5 reasons why you should book your tickets for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan right away

Eid just got a little more exciting as Salman Khan is arriving in soon in theatres near you. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is premiering in theatres on Friday (21 April) and fans are excited to finally see Khan back in action. The advance booking for the film has already started and if you are wondering if you should book a ticket or not, we have listed five good reasons for you to do the same.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is the remake of the Tamil action film Veeram. The film has been directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films. Apart from Salman Khan, the film stars Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde and Jagapathi Babu with an ensemble supporting cast. The filming of the movie took place in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Ladakh.

The film revolves around Bhaijaan, who is a self-defence trainer and believes in solving issues with the help of violence. He leads a happy life with his brothers until his Telugu-based girlfriend, Bhagyalaxmi, asks him to leave violence. He does the same until he learns that his girlfriend’s family is in trouble. Bhaijaan then decides to take revenge from their past rival “Rowdy” Anna and protect Bhagyalaxmi’s family without their knowledge. Here’s why you should catch the film in theatres this weekend.

5 reasons why you should watch Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

The interesting plot is a good enough reason to go watch this Salman Khan starter movie, but if you are still not convinced, we have more reasons to ease the decision. Check it out.

It’s an Eid release

Eid is practically incomplete without a Salman Khan release in the theatres. However, courtesy of the pandemic, fans have not been able to see Bhaijaan on the big screen for a long time now. The wait for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, hence, is going to be worth it. The film looks like a spectacle and we are sure you won’t come out of the theatres disappointed.

New faces: From Shehnaaz Gill to Palak Tiwari

Shehnaaz Gill, who enjoys a really massive fandom, is marking her Bollywood debut with this Salman Khan film. Apart from this, Telugu stars Venkatesh and Jagapathi Babu will also be a part of this action drama, and you don’t want to miss the opportunity to see them on the big screen alongside Salman Khan.

Salman Khan is back in action

Last year, Salman Khan was only seen in cameo roles and on Bigg Boss. Everyone missed watching him in action. Everyone’s wish will finally come true with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan as the film is packed with several high-octane action scenes. Be ready to see Bhaijaan beat some bad guys in his classic style.

Masala dialogues and music

The promotion of the film has safely established that the film will have some really cool dialogues. The movie promotion also included the release of a couple of songs. Songs like Naiyo Lagda, Billi Billi, and O Balle Balle have already generated a lot of buzz. Salman Khan will be seen busting some crazy moves in these songs and that is a moment that you definitely cannot miss.

Pooja Hegde and Salman Khan’s chemistry

Salman Khan is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood, and his chemistry with his co-stars is always appreciated. This film marks Pooja Hegde’s first outing with Salman and their chemistry is already impressing the audience. It will be fun to see Khan fight for the love of his life in this movie and win his lady heart yet again.

