The saddest anime movies that will break your heart

From terminal illness to war, some of the saddest anime movies depict human emotions, themes of love, regret, loss and resilience of the human spirit. The visually stunning films capture the painful realities of the characters on the screen, ensuring that they easily leave a hole in the heart by the time they end.

Japan is known for making some of the most thought-provoking stories which are adapted for cinema, both as live-action and as in the widely popular anime industry. Grief and the general feeling of loneliness are among the emotions that are poignantly captured on the screen by filmmakers such as the late Studio Ghibli co-founder Isao Takahata and new-age auteurs like Makoto Shinkai, among others.

Some of the heartbreaking stories that the illustrious filmmakers have presented through the captivating style of anime are based on manga, which were written by those who suffered the same harsh realities themselves.

The saddest anime movies, especially those about heartbreaks, can be beautiful in their presentation but are also deeply moving, for they depict the loss of a dear one. It is, however, noteworthy that some of the most powerful anime movies in Japan revolve around World War II. It is understandable, as no country has ever endured the horror of an atomic bomb dropped on its people.

The fact that the suffering depicted in manga-based anime movies such as Barefoot Gen and Grave of the Fireflies was actually experienced by their authors reveals the brutality of the catastrophic event and how innocents eventually suffer the most. And while they showcase the desolation caused by war, they also capture the resilience of the people of Japan — the most significant reason why it is today one of the world’s most socially and economically developed countries.

Sad anime movies, in particular, have a dedicated following, as they offer a cathartic release of emotions. They remind us of the fragility of life, the importance of cherishing moments, and the enduring strength of human connection. Tears after watching any of them are natural.

Emotionally moving anime movies, according to Rotten Tomatoes rating