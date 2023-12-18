Rebel Moon: Release date, cast and plot for Zack Snyder Netflix epic

Part 1 of Zack Synder’s sci-fi epic Rebel Moon, titled A Child of Fire, will soon be coming to Netflix – and now the streamer has released the first official trailer. Here’s a low-down on Rebel Moon cast, release date, plot, trailer and other details.

The film, which Zack Synder co-wrote with his Army of the Dead collaborator Shay Hatten and Atomic Blonde writer Kurt Johnstad, follows a young woman (Sofia Boutella) who must search for fighters who can fight off an impending invasion by the totalitarian ruler Regent Balisarius (Fra Fee).

And the first footage has given fans a lot to get excited about, showing us a glimpse of otherworldly creatures, talking robots, giant spaceships emitting lasers, and much more.

In addition, the film was recently one of many to be teased as part of Netflix’s 2023 film preview video, which will surely have excited the director’s loyal legion of fans. Read on for everything you need to know about the film.

As was confirmed in the aforementioned Netflix teaser, Rebel Moon will be released on the platform on 22 December 2023. That’s an early Christmas present to look forward to for Snyder fans, then.

Of course, as with many other big Netflix film productions, it’s very possible that the film could receive a limited theatrical release at some point before then, and we’ll keep this page updated as and when we hear any news on that front.

Rebel Moon trailer

The first official trailer was released in August. Watch below:

Additionally, you can catch some brief snippets at 2:03 in Netflix’s 2023 film preview video below. It certainly looks action-packed!

Rebel Moon plot

Here’s the official synopsis: “When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival.”

It continues: “Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge.

“As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed.”

It looks like it will certainly be impressive in scale and scope – and it’s already been confirmed that this is just the first half of what was conceived as a two-part film, with both instalments having been shot back to back.

“This is me growing up as an Akira Kurosawa fan, a Star Wars fan,” Snyder told The Hollywood Reporter when the project was first announced in 2021. “It’s my love of sci-fi and a giant adventure. My hope is that this also becomes a massive IP and a universe that can be built out.”

Rebel Moon cast

A huge ensemble cast has been assembled for the film, with key players including SAS Rogue Heroes star Sofia Boutella as Kora, Alita: Battle Angel‘s Ed Skrein as Balisarius, Justice League‘s Ray Fisher as Blood Axe, Shazam!‘s Djimon Hounsou as General Titus and the great Sir Anthony Hopkins as the voice of a battle robot named Jimmy.

Elsewhere, there are roles for Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy), Jena Malone (Sucker Punch), Corey Stoll (Ant-Man), Cleopatra Coleman (Dopesick), Fra Fee (Hawkeye) and Cary Elwes (Stranger Things), among many more.

Rebel Moon will be released on Netflix on 22 December 2023.

