OMG 2 review: Akshay Kumar’s movie leaves a great impact on the audience

This week is a busy one movie-wise. Films like Painkiller, Heart of Stone, and Jailer are lined up for release, and it’s going to be a tough choice for cinema lovers to decide what to watch first. Currently, a lot is riding on Akshay Kumar, Panjak Tripathi and Yami Gautam as their film OMG 2 is also finally in the theatres. The first reviews of OMG 2 are here, and despite several controversies, the film is getting quite some love from the fans.

OMG 2 pivots around the same theme of religion, just like the first film. The only difference you’ll find is that this time the almighty Lord Shiva will be helping an atheist when trouble comes around. The film is directed by Amit Rai.

OMG 2 X (Twitter) review: What is the audience saying about the film?

X (Twitter) is flooded with reviews for OMG 2. Akshay Kumar’s film has impressed fans who cannot help but rave about how good the plot is. Check out a few tweets below:

#OneWordReview…#OMG2: COURAGEOUS.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Bold. Brave. Progressive… It conveys what it intends to without mincing words… #OMG2 has a captivating plot, gripping screenwriting and solid dialogues, but what enhances the impact are the towering performances. #OMG2Review… pic.twitter.com/MRTErxUA8e — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 10, 2023

#OMG2Review ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#AkshayKumar is Amazing and Highly impressive as Lord Shiva’s Doot. He delivers one of his best. He is a Courageous and Brave actor who does movies like #OMG2, Toilet Ek Prem, and Padman. This man deserves clapping 👏👏. #OMG2MovieReview pic.twitter.com/PC8tUCrAru — Neetu Kumar (@neetukumar02) August 11, 2023

#OMG2Review

Highly Engaging,Educative & Entertaining (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)@akshaykumar goes about Soliciting the Divine Guidance with Ease to the Uninitiated But Very Much A Pious Soul @TripathiiPankaj

In the Process sending out a Message Loud & Clear with Great Narrative & Performances👌 pic.twitter.com/EmtRfT3i1W — HEMANT SANGANEE (@HemantSanganee) August 10, 2023

#AkshayKumar humming ‘Udd jaa Kaale Kaava’ of #Gadar was a chef’s kiss. Funny, provocative and powerful, #OMG2 is a worthy sequel that outshines the original. A courtroom comedy- social commentary done well. My TOI review: https://t.co/Cx2yOqYPMc #OMG2Review pic.twitter.com/prJeRMSD6C — Renuka Vyavahare (@renukaVyavahare) August 10, 2023

#OMG2Review : ★★★★#OMG2 is a well-intentioned & entertaining film that tackles the taboo subject in a thought-provoking and humorous way.@TripathiiPankaj demonstrates his versatility once more & proves yet again why he is one of the best actors working today.@akshaykumar… pic.twitter.com/tBxnnYt8yT — Rajat R Lunkad (@rajatlunkad) August 11, 2023

Movie: OMG 2

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½

Review: AUDACIOUS#OMG2 has taken a bold step in bringing out a taboo subject with utmost modesty… 👏

A gripping plot, engaging screenplay, & solid performances #OMG2Review 👌#AkshayKumar is top-notch; #YamiGautam is simply sensational;… pic.twitter.com/Aqs5NCSKEG — Praneet Samaiya (@praneetsamaiya) August 10, 2023

#AkshayKumar sometimes stuns with the script choices .. No, not every “superstar” will do a Toilet Ek Prem Katha, PADMAN, Atrangi Re or OMG 2, a film on sex education. He is brave and must get credit in this regard. @akshaykumar #OMG2 pic.twitter.com/pXZRAYsGca — Neeti Roy (@neetiroy) August 10, 2023

#OMG2 is a gamechanger for Hindi cinema..It is not a film it’s a movement..not to be missed. @akshaykumar — Subhashk Jha (@SubhashK_Jha) August 10, 2023

Plot of OMG 2

The film revolves around Kanti Sharan Mudgal, who is a firm believer of Lord Shiva. He lives a simple life until one day his life takes a drastic turn. His son is thrown out of his school after being accused of immoral conduct. While Kanti realises that his son has been a victim of misinformation and misguidance, the family decides to leave the town. This is when a godly intervention happens and the protagonist decides to fight a case and prove his son innocent.

Is the Akshay Kumar starrer worth a watch?

The X (Twitter) reviews about OMG 2 suggest that the film is a fun watch. The story is quite gripping with some great performances by the cast. Book your tickets for the film right away and have a great weekend ahead.

