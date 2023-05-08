From ‘Vikram Vedha’ to ‘Love Again’: OTT & movies releases that are on our radar this week

The month of May kickstarted on a high note with some really exciting releases. The audience was treated to several amazing OTT and movie releases over the weekend, sorting out plans for anyone who did not want to step out in the scorching summer heat. This week, too, looks promising in terms of new OTT and movie releases.

Talking about OTT releases this week, we have movies like Vikram Vedha arriving on streaming platform. Shows like Taj: Reign Of Revenge Season 2 will also be releasing this week. In terms of new movies releasing this week, you are going to be spoiled for choices. From a comedy drama like Jogira Sara Ra Ra to a serious crime drama like The Mother, there are too many good options. Let’s take a look at the list of movies and OTT releases this week that you should add to your binge list.

OTT and movie releases this week to update your list with

If you are planning to stay back on the weekend to beat the heat, here’s a list of OTT and movie releases to spend time.

Vikram Vedha

Director: Pushkar–Gayathri

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani

Releasing on: 8 May 2023

Streaming on: Jio Cinemas

Synopsis: The much-anticipated OTT movie release this week is Vikram Vedha. A remake of the Tamil film of the same name, the film chronicles the cat-n-mouse chase between a cop named Vikram and a gangster named Vedha. The cop is tasked to nab Vedha, but as he gets to know the villain more, he begins to examine his own morality and principles. This results in a wild debate between the two protagonists, making the film an interesting watch.

The Muppets Mayhem

Developed by: Adam F. Goldberg, Bill Barretta, Jeff Yorkes

Cast: Lilly Singh, Tahj Mowry, Saara Chaudry, Anders Holm and Muppet performers Barretta, Peter Linz, Eric Jacobson, Matt Vogel, David Rudman, Dave Goelz.

Releasing on: 10 May 2023

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: Based on the Muppet musical group Dr Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, The Muppets Mayhem revolves around the band’s epic musical journey to record their debut studio album. With the help of committed and young music executive Nora, the band aims to finally go platinum.

Taj: Reign Of Revenge Season 2

Director: Vibhu Puri

Cast: Naseeruddin Shah, Dharmendra: Salim Chisti, Aashim Gulati, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sauraseni Maitra, Shubham Kumar Mehra, Rahul Bose, Zareena Wahab

Releasing on: 12 May 2023

Streaming on: Zee5

Synopsis: The story is set 15 years after Salim’s exile where he is on a fatal journey to avenge his lost love. The show will talk about if his fiery vengeance will forge a new empire or will it turn the Mughal dynasty into ashes.

City On Fire

Created by: Josh Schwartz

Cast: Wyatt Oleff, Chase Sui Wonders, Jemima Kirke, Nico Tortorella, Ashley Zukerman, Xavier Clyde

Releasing on: 12 May 2023

Streaming on: Apple TV+

Synopsis: An intriguing new release you can watch this weekend is City On Fire. The crime drama revolves around an investigation of Samantha Yeung’s murder in Central Park. The search opens up a crucial connection between a string of perplexing city-wide fires, the underground music scene, and a rich uptown real estate family hiding many secrets.

The Mother

Director: Niki Caro

Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick, Gael García Bernal

Releasing on: 12 May 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The Mother narrates the story of a former assassin who departs from her just-born baby to keep her safe. Things take a drastic turn when the bad men find her daughter and challenge her to seek revenge. Now, to protect and rekindle her bond with her estranged daughter, the former assassin does everything in her capacity while also fighting the bad men.

Jogira Sara Ra Ra

Director: Kushan Nandy

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, Mahaakshay Chakraborty

Releasing on: 12 May 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: If you are looking for a fun theatre outing then this Friday movie release is just perfect for you. Jogira Sara Ra Ra is a family comedy film about Jogi and Dimple. Jogi is an event manager who is famous for his ‘jugaadu’ tactics. He helps Dimple in getting rid of his to-be fiancé using his tricks. Things turn funny when Dimple and his family force Jogi to finally marry Dimple after all the drama.

To Catch A Killer

Director: Damián Szifron

Cast: Shailene Woodley, Ben Mendelsohn, Jovan Adepo, Ralph Ineson

Releasing on: 12 May 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The film revolves around Eleanor Falco, who is a skilful but disturbed Baltimore PD police officer. While she fights with the demons of her past, she is recruited by the FBI’s chief investigator, Geoffrey Lammark, to help find and track down a serial killer.

Asterix & Obelix – The Middle Kingdom

Director: Guillaume Canet

Cast: Guillaume Canet, Gilles Lellouche, Vincent Cassel, Marion Cotillard, Jason Chicandier, Jonathan Cohen, Ramzy Bedia, Leanna Chea, Julie Chen, Linh-Dan Pham

Releasing on: 12 May 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: This upcoming Friday movie release is going to make you feel nostalgic. Set in the year 50 BC., the film follows the story of Asterix and Obelix on a very important mission. The story begins with The Empress of China being imprisoned by Deng Tsin Qin, a treacherous prince. Now, the Empress’ only daughter, Princess Sass-Yi, along with Finalthesis (the Phoenician merchant) and her faithful bodyguard Mai Wei seek Asterix and Obelix’s help to rescue her mother.

Chatrapathi

Director: V. V. Vinayak

Cast: Bellamkonda Sreenivas, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sharad Kelkar, Bhagyashree, Freddy Daruwala, Rajendra Gupta

Releasing on: 12 May 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The story revolves around Shivaji and his family, who are uprooted from their community in Sri Lanka. They wind up as bonded labourers in Visakhapatnam, and things get worse when his jealous stepbrother enters his life and makes it more miserable.

IB 71

Director: Sankalp Reddy

Cast: Vidyut Jammwal, Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil, Niharica Raizada, Vishal Jethwa

Releasing on: 12 May 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: This action spy thriller revolves around the story of an Air Force officer who is tasked to secure an airspace to prevent an attack on India by Pakistan and China.

Love Again

Director: James C. Strouse

Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan, Celine Dion

Releasing on: 12 May 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: Another exciting new Friday movie release is Love Again. The story revolves around Mira Ray who is trying to overcome the death of her fiance by dropping romantic texts on his old number. The number, however, has been reassigned to a journalist, Rob Burns. Touched by the sweet messages, Rob decides to pursue Mira and win her heart. How does he do it? He takes the help of Celine Dion, whom he meets for a feature piece that he is working on for work.

Hero & Feature Image: IMDb