wrapped up with some really exciting movie and OTT releases every week. From films like Kisi Ka Bhai Ki Ki Jaan and Ponniyan Selvan II to shows like Citadel and Indian Matchmaking S3 — the audience were kept engaged and entertained throughout the month. Now with the beginning of a new month, we can expect many new engrossing movies and OTT releases starting this week.

The first week of May looks promising with a number of movies and OTT releases in different genres. Films in English, Hindi, Punjabi and Marathi will take over the cinemas. OTT releases this week include many anticipated shows and movies including Queen Charlotte, Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo, and more. Let’s take a look at the list of movies and OTT releases this week that you should not be missing.

OTT and movie releases that are going to fill this week with excitement

Just like the previous month, the first week of May is a mix of different kinds of movies and OTT releases. Monday starts with a holiday, making it a perfect time to start binge-watching something new.

Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All

Director: David Soutar

Releasing on: 3 May 2023

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: This original four-part series takes the audience into the life of the global star we all know as Ed Sheeran. The singer lets you inside his personal life and gives you an honest view of his music, the decisions that shaped his life and his journey of exploring universal themes that inspired his music. This series narrates how a piece of life-changing news changed his lookout towards life and all the hardships and triumphs he witness during this time.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Director: Tom Verica

Cast: India Amarteifio, Golda Rosheuvel, Michelle Fairley, Ruth Gemmell, Adjoa Andoh, Corey Mylchreest, Eric Tiede, Julia Westcott-Hutton, Hugh Sachs

Releasing on: 4 May 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Following the massive success of Bridgerton, Netflix is bringing to you a prequel spin-off show titled Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. We must say that this is one of the most anticipated OTT releases this week. The romantic-drama series is an attempt to bring out the individuality of Queen Charlotte. The story revolves around her journey to become supreme and her fruitful romantic encounters.

Afwaah

Director: Sudhir Mishra

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu

Releasing on: 5 May 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: This political drama is one of the most-awaited movies in theatres this week. With a stellar cast, the film chronicles the story of three people and how politics puts their life in danger. It addresses the issues of rumour-mongering and misinformation.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Director: James Gunn

Cast: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Will Poulter, Elizabeth Debicki, Sean Gunn, Maria Bakalova, Sylvester Stallone, Chukwudi Iwuji

Releasing on: 5 May 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The final part of the trilogy, The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is one of the most exciting movie releases this week. The film will narrate the incidents after The Guardians of the Galaxy make a deal with the Collector to acquire Knowhere. They plan to use it as a secure haven for Blip refugees, but things take a turn when Peter Quill decides to safeguard the universe from their shared enemy and save one of their own.

The Kerala Story

Director: Sudipto Sen

Cast: Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, Siddhi Idnani

Releasing on: 5 May 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The movie chronicles the tale of four women from Kerala who get converted to Islam for recruitment to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Jodi

Director: Amberdeep Singh

Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Nimrat Khaira, Hardeep Gill, Ravinder Mand

Releasing on: 5 May 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: Set in 1980s in Punjab, the film narrates the musical journey of two skillful and spirited artists who redefine Punjabi folk music while falling in love with each other. With their love growing stronger, the two face many difficulties in order to stay together.

Tendlya

Director: Sachin J Jadhav and Nachiket Waikar

Cast: Firoj Shaikh, Adwaita Jadhav, Mahendra Walunj, Vikram Patil, Sambhaji Tangade, Aman Kamble

Releasing on: 5 May 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: Set in a small village in Maharashtra, the movie revolves around two die-hard fans of India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. The first one is a 10-year-old boy who desires to play like his idol while the other one is a 22-year-old who fails to follow the values set by his idol.

Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo

Director: Homi Adajania

Cast: Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar, Isha Talwar, Ashish Verma, Varun Mitra, Udit Arora, Deepak Dobriyal, Monica Dogra

Releasing on: 3 May 2023

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: This crime drama series has to be on your list of OTT releases this week. Set in Hastipur, the series revolves around four women who run a family drug empire. Matriarch Savitri, her daughters-in-law, Bijli and Kajal, and her daughter Shanta run a company named Rani Cooperative. They sell products ranging from jari-booti balms to textiles, making the business a successful and one of the biggest biggest drug cartels being run in South Asia.

Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy IMDb