Everything to know about <i>Past Lives</i>: Plot, cast and where to watch the romantic drama
Entertainment
06 Jul 2023 06:34 PM

Everything to know about Past Lives: Plot, cast and where to watch the romantic drama

Sushmita Mahanta

A24 delivers a gem once again with Past Lives. The powerhouse indie studio, which recently made headlines for the raw portrayal of its subject in Netflix’s Beef (2023), is back to spreading its magic at the movies and how.

Helmed by Korean-Canadian director Celine Song, Past Lives had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on 21 January 2023. The romantic movie was also released in limited theatres in the United States on 2 June 2023 amidst rave reviews.

Rolling Stone magazine labels it “the Best Movie of the Year,” and is all set to release in India on 7 July 2023.

All the details to know about Past Lives 

The plot

Image: Courtesy IMDb

Past Lives is a heartwarming tale of two young souls who are separated by circumstances but reunited by destiny.

Childhood friends Nora (Greta Lee) and Hae Sung (Teo Yoo) drift apart when Nora’s family moves to Canada from South Korea.

However, fate plays its trick and two decades later, the duo is reunited for a week in New York, US. Will this chance meeting bring up all the feelings they thought they had left behind?

The Past Lives cast

past lives movies
Image: Courtesy Eric Chakeen/A24/Twitter

The leading lady in Past Lives is Lee, born in America to Korean immigrants and popular for projects such as the ongoing Apple TV Plus drama series The Morning Show.

Meanwhile, South Korean actor Yoo, best known for Netflix’s 2023 hit Love to Hate You, plays Hae Sung.

Other notable members of the Past Lives cast include John Magaro as Arthur, Moon Seung-ah as young Nora, Im Seung-min as young Hae Sung, Jonica T. Gibbs as Janice, Emily Cass McDonnell as Rachel, Federico Rodriguez as Robert, Conrad Schott as Peter and Kristen Sieh as Heather.

What critics say

One of the most-awaited A24 movies, Past Lives has been receiving great reviews ever since its premiere at Sundance.

The movie was also screened at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) on 19 February 2023. With its gripping storyline and intriguing yet vulnerable characters, the film wooed the jury and even scored an impressive 3.6 on four from seven critics.

Additionally, Past Lives enjoys a 94 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a solid 8.4 stars on IMDb.

What viewers say

The positive Twitter reviews suggest that the movie is winning the hearts of one and all.

Where to watch

While Past Lives is in theatres right now, it will be available to stream at a yet-to-be-announced date.

As per a June 2023 report by Decider, the movie will be available on streaming platforms like Prime Video, Vudu, YouTube and Apple TV Plus.

(Hero and features image: Courtesy A24)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: Is 'Past Lives' in Korean language?

Answer: 'Past Lives' is available in both Korean and English languages.

Question: Where can I watch 'Past Lives'?

Answer: You can watch 'Past Lives' in theatres right now. The movie will also be available to stream, but the date is yet to be announced. As per a June 2023 report by 'Decider,' the movie will be available on streaming platforms like Prime Video, Vudu, YouTube and Apple TV Plus.

Question: Will 'Past Lives' release in India?

Answer: Yes, 'Past Lives' will release in India on 7 July 2023.

South Korean Apple TV A24 movies Past lives
Past Lives

Sushmita Mahanta

A PhD research scholar, Sushmita is a full-time writer and a part time poet.

 
