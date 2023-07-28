Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani review: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt & family weave magic

Karan Johar knows how to weave magic with his romantic movies. The filmmaker, after quite a long time, sat on the director’s chair for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and got the audience excited for the film. The romantic drama, because of its ensemble cast and quirky plotline, managed to create a lot of buzz so far. But is the film worth a watch? Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s latest reviews suggest so.

The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Also, seen on screen after a long time will be Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. The timeless beauty and stellar actor, Shabana Azmi, is also a part of this Karan Johar directorial. Let’s see if this wonderful cast has managed to win the hearts of the audience.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani review: Twitter lauds the cast, calls the film a mass entertainer

The review of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on Twitter indicates that the film has managed to meet the expectations of the audience. People are loving Ranveer and Alia’s chemistry, and the storyline is also quite entertaining. Check out a few tweets below:

#RRKPK – ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani is a PHENOMENAL PROGRESSIVE FAMILY ENTERTAINER Master Storyteller #KaranJohar weaves MAGIC on screen, it will rank amongst his career Top-3 Best Directorial. Film excels on Every Front – HILARIOUS Comedy, Fantastic human drama,… pic.twitter.com/JeVNwrv6HY — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) July 27, 2023

It’s like the Good old Bollywood Days are back with #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (4/5) @RanveerOfficial as rocky at his very best he can be for a Dharma film. He just nails his character. @aliaa08 shines again effortlessly’ Great work by @aapkadharam and @AzmiShabana… pic.twitter.com/xnXSKBMW30 — Shivank Arora (@iamshivankarora) July 27, 2023

Watching #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani. – INTERMISSION.

I was looking forward to watching this, but I certainly wasn’t expecting it to be THIS good! @RanveerOfficial what a terrific act till this point, and @aliaa08 is too pretty. Reserving my final views for after the film ends! pic.twitter.com/DmQlP0eO3O — Rishabh Suri (@RishabhSuri02) July 27, 2023

#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani is #KaranJohar Best film till now….. Laugh at me as much as you all can, trust me I don’t give a FLYING DUCK… Congratulations Karan Johar…. DEAR @RanveerOfficial TUMNE aag laga diya bhai….. GARDAA UDAA DIYA@aliaa08 you are a BLESSING to our… — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) July 27, 2023

KJo’s best film to date is #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani.

The astute subversion is brilliant. It takes the concept of traditions as we know them and examines what it means to ‘love your family’ through the lens of progressive values. Very entertaining, with fantastic performances! — Darab Farooqui (@darab_farooqui) July 25, 2023

Blockbuster response The favorite part of #AliaBhatt and #RanveerSingh iconic chemistry❤️

It’s a beautiful film , everyone to watch this !#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani pic.twitter.com/CAU1itfPBt — Filmy Duniya (@janiKing35954) July 28, 2023

#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani is everything you expect from a #KJo film: high energy, over-the-top humor, sometimes lot of fun, tons of melodrama. But this is also his most subversive film. That one moment, towards the end during Durga Puja moved me to bits. Thanks for that Karan! pic.twitter.com/mDjUskM5rZ — Aseem Chhabra (@chhabs) July 27, 2023

Just watched film #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani & it’s one of the best film of last few years. #KaranJohar has proved that he is as big n brilliant as #SLB n Raju Hirani. Karan is simply at his very best. Technically it’s a dream shoot for any director. So I give 3.5* to this film. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 27, 2023

Totally liked the Durga Pooja theme in #DhindhoraBajeRe songand the ‘Algiri Nandini’ part gave me goosebumps #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani https://t.co/FQYF3C8HCQ pic.twitter.com/KN6rcEoLqk — Sachin Chaudhary (@Tweets_Sachin1) July 24, 2023

What is the film about?

The film revolves around Rocky Randhawan and Rani Chatterjee. The two fall in love, but realise that their family backgrounds are very different. To make their families agree to their union and to understand each other better, the duo decides to switch and live with each other’s families.

Should you watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani?

The positive Twitter reactions suggest that the movie is worth going to the theatres. Seeing Ranveer Singh in a goofy role is always fun, and no one wants to miss a chance to see veterans like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan on the screen. Alia and Ranveer’s chemistry is also something to look forward to in this quintessential Karan Johar directorial.

All Images: Dharma Productions/Instagram