<i>Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani</i> review: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt & family weave magic
28 Jul 2023 09:45 AM

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani review: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt & family weave magic

Ananya Swaroop

Karan Johar knows how to weave magic with his romantic movies. The filmmaker, after quite a long time, sat on the director’s chair for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and got the audience excited for the film. The romantic drama, because of its ensemble cast and quirky plotline, managed to create a lot of buzz so far. But is the film worth a watch? Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s latest reviews suggest so.

The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Also, seen on screen after a long time will be Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. The timeless beauty and stellar actor, Shabana Azmi, is also a part of this Karan Johar directorial. Let’s see if this wonderful cast has managed to win the hearts of the audience.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani review: Twitter lauds the cast, calls the film a mass entertainer

The review of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on Twitter indicates that the film has managed to meet the expectations of the audience. People are loving Ranveer and Alia’s chemistry, and the storyline is also quite entertaining. Check out a few tweets below:

What is the film about?

The film revolves around Rocky Randhawan and Rani Chatterjee. The two fall in love, but realise that their family backgrounds are very different. To make their families agree to their union and to understand each other better, the duo decides to switch and live with each other’s families.

Should you watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani?

The positive Twitter reactions suggest that the movie is worth going to the theatres. Seeing Ranveer Singh in a goofy role is always fun, and no one wants to miss a chance to see veterans like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan on the screen. Alia and Ranveer’s chemistry is also something to look forward to in this quintessential Karan Johar directorial.

