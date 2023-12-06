Loved Animal? Explore Ranbir Kapoor movies that deal with father-son relationships

Animal has put Ranbir Kapoor back in the spotlight. While the film is receiving mixed reactions from the fans, the star has managed to impress everyone with his acting prowess in the Sandeep Vanga Reddy directorial. The movie deals with a father-son relationship (a rather toxic one) and has managed to generate quite a buzz. Interestingly for Ranbir Kapoor, this is not the first movie that revolves around this theme, read father-son relationships.
In the past with films like Wake Up Sid (2009), Tamasha (2015), and Jagga Jasoos (2017) — Ranbir Kapoor has worked on several films that have depicted the father-son relationship in a different light. From a supporting father to a father who never understands his son’s passion, the actor seems to be a fan of working on films in this genre.
What makes it more impressive is that these movies that lie in the father-son relationship genre or are a sub-genre of a romantic or an action film, most of Ranbir Kapoor starrer have performed quite well at the box office like Animal. Fans have loved his bond with his on-screen fathers and appreciated the graph that these characters have seen in these movies.
If you have not explored these RK films yet, we list some of the best movies you can watch to witness Ranbir Kapoor’s acting skills and his camaraderie with the actors who play his father on the big screen.
9 Ranbir Kapoor films that explore the father-son relationship
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /9
Directed by: Ayan Mukerji
Other cast members: Konkana Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Rahul Khanna
Release date: 2 October 2009
Synopsis: The story revolves around Siddharth Mehra aka Sid (Ranbir Kapoor), who is a carefree and irresponsible young man living in Mumbai. His life takes a turn when he fails his final exams and is forced to find his own path to maturity and responsibility after his father, Ram Mehra (Anupam Kher) cuts him off. The dynamics between him and his hardworking father is one of the most real depictions of father-son relationship that you will see in movies.
More about the film: The movie made INR 21.5 crore during its opening weekend. It was in the first position at the box office during its first and second weeks of release.
Directed by: Rajkumar Santoshi
Other cast members: Katrina Kaif, Smita Jaykar, Darshan Jariwala, Upen Patel, Govind Namdev, Dolly Bindra, Mithilesh Chaturvedi, Navneet Nishan, Zakir Hussain, Rana Jung Bahadur
Release date: 6 November 2009
Synopsis: The film is a romantic comedy about Prem, played by Ranbir Kapoor. He is a carefree boy who finds silly ways to earn money through his club called The Happy Club. His life takes a turn when he falls in love with Jenny (Katrina Kaif). The story revolves around their comedic and unexpected journey of love. The subplot of the film deals with the hot/cold relationship between Prem and his father, Shiv Shankar Sharma (Darshan Jariwala). The hilarious argument scenes between the father and the son are some of the best scenes of the film.
More about the film: Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani emerged as the third-highest-grossing Hindi film of the year.
3 /9
Directed by: Anurag Basu
Other cast members: Priyanka Chopra, Ileana D’Cruz, Saurabh Shukla, Ashish Vidyarthi, Jisshu Sengupta, Roopa Ganguly, Haradhan Bandopadhyay
Release date: 14 September 2012
Synopsis: Set in the 1970s, Barfi! tells the story of Murphy “Barfi” Johnson (Ranbir Kapoor), a deaf and mute man, and his relationships with two women, Shruti (Ileana D’Cruz) and Jhilmil (Priyanka Chopra). The film explores themes of love, sacrifice, and the triumph of the human spirit. While the film is focused on Barfi’s love story, it all begins with his loving relationship with his father. To save his father from dying, Barfi decides to abduct Jhilmil which kickstarts their relationship.
More about the film: The movie was a major commercial success, becoming one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2012.
4 /9
Directed by: Ayan Mukerji
Other cast members: Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur, Evelyn Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Farooq Sheikh, Tanvi Azmi, Dolly Ahluwalia, Poorna Jagannathan
Release date: 31 May 2013
Synopsis: The film follows the journey of Bunny (Kabir Thapar) and Naina Talwar (Deepika Padukone), two polar opposite personalities who meet during a trekking trip. While Naina falls in love with Bunny, he chooses to chase his dreams. The duo meets again at a friend’s wedding where they confront their past and present feelings for each other. The subplot of the film shows a very loving relationship between Bunny and his father (played by Farooq Sheikh). The fun banters, the sacrifices made by the father and the regret of not being around him play a very important role in Bunny’s life and the plot of the film.
