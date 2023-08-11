facebook
OMG 2 review: Akshay Kumar's movie leaves a great impact on the audience
11 Aug 2023

OMG 2 review: Akshay Kumar’s movie leaves a great impact on the audience

Ananya Swaroop

This week is a busy one movie-wise. Films like Painkiller, Heart of Stone, and Jailer are lined up for release, and it’s going to be a tough choice for cinema lovers to decide what to watch first. Currently, a lot is riding on Akshay Kumar, Panjak Tripathi and Yami Gautam as their film OMG 2 is also finally in the theatres. The first reviews of OMG 2 are here, and despite several controversies, the film is getting quite some love from the fans.

OMG 2 pivots around the same theme of religion, just like the first film. The only difference you’ll find is that this time the almighty Lord Shiva will be helping an atheist when trouble comes around. The film is directed by Amit Rai.

OMG 2 X (Twitter) review: What is the audience saying about the film?

X (Twitter) is flooded with reviews for OMG 2. Akshay Kumar’s film has impressed fans who cannot help but rave about how good the plot is. Check out a few tweets below:

Plot of OMG 2

The film revolves around Kanti Sharan Mudgal, who is a firm believer of Lord Shiva. He lives a simple life until one day his life takes a drastic turn. His son is thrown out of his school after being accused of immoral conduct. While Kanti realises that his son has been a victim of misinformation and misguidance, the family decides to leave the town. This is when a godly intervention happens and the protagonist decides to fight a case and prove his son innocent.

Is the Akshay Kumar starrer worth a watch?

OMG 2 review
The X (Twitter) reviews about OMG 2 suggest that the film is a fun watch. The story is quite gripping with some great performances by the cast. Book your tickets for the film right away and have a great weekend ahead.

<i>OMG 2</i> review: Akshay Kumar’s movie leaves a great impact on the audience

Ananya Swaroop

Cinema has always fascinated Ananya, so much that she got a degree in media to know more about it. She has worked for magazines like Man's World India and CineBlitz as an entertainment writer. When not writing about films and celebrities, she likes to travel to new places or try new cuisines. Travel and Food are her latest interests and she is looking forward to explore these further.

   
