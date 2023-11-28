How much did the cast of Sam Bahadur earn for their roles in the biopic?

Ronnie Screwvala has often backed biographical war drama films that narrate great stories, and his latest release is no different. Based on the real life of India’s first field marshal Sam Manekshaw, RSVP’s next movie is titled Sam Bahadur and the Meghna Gulzar directorial boasts a stellar cast including Vicky Kaushal in the title role of Sam Bahadur among other talented stars.

Apart from Vicky Kaushal, the cast of Sam Bahadur Manekshaw biopic will also include Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in key roles. The movie will narrate the true story of how Sam Bahadur Manekshaw became the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal. Much like the stupendous story of the film, the salary of the cast of Sam Bahadur movie is also quite impressive. Let’s take a look at how much each member earned for the film.

The super impressive salary of the cast of Sam Bahadur movie

Before roping in Vicky Kaushal to essay the title role in the Sam Bahadur Manekshaw biopic, Meghna Gulzar met with family members of the Indian Army officer to know more about his story. The film marks the second collaboration between Gulzar and Kaushal after Raazi (2018).

Vicky Kaushal

Portraying a historical figure like Sam Manekshaw is a huge responsibility, and the film’s trailer suggests that Kaushal has done prominent justice to the role. Being the lead actor in Sam Bahadur, the actor has reportedly taken home a salary of INR 10 crore.

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya is a great addition to the cast of the Sam Bahadur Manekshaw biopic. She will essay the role of Silloo Manekshaw, Sam’s wife in the movie. For her role, the actress reportedly charged INR 1 crore.

Fatima Sana Shaikh

To portray a real-life character is a great task, and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s role as former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi in Sam Bahadur is something her fans are looking forward to. The star has reportedly taken home a sum of INR 1 crore for her role in the film.

Neeraj Kabi

Neeraj Kabi will be seen as Jawaharlal Nehru in the Meghna Gulzar directorial. For his portrayal as India’s first Prime Minister, Kabi’s compensation is estimated to be approximately INR 30 lakh.

Edward Sonnenblick

Edward Sonnenblick will be seen as Lord Mountbatten in Sam Bahadur, who played a key role during the Indian Independence movement. For his role, Edward charged INR 30 lakh approximately.

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub is a great addition to the cast of the Sam Bahadur Manekshaw biopic. He will take on the character of Yahya Khan in the film, for which the actor earned INR 15 lakh.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Why was Sam Manekshaw famous?

He is regarded as the architect of India’s victory during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani war.

– Who gave the name Sam Bahadur?

During a visit to the battalion of the 8th Gorkha Rifles, a sepoy called him Sam Bahadur. This is how the Indian marshal got his nickname.

– What happened to Sam Manekshaw during World War?

During World War II, he suffered serious bullet injuries in his stomach,

– Why Sam Manekshaw was called Sam Bahadur?

He was given the nickname ‘Bahadur’ by soldiers of the 8th Gorkha Rifles.