More about the film: The coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama is currently the 48th highest-grossing Indian film of all time.
5 /9
Directed by: Abhinav Kashyap
Other cast members: Pallavi Sharda, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Javed Jaffrey, Amitosh Nagpal
Release date: 2 October 2013
Synopsis: The story follows Babli Chautala (Ranbir Kapoor), who is a small-time car thief brought up in an orphanage. He is being searched for by Inspector Chulbul Chautala (Rishi Kapoor) and his wife, Head Constable Bulbul Chautala (Neetu Kapoor) when Babli decides to steal a car that belongs to the girl he loves. The story then deals with how he gets the car back but has an underlying theme of the father-son relationship seen between Babli and Chulbul, who later adopts him as his own son.
More about the film: Ranbir and Pallavi promoted the movie in New York with a Diwali Bash at Times Square.
6 /9
Directed by: Imtiaz Ali
Other cast members: Deepika Padukone, Piyush Mishra, Javed Sheikh, Himanshu Sharma, Ishwak Singh, Sushma Seth, Vivek Mushran, Arushi Sharma
Release date: 27 November 2015
Synopsis: Ved (Ranbir Kapoor) and Tara (Deepika Padukone) meet in Corsica and decide to spend time together, adopting fictional identities and promising not to reveal anything about their real lives. They part ways, only to reunite again in Delhi. The two develop a nurturing relationship but things go haywire when Tara rejects Ved’s marriage proposal. Ved struggles to find his true self and purpose in life, leading to a journey of self-discovery. As a part of this journey, the movie discusses his relationship with his father, Brij Mohan Sahni (Javed Sheikh), which highly affects the man he becomes. Ved decides to fight the battle and have the courage to finally tell his father what he wants to do with his life and it is one of the most moving scenes from the film.
More about the film: Despite having an underwhelming commercial success, the film later gained a strong cult following.
7 /9
Directed by: Anurag Basu
Other cast members: Katrina Kaif, Saswata Chatterjee, Kiran Srinivas, Chitrak Bandyopadhyay, Sayani Gupta, Saurabh Shukla, Ivan Rodrigues, Rajatava Dutta
Release date: 14 July 2017
Synopsis: A musical adventure film, Jagga Jasoos follows Jagga, a curious and stuttering young detective, as he embarks on a quest to find his missing foster father, Badal Bagchi (Saswata Chatterjee). The first few scenes show the comforting relationship that the father-son duo shares and definitely sets a tone for the rest of the film.
More about the film: Ranbir Kapoor was simultaneously shooting for Anurag Kashyap’s Bombay Velvet and Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha while working on Jagga Jasoos.
8 /9
Directed by: Rajkumar Hirani
Other cast members: Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh, Sonam Kapoor, Boman Irani
Release date: 29 June 2018
Synopsis: Sanju is a biographical film based on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt (played by Ranbir Kapoor). It explores his tumultuous relationships, legal troubles, and the challenges he faced in his career, providing a glimpse into his personal and professional life. The film also depicts the powerful relationship between Sanjay Dutt and his father, the megastar Sunil Dutt (played by Paresh Rawal) and how he helps Sanjay Dutt recover from all the losses.
More about the film: Sanju became the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2018 and the fifth highest-earning film in India of all time.
9 /9
Directed by: Karan Malhotra
Other cast members: Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Saurabh Shukla, Iravati Harshe
Release date: 22 July 2022
Synopsis: The period action drama film follows Shamshera (Ranbir Kapoor), who is the leader of an imprisoned tribe. While he is very powerful and courageous, he fails to escape prison for the freedom of his tribe. Years later, his son Balli realises his father’s legacy and decides to fight for the freedom of his people.
More about the film: The film performed very badly at the box office and collected INR 50.57 crore in India and INR 13.01 crore overseas.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
-Is Ranbir Kapoor the son of Rishi Kapoor?
Yes, he is.
-What movie is based on the father and son relationship?
Many movies in Bollywood are based on father and son relationships including Masoom (1983), Waqt: The Race Against Time (2005), Paa (2009), Udaan (2010, and Animal (2023) to name a few.
-What is true love between a father and son?
A loving father-son relationship means a nurturing and meaningful relationship between the father and son and knowing the importance of proper treatment of others, respect, honesty, humility, and responsibility.
All Images: Courtesy IMDb