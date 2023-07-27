Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani cast salaries will leave you amazed

There’s no better way to do romance than the Karan Johar way. The filmmaker last directed Aae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016, and gave the audience a new definition of love. Ever since then, the audience had been waiting to know what his next project would be about. Much to their excitement, KJo announced the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani last year featuring an ensemble cast.

The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Supporting them in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a stellar cast including Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The cast was enough for the fans to be excited about the film, but the trailer added more anticipation to it. The romantic drama is set to release this Friday on 28 July, and it is everything people are talking about.

More than the story of the film, the hotter topic of discussion currently is the salary of the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani cast. From Ranveer Singh to Jaya Bachchan, all the actors have charged whopping amounts for their respective roles that will blow your mind. Let’s check out the acting fee charged by the cast of KJo’s directorial.

A sneak peek of the salaries of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani cast

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

The romantic drama revolves around Rocky Randhawa (Singh) and Rani Chatterjee (Bhatt) and their love story. Rocky has an exuberant and loud personality while Rani is a scholarly Bengali journalist. To make things work and to get their families to agree to their marriage, the two devise a plan to live with each other’s families for three months. Things take a drastic turn as their relationship gets tested. Singh and Bhatt, being the lead actors were paid the highest amounts for their roles followed by Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shaban Azmi.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is the highest-paid Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani cast member. The actor has reportedly charged a staggering amount of USD 3 million approx (INR 25 crore) for his role in the film. The actor is looking quite charming as Rocky and fans are eager to see his goofy side on the big screen.

Alia Bhatt

Bhatt is stealing hearts one saree at a time. This Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani cast member is the second highest-paid star. She has charged an astounding fee of USD 1.2 million approx. (INR 10 crore) for her role as Rani.

Dharmendra

Dharmendra will be making a comeback of sorts with Karan Johar’s film. He is essaying the role of Rocky’s grandfather and is reportedly making a well-deserved USD 183,055 (INR 1.5 crore) for his role.

Jaya Bachchan

Jaya Bachchan will be gracing the big screen after a very long time. She is playing the role of Rocky’s grandmother, Dhanalakshmi Randhawa. The veteran star has charged an amount of USD 122,037 (INR 1 crore) for her part in the film.

Shabana Azmi

Seeing Shabana Azmi on the big screen is always a delight. She will be seen portraying the role of Rani’s grandmother in the film. The talented star has reportedly charged USD 122,037 (INR 1 crore) for her role in KJo’s film.

Other cast members of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)



The film also stars Tota Roy Chowdhury as Rani’s father, Churni Ganguly as Rani’s mother, Abhinav Sharma as Rocky’s friend, Arjun Bijlani, Shraddha Arya, Sriti Jha and Haarsh Limbachiyaa in supporting roles. However, there has been no discussion about their salaries for the film.

All Images: Dharma Productions/Instagram