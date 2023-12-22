Salaar movie review: Prabhas’ film makes a grand entry at the box office

Post the mixed response that Adipurush received from the audience, a lot was riding on the 2023 film Salaar. With a stellar star cast, the reviews for Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire were expected to be good, and now that the movie is finally in the theatres, it looks like Salaar has managed to strike a chord with the audience.

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the epic action thriller is a pan India film which has released in Telugu along with dubbed versions of Kannada, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages. Apart from Prabhas, the star cast of Salaar includes Prithviraj Sukumaran in a lead role, along with an ensemble supporting cast that includes Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy and Ramachandra Raju in key roles. Let’s see what the audience reviews for Salaar movie are.

Salaar movie review: Did Twitteratis (X) like the film?

Prabhas has a massive fan following which meant that his 2023 film, Salaar, is going to get positive reviews from them. With the arrival of the release date of Salaar, many fans took to Twitter (X) to share their thoughts on the movie. Check out a few tweets below.

SALAAR: A potent cocktail of mythmaking, drama and mass. Its focus on politics feels indulgent at times but it all culminates in KICKASS rewards. A solid outing for Prabhas & Prashanth Neel. A largely spoiler-free discussion between @Vishal1Menon and I:https://t.co/UJwvlFszsn — Ram Venkat Srikar (@RamVenkatSrikar) December 22, 2023

To all non-prabhas fans who have been disappointed by his recent works, this action block alone will compensate for that and the rest of the film is bonus #Salaar #RecordBreakingSalaar pic.twitter.com/nhA2kgakyg — Enigma (@El_arkaa) December 22, 2023

What is the movie about?

Set in the city of Khansaar, the story follows Raja Mannaar, who intends to make his son Vardharaja Mannaar his successor. However, not happy with his decision, Raja’s ministers and advisors devise a plan to kill the father-son duo by hiring armies from Russia and Serbia. Vardharaja somehow manages to escape the situation and meets his childhood best friend Deva. When he narrates the story, Deva sets out on a mission to make Vardharaja the undisputed successor of Khansaar.

The star cast of the Salaar movie

Prabhas essays the role of Deva alias “Salaar” while Prithviraj Sukumaran takes up the role of Vardharaja “Vardha” Mannar. Shruti Hassan is seen as Aadhya while Jagapathi Babu essays the role of Raja Mannar. Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand as Gaikwad alias “Baba”, Easwari Rao as Deva’s mother, Sriya Reddy, Ramachandra Raju as Naarang, Madhu Guruswamy, John Vijay, Saptagiri, Prudhvi Raj, Jhansi, and Mime Gopi are also a part of the film.

Should you book the tickets for Salaar?

The positive reviews that have poured in for Salaar suggest that the movie is worth a trip to the nearest cinema. Prabhas, Prithviraj, Shruti Haasan and others have done a great job in Prashanth Neel’s directorial and you cannot miss watching this action-packed film.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Is Salaar related to KGF?

Before the release date of Salaar, Prashanth Neel stated, in an interview, that the worlds of both the films are far apart.

– What is the fees of Prabhas in the 2023 movie Salaar?

Prabhas has reportedly charged a substantial fee of INR 100 crore for the movie.

– Who is the heroine in Salaar?

Shruti Haasan is the lead actress in Salaar.

